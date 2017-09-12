The Laser Book - 6th Edition Published

by Jeremy Atkins, Fernhurst Books today at 8:56 am

In 1979, Fernhurst Books was founded with the publication of The Laser Book. Since then, the book has been regularly updated, never been out of print and constantly one of the company's best-selling books.

Nearly 30 years later, we are publishing the sixth edition of this classic text, updated for all the recent developments including the Mk 2 Standard sail and the new composite top section. The book covers all 3 Laser rigs: Standard, Radial and 4.7 with new photos of medal-winning sailors.

Tim Davison, Fernhurst Books' founder, still remains the author, but he has enlisted help from some of the top Laser sailors to ensure this book is bang up-to-date:

Gold medal winning coach, past Radial World Champion and UK Laser Association Training Officer, Jon Emmett has contributed to all aspects of the book and sailed the Standard rig Laser for most of the photos.

has contributed to all aspects of the book and sailed the Standard rig Laser for most of the photos. Alan Davis , the National and European Masters Champion in the Standard rig, shared his secrets for the new Mk 2 sail.

, the National and European Masters Champion in the Standard rig, shared his secrets for the new Mk 2 sail. Lijia Xu , who Jon coached to win gold in the Laser Radial in the London 2012 Olympic Games, has passed on her tips and sailed the Laser Radial for the photoshoot.

, who Jon coached to win gold in the Laser Radial in the London 2012 Olympic Games, has passed on her tips and sailed the Laser Radial for the photoshoot. Matilda Nicholls, who has just won the Radial Girl U19 National and U17 World Championships and was previously U16 Girls European Champion in the 4.7 rig, has helped with the advice for that rig.

Double Laser World Champion, Nick Thompson has also kindly contributed the Foreword. He says: "Armed with this book, your understanding of the Laser sailing techniques will grow and your results will improve. I thoroughly recommend it."

Targeted at the club sailor, The Laser Book covers the techniques and skills needed to succeed in Laser sailing, for those starting out through to those striving to win their Club Championship. Whether you are a youngster moving up to a 4.7 or a club sailor looking to improve your results, the expert advice will take your Laser sailing to the next level.

Over 350 photographs show you exactly how it's done and 50 diagrams illustrate key boat parts, the different points of sailing and complex on-the-water scenarios with clarity.

Whatever your background, your current level or the extent of your ambition, this book gives you all the tools you need to get out on the water and improve your Laser sailing.

Published by Fernhurst Books as part of their Start to Finish series, as a paperback and eBook, The Laser Book will be available to buy at the Southampton Boat Show (ChartCo stand: J052), from all good bookshops, websites and direct from www.fernhurstbooks.com.

The book is being launched at the Southampton Boat Show on Friday 15th September on the ChartCo stand (J052) at 2.30pm. This will be an opportunity to meet the author, Tim Davison, and Lijia Xu, Laser Radial gold medallist at London 2012, and a significant contributor to the book.