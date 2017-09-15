Please select your home edition
Books and Boats at Down Cruising Club this Friday

by Thomas Jobling today at 2:38 pm 15 September 2017
The ex-lightship Petrel, home of Down Cruising Club © Down Cruising Club

The nautical novelist Thomas Jobling reopens his series of illustrated talks 'BOOKS & BOATS' this Friday (15th Sept) on board the iconic Lightship Petrel which is the HQ of Down Cruising Club on Strangford Lough. This a free event and it opens at 8pm.

As well as yarning about his exploits afloat Thomas will talking about his writings as well as reading from his latest book 'Arthur's Dead'. He will also be selling (£8) and signing books at the end of the evening. DCC's Philip Vidamour said. "We are delighted to have attracted Thomas Jobling - an Irish novelist very much in demand - as our opening speaker for the club's autumn programme. It promises to be a great evening of tales, readings, and craic."

Details of this novel event are posted on the DCC website and Facebook page. Pre-booking is advisable and further information can be obtained by calling Trevor on 07768 273316.

