Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Silver Mono long sleeve
Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Silver Mono long sleeve
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Bala August Regatta 2017

by John Hunter today at 6:21 am 26-28 August 2017

Superb sailing conditions greeted the four fleets sailing at Bala over the August bank holiday weekend.

With 25 boats in the Handicap fleet, ranging from Fireballs to Toppers, it made it tricky for the race team to get the race lengths right, but by using average laps, most races averaged just about one hour.

The overall winners were Terry Flannagan & Dave Thomson of Penine SC in a Scorpion, then Ann Whitfield & Paul Newman also in a Scorpion again from Penine SC, followed by Keith McDonald & Andy Brittain in a Fireball from Small Heath SC

The Asymmetrics had a smaller entry of just 12 boats, but all seemed to enjoy the long windward leeward courses. The winners were Mike & Alex Cleaver from Bala SC in an F18 catamaran, then Paul Fuller & Victoria Rose in a Laser Vago SD from Redditch SC, then one of the new members of the SB20 fleet that is rapidly growing at Bala, sailed by Alan Williams, Dan Partington & Kurtis Hilton.

For the Supernovas it was only a 2 day event but the 10 boats entered enjoyed some close racing. The overall winner was Matt Biggs of Blithfield SC, with 6 first places, followed by an equally impressive Andrew Snell of ASA, with six second places, then in third, came Alan Bull of Seafarers.

Bala August Regatta - photo © John Hunter
Bala August Regatta - photo © John Hunter

For the RS Aero fleet it was a three day event. Final places were decided on the very last race. & by that time the wind was blowing a good force 5. Ian McGonigal of ELYC, took the eventual win, followed by Andrew Molyneux of Huddersfield SC, & then Steve Stewart of Yorkshire Dales.

Bala August Regatta - photo © John Hunter
Bala August Regatta - photo © John Hunter

Full results are available on the Bala Sailing Club website, www.balasc.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Catapults at Bala
Figure-of-eight courses in a great breeze Catapult sailing returned to Bala on 1st-2nd July. This year Bala Sailing Club stepped in to host the TT racing, at the top of the lake, with wide sailing water, and breeze from the SW and NE unobstructed. Posted on 19 Jul Tinker Rally at Bala
A range of inflatables on the lake Five races were held over the two days, two on Saturday and three on Sunday. The course for both days remained unchanged, a triangular course of buoys 3, A, 1 and always passing inside of buoy X at the end of each lap. Posted on 7 Jul Bala Long Distance Weekend
Catamarans dominate the first day Catamarans dominated the first day of Bala's long distance weekend. The format for this annual event is a handicap race on the Saturday and a pursuit race on the Sunday and the 15mph conditions on Saturday turned out to be perfect for the big cats. Posted on 29 Jun RS400s at Bala
24 hard Northern souls rock up 24 hard Northern souls rocked up to a fierce Bala, greeted by driving rain and a force 4 blowing the 4 mile length of the lake. Prior to the event, email banter suggested long courses were the order of the day. Posted on 14 Jun Solution Inlands at Bala
Warming up with the inaugural Bala Grand Prix As a warm up several of the Solution fleet entered the inaugural Bala Grand Prix on the Bank Holiday Saturday, and by late afternoon were treated to a full on F5/6 windward leeward course the full length of the lake. Posted on 1 Jun Bala Grand Prix preview
Just three weeks to go A new event, similar to the formula one qualifying process, open to dinghies, catamarans and keelboats under 25ft length, who have a current PYR. This is a handicap event, to see who can put in the fastest corrected lap time, on a 6-mile lap of Bala Lake. Posted on 7 May 40th Bala Catamaran Open
Increased attendance as club breaks with tradition The 40th Bala Catamaran open meeting took place over the May bank holiday weekend, 29th April - 1st May. A total of 17 boats entered, an increase of 6 boats, mainly due to the 4 boats which ventured across the welsh mountains from Tresaith Mariners SC. Posted on 7 May Bala SC Easter Regatta
Cold and windy but fabulous sailing conditions Cold and windy but fabulous sailing conditions over the two days of the Easter Regatta at Bala. It was great to see three Flying Dutchmen make the journey to Bala for the event from as far afield as Scotland and the South Coast. Posted on 20 Apr Bala Massacre to be held on 19th March
Come & blow those cobwebs off the boat The "Bala Massacre" 3 hour Persuit Race, is now less than a month away. For the first time in our history, the event is being opened up to both dinghies & catamarans. Posted on 23 Feb Bala Grand Prix to be held on 27th May
With a 'Formula 1' qualifying process Formula 1 racing comes to Bala in May with new event, similar to the F1 qualifying process, open to dinghies, catamarans, & keel boats under 25ft overall length, who have a current PYR. Posted on 1 Jan

Upcoming Events

Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc 2000 Welsh Championships for 2000
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc International Moth and Wasps Opens Open Meeting for International Moth and Wasps Opens
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc Blaze Inland Championships for Blaze
Bala Sailing Club or BalaSC or bala sc- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy