Zhik's Kiama Coat - the only on and off water jacket that is waterproof inside and out

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 8:35 pm 11 September 2017
Zhik Kiama coat © Zhik

Zhik's Kiama® Coat is designed for keeping warm in cold and wet conditions, especially when you are already wet. Whether you are rigging the boat in driving rain, sitting it out between races or in the coach boat in bad weather, this coat is for you.

Practical and versatile, Kiama® Coat is a cosy, insulated long-fitting jacket that is waterproof inside and out. The waterproof, breathable lightweight shell on the inside, as well as the outer, means the jacket can go on over damp shore jackets and wet sailing gear, preventing chilling between races or when rigging and de-rigging in a cold boat park. It's also ideal for coaches, instructors, race committees and safety crews who are often standing static whilst they are working afloat.

The jacket has adjustable PU wrist seals, taped seams in all the key areas, large fleecy side entry zip pockets and inner zipped pockets.

Team the jacket with Zhik's cosy neoprene ZK Seaboot 700 and stay snug and dry throughout the colder seasons.

Kiama Coat is available in Black or Ash, unisex sizes XS to XXXL, RRP: £195.00 Euro 245.00

Seaboot 700 is available in Grey, sizes UK 5.5 - 12.5; Euro size 38-47

www.zhik.com

Zhik ZK Seaboot 700 - photo © Zhik
Zhik ZK Seaboot 700 - photo © Zhik

