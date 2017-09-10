Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Lifeproof iPhone Case
Lifeproof iPhone Case

Simon Bertheau wins inaugural European Match Race Tour

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 5:56 am 8-10 September 2017
Simon Bertheau wins the European Match Race Tour at Ravenna, Italy © 2017 EMRT / CVR

French skipper Simon Bertheau and his team APCC Team Jeune secured the victory in the first European Match Race Tour with an impressive win over reigning European Champion Maxime Mesnil.

Poland's Patryk Zbroja left Ravenna after a disappointing fifth place with the Silber Medal while Dejan Presen from Slovenia secured Bronze overall, who lost the petit final against local skipper Jacopo Pasini.

It was the perfect setup for the Grand Final – a broad range of wind conditions from light sea breeze to gusty thunderstorms, the natural amphitheatre of Ravenna's harbour, perfect organization by the host club Circolo Velico Ravennate and the three contenders for the tour title close at the top of the rankings, with Bertheau on the maximum of 150 points after his victories at Sibenik, Tivat and Monaco, then Zbroja, winner at Vienna and Szczecin, just 10 points behind, and trailed by Presen, another 20 points of the lead.

While their focus was on the tour, it was the local favourite, wild card skipper Jacopo Pasini, who decided the round robin in his favour to win the Sabrina Gurioli-Trophy, which should remember this very talented match race girl from Ravenna, who passed away far too early. As Zbroja did not make the cut for the Semi-Finals, the two remaining contenders for the Tour title were the French and the Slovenian skipper. Bertheau was determined on taking both event victory and tour title and he then defeated the reigning continental champion, compatriot Maxime Mesnil to finish the tour with 4 wins and the maximum of 250 points.

"We are so happy to win the European Match Race tour", exclaimed the young French skipper, "we were working so hard through the whole year and to have a score card of 3 victories plus the Grand Final, it is just unbelievable! It is just possible because of my fantastic team and thanks to the support from the APCC club and the French Federation!"

Patryk Zbroja said: "We are very proud to take the second place of the Tour back home to Poland. It was a long season with great events and tight matches! Match race at its best!"

The European Match Race Tour, which started 7 months ago in February at Croatia's Sibenik, had then stops at Montenegro, at Austria's capital Vienna before heading to the Yachtclub de Monaco. The second part of the tour saw world class match racing at Poland's Szczecin and at the Royal Danish Yachtclub at Copenhagen ahead of the penultimate stop-over at northern Germany's Ploen. There are 46 skippers from 20 nations in the final ranking list. The European Match Race Tour 2018 will start end of February at Sibenik on the Dalmatian coast.

Overall Results:

PosHelmNatPts
1Simon Bertheau FRA.250
2Patryk ZbrojaPOL190
3Dejan Presen SLO170
4Christian Binder AUT100
5Helmut CzasnyAUT85
6Maxime MesnilFRA.80
7Teo Piasevoli  CRO80
8Vladimir LipavskyRUS75
9Jacopo PasiniITA70
10Jelmer van BeekNED65
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marinassess Women's Match Racing Regatta
Costanzo takes the win in Sydney Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club's Clare Costanzo, Emma May, Hannah Lanz, Amy Lee and Annie Scholten have won the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy's 2017 Marinassess Women's Match Racing Regatta following an action-packed weekend on Sydney Harbour. Posted on 11 Sep European Match Race Tour Event 7
Young Dutch team takes the honours in Germany Jelmer van Beek and his Team Dutch Wave won at Germany's Tour stop, the last opportunity to qualify for the European Grand Final held in two weeks time at Ravenna. Local skipper Lars Hueckstaedt took silver ahead of Germany's favourite skipper Max Gurgel. Posted on 2 Sep Shenzhen's China Cup set as location
To host WMRT Match Racing World Championship As the China Cup moves to its second decade the World Match Racing Tour, with it's high performance M32 catamarans at its core, will aid in propelling this highlight on the Asian sailing calendar to a World leading event. Posted on 28 Aug The Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta
Consistency was queen The 27 competitors were served up a mixed bag of conditions at the second annual Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Regatta for sailors with disabilities. Day one of racing saw a top of four knots of breeze with an increase of six up to eight knots for day two. Posted on 28 Aug New Caledonia Match Race overall
Home team win for the first time The New Caledonian Team of Cyril Fortin, Kim Goetz and Félipé Minier have won the Aircalin Match Racing Cup. The Cercle Nautique Calédonien have run this event since 2012 and until now Australian or New Zealand teams have always won. Not this year! Posted on 15 Aug New Caledonia Match Race day 3
Semi final line-up almost complete Three Caledonians have qualified for the semi finals; Cyril Fortin, Tugdual Piriou and Tom Picot, the name of the fourth will be known tomorrow morning but it will be a New Zealander. Posted on 14 Aug New Caledonia Match Race day 1
Local team takes the lead after 39 matches 39 Matches were raced today in an oscillating wind of 10/12 kts sliding at the end of the day. At the end of the first round Robin the local Cyril Fortin is first! Posted on 13 Aug Chicago to host American Stopover
In the World Match Racing Tour The fifth championship level stop on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour will take place September 26th-October 1st on the Chicago lakeshore in front of Navy Pier. Posted on 13 Aug Lysekil Women's Match overall
Dutch Olympian Renée Groeneveld and her crew win Dutch Olympian Renée Groeneveld and her crew won Lysekil Women's Match, the 2nd stop on the 2017 WIM Series, by beating Pauline Courtois, FRA, 3 – 1 in Saturday's final: "My crew did a very good job today, to keep the boat going." Posted on 12 Aug Lysekil Women's Match day 4
6 repechage matches work well for Anna Östling World #1 Anna Östling won the Swedish battle against Caroline Sylvan in their Lysekil Women's Match Quarter-Final. Trine Palludan (DEN), Pauline Courtois (FRA) and Renée Groeneveld (NED) follow Östling to Saturday's Semi-Final. Posted on 11 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy