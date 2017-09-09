Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 13

by Chris Baldwick today at 5:51 pm

Seven Nordics came to the start of the Saturday Series Race 13 and Southern Area Championship Race 5. This race was run by the Royal Solent YC from their start line off Yarmouth. Competitors found the spring ebb had started, and an 18-20 knot WNW breeze against the tide.

Unfortunately, Bonnie suffered a broken boom ahead of the start but returned safely to Lymington under jib.

The remaining six yachts headed to the windward mark at Hurst through the confused seas of Fiddlers Race. Padfoot made the best of the choppy conditions, rounding the mark first as 30 knot gusts came through which made boat handling challenging for all the fleet. Pilgrim and Samphire followed overlapped with each other, pursued by Bossa Nova. The long run to Berthon against the tide provided few overtaking opportunities. Bossa Nova's plan to hold the mainland shore longer than others did not pay dividends.

Finally, the race took the fleet across the strong ebb to the island shore before a short beat to the finish line. Padfoot held her advantage throughout, with Pilgrim 2nd and Samphire in 3rd, Bossa Nova was 4th, and Jibe-O in 5th.

The heavens then opened ensuring that all crews arrived ashore thoroughly soaked!

