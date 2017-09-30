Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Hydrophobic Fleece Top
Zhik Men's Hydrophobic Fleece Top

Australians ready for Etchells Worlds

by Di Pearson today at 5:08 am 22-30 September 2017
Martin Hill at the helm of Lisa Rose on the Solent off Cowes © Australian Etchells

Martin Hill and his crew of Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman and Sasha Ryan are spearheading an Australian assault on the 2017 Etchells World Championship to be held in San Francisco from 22 to 30 September and hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club.

With registration and weigh-in beforehand, the first two races will take place on 26 September.

So far 51 crews from around the globe are registered to take part. Hill and crew will be joined by nine other Australian crews, including Jeanne-Claude Strong and her crew of Seve Jarvin (whose father Steve will crew for Graeme Taylor), Marcus Burke and Tiana Wittey, who double as Hill's training partners.

Notably, Iain Murray is among the other skippers in a strong Australian line up.

First, though, the Australians will warm-up in the Etchells Pre-Worlds on 16 and 17 September. Hill and crew are ready. They most recently raced at the Etchells North American Championship in San Diego in mid-August, finishing 14th overall, best placed of the Australians.

Heading into the North Americans, Hill said: "I feel I'm flying into a crash course on big fleet regattas. I've dropped 6.5kgs, so I'm comfortable with my weight target and the knowledge that Dog (Palfrey) has prepared the boat as best as anyone can and that Chappo continues to be on fire as a world-class tactician. That puts us on the start line at least in an even position."

Going into the Pre-Worlds, Hill, a capable one-design sailor says: "A little voice in my head keeps reminding me to have patience and persistence - trust in myself and the crew's ability. Well that's the theory. But one quick look at the calibre of the rock stars I am sailing against, one could say 'tell him he's dreaming'.

"Lisa Rose (the boat is named for his wife) is my castle. The key is all in our vibe."

Meanwhile, crew member Chapman says: "It's been a hard slog so far and I wouldn't have it any other way.

"When Martin came to me about his desire to race in this class and to get onto the top step, I had my reservations, given the amount of talent and wealth of experience in this fleet. But we've knuckled down and put a plan together, and with Andrew's help, things are coming together nicely."

Chapman says they put in a lot of hours last summer as a team, but didn't get to see those rewards, "until we won the New Zealand Nationals and finished second at the Europeans."

He says it gave the team a lot of confidence going forward. "Although 14th at the North Americans last month doesn't sound that great, it was a real dogfight, probably my toughest event of the year - and we learnt so much - that was our first hit out as a team.

"We currently have a very strong team, but we don't have much time together, so our response to that is a training camp before the Worlds with some very strong teams," Chapman says.

Sasha Ryan, a talented Olympic class 470 sailor and sister of Rio Olympics 470 Silver medallist, Will, is on the crew for these Championships and they have enlisted past Olympian, Bobby Wilmot (whose nephew Jeremy will race on a USA crew), as the team's coach.

"Sasha complements the team very well with her 470 and Etchells experience. For us, it wasn't a case of let's just find the weight, we had to find the best person," Chapman says.

"I think the Australian fleet has a great chance to take out the Worlds. We are represented by some extremely strong teams, such as Big Fella (Iain Murray), GT (Graeme Taylor), Tango (Chris Hampton) and JC (Jeanne-Claude Strong) to name a few," he says of some of their fellow skippers who have already made names for themselves.

They all agree that it should be a great week of racing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep Etchells North Americans at San Diego overall
Scott Kaufman wins Saturday was an exciting last day of the 2017 Etchells North American Championship hosted by San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC) and Etchells Fleet 13. Twenty-nine teams completed the last two races in Coronado Roads. Posted on 20 Aug Etchells North Americans at San Diego day 2
Kaufman takes the day It was another day of remarkable conditions at the 2017 Etchells North American Championship hosted by San Diego Yacht Club and Etchells Fleet 13. Posted on 19 Aug Etchells North Americans at San Diego day 1
Camet leads in glorious conditions The first day of the 2017 Etchells North American Championship was a true textbook definition of champagne sailing. The talent of the twenty-nine boat fleet was apparent as competitors took to the waters. Posted on 18 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy