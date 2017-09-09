Please select your home edition
RS Tera Open at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club

by Chris Jones today at 6:51 pm 9 September 2017
Andrew Frost hunts down Max Robertson during the Sutton Bingham RS Tera Open © Chris Jones

Eight local sailors competed for the honour of Sutton Bingham Sailing Club Tera Champion on Saturday 9 September. Wind conditions were predominantly light, but punctuated with frequent bands of rain accompanied by stronger gusts.

Former RS Tera sailor, Andrew Frost fresh from victory at the RS Aero Worlds and UK Nationals returned for the day, along with fellow Aero sailor Ben Poe and Max Robertson who has recently transitioned to the Laser Radial. They were accompanied by children that have enjoyed the club's youth sailing courses over the summer and two enthusiastic parents.

There was close tactical racing throughout the day with Frost and Robertson battling it out in some tough duels in the early races and Ben Poe in the mix with a 2nd in the first race.

Looking back it was race two that decided the regatta. A momentary loss of control caused Robertson to make contact with a rounding mark allowing Dillon Hodge to get through and clinch 2nd place. Frost won race three which meant Robertson needed a win in race four to get back into contention and although both he and Frost exchanged places several times at the front of the fleet, it was Frost who came out on top, covering Robertson's every move in the closing stages of the race.

Robertson sat the last race out, tired after the previous night's dinghy instructors end of season party, which he may have come to regret as Hodge's win in the final race secured 2nd overall for him on countback.

Overall Results:

1st Andrew Frost
2nd Dillon Hodge
3rd Max Robertson
4th John Hodge
5th Ben Poe
6th Issy Hodge
7th Eleanor Thomas
8th Kate Thomas

