Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD

Boats for sale

Topper No: 17819
located in Telford

2017 Midlands Topper Traveller Series

by Midlands Topper Fleet today at 1:15 pm 13 September 2017
(l-r) Winner Gemma Mcdonnell with her new sail, 2nd David peaty, 3rd Charlie Turnbull and 1st Non Squad sailor Kate Robertson © Lisa Peaty

This year the Midlands Topper Traveller Series saw the fleet visit six venues and 61 Midlands topper sailors signed onto the events at some point in the series.

The first two events at Hykeham S.C. and South Staffs. S.C. saw identical results for the top 3 places with Gemma Mcdonnell 1st, Kamran Ewbank 2nd & David Peaty 3rd.

Hykeham was a very light wind affair with Gemma winning all 3 races, Kamran showing masterful concentration and skill on converting what wind there was to enable him to be up at the front of the fleet despite being the tallest sailor there. Other excellent light wind performances came from Daisy Desorgher who came in 4th and Poppy Wright scoring a 2nd in the 2nd race.

South Staffs was next on the list and had a little more wind than the previous year. This time out Gemma's unbeaten winning streak came to an end as William Thomas took the 1st race. Gemma found her form again and won race 2 and Kamran improved as the day went on to win the last race and Zone squad debutant Dan Keenan came in a very creditable 4th. So 2 events down and 3 different race winners as we head to Rutland.

Rutland S.C. was a blustery windy day with plenty of lead changes. Oli Mills won the 1st race, Gemma won the 2nd and Charlie Turnbull won race 3 and became the second winner of a traveller event for the year. It was difficult for the parents to keep track as there were capsizes at the front of the fleet and the short course meant the leaders were sailing through the fleet more than once to complete the race distance.

We now headed to Staunton Harold S.C. with 5 sailors who had won a race so the competition was hotting up with so many able to compete right at the front of the fleet. Good shifty winds and our first 4 race event of the year saw Gemma win the first 3 races and Will came in to win the last race to cement his first top 3 finish in the traveller events. Meanwhile Mr consistency David was notching up another well earned 3rd place.

Hollowell greeted the fleet with a blisteringly hot sunny day and light patchy winds. Local knowledge seemed to prevail here as Hollowell's Jude Singleton won the first race making him the 6th sailor to win a race this series. Gemma then put together 3 wins on the trot to take the top spot with Jude in 2nd and David in 3rd. This lead the fleet into the summer break where many sailors were off to Lowestoft, the worlds in France and the nationals in Pwllheli.

The series resumed at Draycote Water S.C. on the 9th September where Gemma's series win was already assured but the rest of the places were not as clear cut. We also welcomed some new younger members to the fleet as this event was an RYA Zone Squad indicator. A good solid wind testing all of the sailors particularly the younger ones enabled us to again get 4 good races in and some invaluable experience for the younger members. Charlie and Gemma won the races between them, Charlie managing to win 3 out of the 4 to win the day and move up the table to finish 3rd in the series just being pipped by 1 point for second by David. The day was a great example of good hard friendly racing, enjoyed by all and some really hot competition throughout the fleet.

So after all that the winner of the 2017 Midlands Topper Traveller Series and a brand new topper sail was Gemma Mcdonnell, 2nd David Peaty, 3rd Charlie Turnbull, 4th Kamran Ewbank, 5th Will Thomas and Kate Robertson was first No Squad sailor finishing 12th overall. Other notable performances were Dan Keenan who was first of the new Zone squad sailors in 6th overall, Annabel Turnbull and Scarlet Desorgher as 2nd and 3rd girls both ending up in the top 10.

Please join us again in 2018 for another great racing series based in the Midlands area.

Series results can be found at www.itca-gbr.co.uk/gbrtmedia/Areas/Midlands/Midlands_overal_Final.pdf

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Toppers at Island Barn
Superb finale to South East Series We all talk up our Open reports but this one is an exception - it needed no talking up. The result of an entire Traveller Series hung in the balance until the last leg of the fifth and final race. Posted on 12 Sep Toppers at Draycote
Midlands Traveller Round 6 and RYA Zone Indicator The final round of the Midlands Topper Traveller Series rolled into Draycote Water S.C. after a 2 month lay off for the final round of the series and the first of three RYA Zone Squad Indicator events. Posted on 11 Sep Horning Sailing Club Junior Regatta
Almost 50 young people on the River Bure Horning Sailing Club celebrated the end of their Training season in style on Saturday with a Junior Regatta on the River Bure, and almost 50 young people taking part in the day's activities. Posted on 11 Sep Toppers at Medway
Rooster South Eastern Travellers event On Sunday 3rd September 2017, Medway Yacht Club hosted the latest round of the Rooster SE Topper Travellers' Series. Posted on 7 Sep Broadland Youth Regatta
66 competitors race at Waveney & Oulton Broad YC 66 competitors, aged under 19 and representing six sailing clubs in the Norfolk Broads area, took part in the 24th Broadland Youth Regatta on Saturday 2nd September. Posted on 6 Sep Optimists and Toppers at Helensburgh
Sailingfast Scottish Travellers' event On the final weekend of August, the Optimists travelled to Helensburgh to join the other junior classes for the first event of the Scottish Junior Travellers' Series. There were 16 boats in the main fleet and 7 in the regatta fleet. Posted on 5 Sep SWYSA sailors take top 8 places
At Torbay Junior Regatta The eight top places at the Royal Torbay YC's Junior Single Handed Regatta all went to South West Youth Sailing Academy sailors. Tera Sailor William James (10) came first closely followed by Topper sailors Miles Ripley (12) and Toby Bloomfield (13). Posted on 23 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug Final two spots secured
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar The final two places on the ilovesailing calendar have now been filled completing the 2018 line-up. Posted on 21 Aug Toppers at Burghfield preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 6 The 6th of the 2017 Rooster Sailing Southern Topper Traveller series events will be held at Burghfield Sailing Club, near Reading, on Saturday 2nd September. Posted on 16 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy