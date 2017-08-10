Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Overall

by Clive Eplett today at 4:21 pm

You know when there is great camaraderie in a class when, on a seriously windy day, those who feel there is too much breeze for them to race, nevertheless don their still wet kit and help others launch off the lee shore and hang around in that wet kit to catch you when you return after racing.

So it was for the final day of the 2017 RS100 Nationals. We'd all been watching the forecast for Sunday and it had been unflinching for days – as soon as there was enough water to launch the safety boats, the wind was going to come in big-style. For once, they were right and all.

As the confident and the gung-ho duly launched, the westerly breeze built even more, averaging between 25-30 knots, gusting 35. With the scores tight not only at the top (only one point for the championship between Al Dickson and Pim Van Vugt, also Steve Lee looking to grab third from Brett Aarons) but across the fleet, it was still all to play for, with two races scheduled for the day.

All this seemed to make the fleet rather keen to get going, lining up rather closer to the line than was perhaps prudent. Thankfully, or unfortunately, depending on your viewpoint, there was only one additional gun at the off, not two, resulting in lots of Was-I, Wasn't-I introspection and several re-starters including Pim, Brett and your correspondent.

Meantime, Al and Greg Booth fired off the pin end, looking for a left-hander. Instead, in comes a big-righty, getting Steve around first. A big bunch follows, including Al and rapidly catching Pim who then decides to have a very-quick, cooling swim. Undaunted, a rapidly recovery still puts him into third down the run. Al has a shroud break in the gybe, but decides 'oh-well' and keeps going. Steve goes for a swim on the drop.

Al and Pim spilt at the leeward gate, with the latter looking for and finding a left shift to take the lead at the final windward mark. Al (actually-is-it-faster-upwind-without-a-shroud?) Dickson follows, with the charging Huw Powell and Mark Harrison in close attendance.

At the bottom of the run, it's neck-and-neck. Pim gybes for the finish but a lift and the tide means he's gone too early, so he goes for another, onto starboard, that will mean Al and Huw somehow have to avoid him or gybe again themselves. Nooo! He drops it in, letting them off the hook, meaning the finishing order is Al, Huw, Mark, Steve, Luke Goble, Chris Goldhawk, then Pim. Mate, I know the feeling.

The wind continued to build so OOD Barry wisely calls it a day at that. What a blast it was though. As Mark said afterwards, there were times I was just hiding the kite behind the mainsail. Others were of course hiding it in the chute!

The upshot was that Al Dickson retained his title. Having never sailed an RS100 before this event, Pim van Vugt earned a popular and deserved second (and first youth). Steve did steal that third he was targeting by one point from Brett in fourth, in turn two points from Huw who was first Master in fifth (surely some mistake, he's far too young). Cindy Doennecke-Herz won the First Lady prize. If there was a prize for best bruise though, it goes to Greg Booth, courtesy of a certain Mr I-Hate-Flippin'-Sailing.

The Silver Fleet was dominated by Ed Jones in 12th overall and who now surely must be promoted, with Luke Goble second and 16th overall. In the Bronze, Simon Lomas-Clarke's 24th in the final race was not quite enough to overcome Nick Griffin.

Huge thanks must go to Weston SC for putting on a great event. In particular, Sailing Sec Chris Brown, the kitchen team of Chris-and-Steve and our own Steve Lee and wife Liz who worked like Trojans to make it a massively successful event. Thanks also go to the too-many-to-name Weston members for manning safety boats and doing the trolley-dolly thing. We are and were grateful, particularly for Sunday when we provided lots to do. Meantime, OOD Barry Hocking commuted the Gurnard SC Committee Boat from Cowes every day and ran an exemplary series.

Sailing on top of double tides meant the sailing water was just dandy; enough current and topography to make it interesting, but never one-sided, follow-my-leader or stupidly random. The availably of camping next to the club meant that your correspondent's personal bugbear, accommodation arrangements getting in the way of the, er, socialising, was not an issue either.

Next year, the RS100 Nationals will be at WPNSA as part of the RS Games on 16-19 August. Weston SC have set a high bar for them to overcome. With the momentum building in the class, it would be great to get to 50 boats next year.

Meantime, our next events are a one-day open at Starcross on 30 September and the Inlands at Chew Valley Lake on 28-29 October. It will be interesting to see if new Chairman David Smart will finally run out of excuses and actually come sailing at his home club.

The 100 fleet is providing joyful sailing and great, tight racing, from back to front of the fleet, in a friendly atmosphere. Come and join the fun.

Overall Results:

Pos Division Sail No Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 Pts 1st Gold 410 Gurnard SC Alistair Dickson ‑15 1 1 ‑6 ‑8 4 2 5 3 2 2 2 1 1 24 2nd Gold 288 WSV H2O Pim van Vugt ‑37 ‑17 4 4 1 1 4 1 1 1 4 3 6 ‑7 30 3rd Gold 314 Weston SC Steven Lee 2 ‑6 5 ‑19 5 6 3 3 5 4 1 1 ‑14 4 39 4th Gold 527 Gurnard SC Brett Aarons 3 2 ‑10 3 2 2 1 2 6 ‑10 6 ‑9 4 9 40 5th Gold 508 Red Wharf Bay SC Huw Powell ‑12 ‑30 2 2 ‑11 5 7 4 4 3 5 5 3 2 42 6th Gold 523 Port Dinorwic SC Greg Booth ‑13 13 7 5 3 12 10 ‑15 2 7 7 6 5 ‑16 77 7th Gold 172 Chew Valley Lake SC Andrew Jones 4 ‑19 12 9 10 7 ‑13 7 10 5 3 ‑19 8 10 85 8th Gold 480 Chew Valley Lake SC Chris Goldhawk 11 4 6 11 12 13 ‑15 ‑19 7 ‑18 10 15 2 6 97 9th Gold 379 Gurnard SC Mark Harrison 14 14 3 1 7 ‑18 ‑19 ‑18 9 8 17 13 13 3 102 10th Gold 140 Royal Windermere YC Robert Richardson 1 3 (OCS) 16 6 11 12 12 11 6 14 ‑26 ‑23 15 107 11th Gold 509 Frensham Pond SC Clive Eplett 10 8 17 14 4 9 5 11 ‑21 19 ‑21 4 10 ‑21 111 12th Silver 218 Chew Valley Lake SC Ed Jones 8 15 ‑23 10 ‑28 ‑22 9 10 12 9 8 7 9 14 111 13th Gold 312 Exe SC Iain Horlock 5 5 13 ‑17 ‑30 15 8 ‑20 13 15 15 17 7 8 121 14th Gold 130 Chew Valley Lake SC Steve Jones (DNF) ‑22 9 7 13 16 14 14 ‑28 12 12 16 12 12 137 15th Gold 259 Frensham Pond SC Ian Gregory 6 12 8 ‑23 19 ‑23 6 8 18 16 20 8 ‑24 17 138 16th Silver 127 Netley SC Luke Goble 19 ‑23 15 (DNF) (DNS) 10 11 13 14 14 11 11 19 5 142 17th Gold 359 Gurnard SC Giles Peckham 9 7 ‑27 (DNF) ‑23 20 20 9 16 11 13 14 11 18 148 18th Silver 362 Guernsey SC Adam Knight 25 (DNF) 11 8 ‑27 14 ‑30 25 19 13 9 10 15 23 172 19th Silver 421 Netley SC Jeremy Troughton 20 16 ‑26 ‑24 16 8 22 21 ‑23 20 16 18 16 11 184 20th Gold 370 Netley SC Nils Joliffe 7 11 16 13 9 3 24 6 8 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 189 21st Silver 348 Netley SC Nick Sandison 18 18 ‑22 18 20 19 16 17 ‑27 22 22 12 (DNF) 19 201 22nd Silver 472 Netley SC Stewart Hawthorn 24 9 21 15 15 (DNF) 21 23 (DNF) 17 23 24 (DNF) 22 214 23rd Silver 154 Datchet Water SC Simon Geyman 16 20 20 25 17 17 18 ‑34 22 ‑34 ‑32 DGA DGA DGA 224.6 24th Silver 407 Netley SC Michael Rhodes 22 ‑31 14 12 29 24 23 ‑30 20 23 24 25 17 (DNF) 233 25th Silver 180 Royal Windermere YC John Richardson 17 10 28 21 14 27 17 24 30 ‑33 ‑37 27 20 (DNS) 235 26th Silver 526 Mounts Bay SC Mostyn Evans (RET) 24 19 22 25 ‑30 25 16 ‑29 27 28 28 18 13 245 27th Silver 255 Weston SC Kevin Moore 26 21 18 20 18 21 32 27 24 24 19 (DNF) ‑33 (DNF) 250 28th Silver 229 Netley SC Nick Shuttleworth 21 ‑33 30 30.5 22 ‑33 ‑34 22 26 21 18 20 22 20 252.5 29th Silver 302 Weston SC Daniel Craft 23 28 25 26 ‑32 ‑32 27 26 17 31 ‑33 29 25 27 284 30th Bronze 492 Castle Cove Nick Griffin 28 26 24 (RET) 34 25 35 28 15 37 27 21 (DNF) (DNF) 300 31st Bronze 366 Frensham Pond SC Simon Lomas‑Clarke ‑35 25 ‑33 30.5 21 29 26 29 32 29 26 33 (DNF) 24 304.5 32nd Bronze 305 Mounts Bay & Penzance SC Jeremy Gilbert 30 ‑37 29 28 24 28 36 ‑38 34 26 25 30 28 (DNF) 318 33rd Bronze 188 Weston SC Samuel Spencer 27 ‑39 ‑35 34 26 26 31 32 33 (DNF) 30 32 26 26 323 34th Bronze 221 Datchet Water SC Martin Wilson 32 32 31 27 ‑33 ‑35 28 31 31 ‑35 31 22 31 28 324 35th Bronze 491 Teign Corinthian SC Simon Jones 34 35 34 29 36 (DNS) (DNS) 33 25 28 35 34 21 (DNF) 344 36th Bronze 205 Locks SC Jim Wicks 29 38 ‑39 36 38 34 39 ‑41 36 30 36 23 29 (DNF) 368 37th Bronze 333 Teign Corinthian SC Paul Craft 36 29 36 32 35 (DNS) (DNS) 37 35 32 40 31 27 (DNF) 370 38th Bronze 3791 Netley SC Martyn Prince ‑39 34 37 33 31 36 38 35 ‑39 ‑39 38 37 30 25 374 39th Bronze 266 Netley SC Andy Trickett 31 36 (DNF) (DNC) (DNS) 31 29 36 38 25 34 35 35 DNF 376 40th Bronze 156 Weston SC Chris Brown 33 27 32 35 37 (DNC) 33 39 37 36 29 (DNF) (DNF) DNF 384 41st Bronze 1127 CKA Cindy Doennecke‑Herz 38 40 38 37 39 38 (DNF) 42 (DNF) 38 39 36 34 (DNC) 419 42nd Bronze 364 Netley SC Julian Hines (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 37 37 40 DNF 40 DNF 38 32 DNC 454 43rd Bronze 148 Banbury SC Paul Drewery (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNS DNS DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 506 43rd Bronze Netley SC Thomas Southwell (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 506 43rd Bronze 413 Llandefedd SC Tom Powell (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNS DNS DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 506