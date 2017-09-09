Topper South East Series Finale at Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club

by Mike Jones

We all talk up our Open reports but this one is an exception - it needed no talking up. The result of an entire Traveller Series hung in the balance until the last leg of the fifth and final race.

It was the Final Topper open of the South East Traveller Series and was the decider of the Series. Unusually, three sailors could still win at the start of the day.

Curtis McKay from Hillingdon was in the driving seat. With 10 points, he held a 2 point lead over Coco Barrett from the home club, Island Barn and Finlay Swanton from Felpham, each of whom were on 12 points, with Barrett leading Swanton on count back. A straightforward task for McKay, then. Just finish one point behind Barrett or Swanton and take home the Travellers Trophy.

The number of Toppers was swelled by the Southern Area Travellers, who came in force, as their series was also still to be won and lost. A Regatta Fleet also took part on the same course, with less laps than their seniors. The total number of Toppers was 72, making it the largest Traveller of the season by far.

The wind, from due west, filled in nicely for the first race.

Aaron Evans from Silver Wing decided that the day was not just about the three contending stars. He flew off the start at the pin end, increased his lead on every leg and after 3 laps was almost a whole leg ahead, no mean feat in such a strong fleet. Evans won easily. Swanton had a strong second place, Mckay was poor on 9 and Barrett had a shocker with13. Swanton was liking this.

Evans started well again in Race 2 and he, Sam Jones from Hill-Head, Barrett and McKay had a close, place-swapping race, with Barrett, Jones, Evans and McKay finishing in that order.

So at the best lunch served all season, Evans led the event on 4 points, Jones was second on 5 and our three contenders, McCay, Barrett and Swanton (who had a shocking second race), were on 13, 14 and 22.

McKay, now looking very good for the Series, enjoyed his pasta bolognaise,

Three races were scheduled for the afternoon, but those clouds in the west looked rather threatening.

A feature of the day was the close tussle between The South East's Coco Barrett and the Southerner, Sam Jones. Downwind on races 2 to 5, they were never separated by more than a boat's length. Gripping stuff.

In race 3, it was Jones, Barrett, Newhaven's Hudson, Poole's Kemp, Hill Head's Vennis-Ozanne, Swanton, with McKay back in 9th. With discards now clicking in, Mckay's pasta lunch was starting to feel a little less digestible. If the Open and the Traveller Series ended now, Barrett (13 points) would be just ahead of McKay (13 points) on count-back, with Swanton (16) in third and looking out of it.

Two races to go and the thunder clouds were now massing to a considerable size.

In Race 4, Barrett and Jones again locked masts (metaphorically), finishing 1st and 2nd. McKay could do no better than 6th, and Swanton looked spent on a 9th.

So, Barrett new what she had to do to win the Traveller Series. She had to win this event and to do this she had to beat the Jones Boy from Hill-Head in Race 5. They had beaten each other twice today, so this was going to be close.

We now had large thunder clouds to the south and north with, thankfully a clear strip of sunshine between them. Who on earth could mess things up for Barrett now. None less than her sister Lily Barrett, languishing in 20th overall, who popped up at the windward mark in 2nd, ahead of her sister Coco, who was just ahead of Jones. Surely Lily would slow down a touch, let her sister through and cover Jones. Not a bit of it. She covered sister Coco ferociously.

With lightning booms to north and south, the last race was shortened. Swanton, not spent at all, took 1st, Lily Barrett, all smiles, took 2nd and Coco Barrett, all spent, squeezed in 3rd to Jones's 4th, thus winning the Open by 1 point from Jones.

Phew!

The closest Traveller Series in memory was over. Barrett and McKay were equal on 13 points. But Coco Barrett's 1st place in this Final Open, gave her more firsts than McKay and she took home both the Open Trophy and the Traveller Trophy.

Coco should be congratulated for getting over the nightmare of a first race 13th, and then scoring no worse than a 3rd for the rest of the day – the mark of a champion.

In the important supporting events, the 4.2 prize was won by Dan Perkins from Warsash and the closely fought Regatta Fleet was won by Rory Clow from Island Barn, who is not long out of Oppies.

A great event to end the Topper 2017 South East Series. Full series results can be found here.

Overall Results:

Pos Rig Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 5.3 47808 Coco Barrett Island Barn Reservoir SC ‑13 1 2 1 3 7 2nd 5.3 47641 Sam Jones Hill Head SC/Stokes Bay SC 3 2 1 2 ‑4 8 3rd 5.3 47780 Aaron Evans Silver Wing SC 1 3 8 5 ‑17 17 4th 5.3 47649 Finlay Swanton Felpham SC 2 ‑20 6 9 1 18 5th 5.3 48177 William Hudson Newhaven & Seaford ‑12 6 3 10 8 27 6th 5.3 47531 Curtis Mckay HOAC / Queensmead 9 4 9 6 ‑19 28 7th 5.3 47078 Monique Vennis‑Ozanne Hill Head SC 8 9 5 ‑30 6 28 8th 5.3 48249 Leo Wilkinson Maidenhead SC/DWSC ‑14 7 11 4 7 29 9th 5.3 47860 Angus Kemp Poole YC 11 12 4 3 ‑13 30 10th 5.3 48140 Zoe Belben Stokes Bay SC 7 5 ‑19 8 14 34 11th 5.3 47773 Ollie Vennis‑Ozanne Hill Head SC 10 18 7 ‑29 5 40 12th 5.3 46720 Frederick Barry Warsash SC ‑31 24 10 7 9 50 13th 5.3 45477 Jacob Atkins Stokes Bay SC 15 10 ‑20 16 11 52 14th 5.3 47956 Anabelle Esqulant Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre 6 15 24 ‑26 12 57 15th 5.3 48050 Heloise Shadbolt Warsash SC 20 16 13 14 ‑26 63 16th 5.3 47654 James Smaggasgale HOAC / Queensmead 5 13 ‑40 17 30 65 17th 5.3 47750 Maxi Tustain IBRSC 21 8 18 18 ‑42 65 18th 5.3 47658 Dan Batty Dorchester SC / Oxford SC 29 11 ‑34 11 16 67 19th 5.3 47902 Henry Koe South Bank SC 18 ‑30 14 27 10 69 20th 5.3 46046 Lily Barrett Island Barn Reservoir SC 19 ‑33 22 31 2 74 21st 5.3 47637 Amy Smith Warsash SC 17 22 15 22 ‑24 76 22nd 5.3 48246 Lawrence Donnelly Surrey Docks 24 ‑32 25 15 21 85 23rd 5.3 47797 Phoebe Hutchings Warsash SC ‑32 21 21 21 27 90 24th 5.3 45700 Andy Peng Warsash SC 36 31 12 13 (OCS) 92 25th 5.3 47954 Josie Meredith Papercourt SC 26 ‑29 29 24 15 94 26th 5.3 48259 Richard Thurlby Hill Head SC / Jets 30 ‑40 16 25 23 94 27th 5.3 47676 Scott Whitehead Warsash SC 16 ‑44 37 20 28 101 28th 5.3 46919 Antonio Pascali IBRSC ‑41 14 17 36 41 108 29th 5.3 47779 Robin Stein Crawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC 33 17 26 32 ‑35 108 30th 5.3 47796 Cameron Sword Papercourt SC 22 19 35 35 ‑38 111 31st 5.3 47354 Cat Albone MKSC 23 23 33 ‑40 33 112 32nd 5.3 44301 Thomas Clayton Poole YC ‑38 26 27 28 31 112 33rd 5.3 47855 Harriet Kirk Stokes Bay SC 25 34 32 ‑38 25 116 34th 5.3 47725 Maisie Bristow IBRSC 28 ‑48 48 12 32 120 35th 5.3 47806 Yana Skvortsova 27 (RET) 23 53 20 123 36th 5.3 47752 Cormac O'Brien IBRSC (RET) 36 28 23 40 127 37th 5.3 47077 Tom Williamson Island Barn Reservoir SC (DNC) DNC 31 19 18 134 38th 5.3 47950 Oliver Hickling Queen Mary SC/Wembley SC 37 28 (RET) 43 29 137 39th 5.3 44529 Ollie Freemantle Poole YC ‑46 27 36 41 34 138 40th 5.3 47890 Emilia Walker Warsash SC / JETS 34 41 30 33 (DNC) 138 41st 5.3 45975 Johnny Woolgar Papercourt SC 43 25 39 ‑44 36 143 42nd 5.3 45417 Luka Franklin Bough Beech SC 35 35 ‑41 37 37 144 43rd 5.3 48153 Harry Somerville Poole YC 44 ‑49 46 34 22 146 44th 5.3 44806 Harris Goodman Hill Head SC / Jets 40 43 ‑44 39 39 161 45th 5.3 45507 Stuart Aitken Warsash SC ‑50 47 38 42 43 170 46th 5.3 47647 Charlie Merryweather Goring Thames SC 45 37 45 ‑54 45 172 47th 5.3 46274 Harriet Sacker Burnham Overy Staithe SC 39 38 ‑53 52 48 177 48th 5.3 45770 Bjorn Handley Queen Mary SC 42 39 (OCS) 46 52 179 49th 4.2 47853 Daniel Perkins Warsash SC 47 42 47 ‑49 46 182 50th 5.3 47099 Harry Newton Hampton Pier YC 52 45 (OCS) 45 44 186 51st 4.2 48193 Immi Rees Hill Head SC ‑55 54 42 47 47 190 52nd 5.3 40449 Oliver Wattam Felpham SC 48 46 43 57 ‑60 194 53rd 5.3 45699 Finn Heath Highcliffe SC 4 63 (DNC) DNC DNC 199 54th 4.2 47079 Jude Smith Stokes Bay SC and Jets ‑56 50 55 48 54 207 55th 4.2 46448 Ryan Davies Warsash SC 54 52 51 ‑56 50 207 56th 4.2 32258 Xavier Dunn Hillhead SC (DNC) 58 54 50 49 211 57th 4.2 48083 Arran Goodman Hill Head SC / Jets 53 ‑59 49 58 51 211 58th 5.3 33837 Islay Goodman Hill Head SC / Jets 49 57 ‑58 51 57 214 59th 5.3 20425 Kenneth Freeman HOAC / Queensmead 51 55 52 ‑62 58 216 60th 5.3 16492 Frances Daubeny Bough Beech SC 58 53 56 ‑60 53 220 61st 4.2 45757 River Green Poole YC 57 56 (OCS) 55 55 223 62nd 5.3 31590 Jude Wilson IBRSC (RET) 51 50 DNC DNC 233 63rd 4.2 45310 Patrick Smith Stokes Bay SC ‑61 60 59 59 56 234 64th 5.3 45413 Eloise Hutchings Warsash SC 60 ‑61 57 61 59 237 65th 4.2 3036 William Groom Stokes Bay SC 59 62 60 63 (DNC) 244

Regatta Fleet Results:

Pos Rig Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 5.3 9066 Rory Clow Island Barn Reservoir SC 2 1 ‑5 2 5 2nd 5.3 33515 Orla McLelland IBRSC/Dalgety Bay SC 1 4 1 ‑5 6 3rd 4.2 40795 Megan Thomson Island Barn Reservoir SC 4 ‑6 3 1 8 4th 4.2 34031 Freya Evans IBRSC ‑5 2 2 4 8 5th 5.3 29981 Ethan Marley IBRSC ‑6 3 4 3 10 6th 5.3 44375 Thomas Townsin IBRSC 3 5 ‑6 6 14 7th 5.3 47902 Wilbur Koe South Bank SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 24