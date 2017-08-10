Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer

Boats for sale

RS100 GBR128
located in Gosport

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Overall

by Clive Eplett today at 4:21 pm 7-10 August 2017

You know when there is great camaraderie in a class when, on a seriously windy day, those who feel there is too much breeze for them to race, nevertheless don their still wet kit and help others launch off the lee shore and hang around in that wet kit to catch you when you return after racing.

So it was for the final day of the 2017 RS100 Nationals. We'd all been watching the forecast for Sunday and it had been unflinching for days – as soon as there was enough water to launch the safety boats, the wind was going to come in big-style. For once, they were right and all.

As the confident and the gung-ho duly launched, the westerly breeze built even more, averaging between 25-30 knots, gusting 35. With the scores tight not only at the top (only one point for the championship between Al Dickson and Pim Van Vugt, also Steve Lee looking to grab third from Brett Aarons) but across the fleet, it was still all to play for, with two races scheduled for the day.

All this seemed to make the fleet rather keen to get going, lining up rather closer to the line than was perhaps prudent. Thankfully, or unfortunately, depending on your viewpoint, there was only one additional gun at the off, not two, resulting in lots of Was-I, Wasn't-I introspection and several re-starters including Pim, Brett and your correspondent.

Meantime, Al and Greg Booth fired off the pin end, looking for a left-hander. Instead, in comes a big-righty, getting Steve around first. A big bunch follows, including Al and rapidly catching Pim who then decides to have a very-quick, cooling swim. Undaunted, a rapidly recovery still puts him into third down the run. Al has a shroud break in the gybe, but decides 'oh-well' and keeps going. Steve goes for a swim on the drop.

Al and Pim spilt at the leeward gate, with the latter looking for and finding a left shift to take the lead at the final windward mark. Al (actually-is-it-faster-upwind-without-a-shroud?) Dickson follows, with the charging Huw Powell and Mark Harrison in close attendance.

At the bottom of the run, it's neck-and-neck. Pim gybes for the finish but a lift and the tide means he's gone too early, so he goes for another, onto starboard, that will mean Al and Huw somehow have to avoid him or gybe again themselves. Nooo! He drops it in, letting them off the hook, meaning the finishing order is Al, Huw, Mark, Steve, Luke Goble, Chris Goldhawk, then Pim. Mate, I know the feeling.

The wind continued to build so OOD Barry wisely calls it a day at that. What a blast it was though. As Mark said afterwards, there were times I was just hiding the kite behind the mainsail. Others were of course hiding it in the chute!

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 4 - photo © Segal Spass
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 4 - photo © Segal Spass

The upshot was that Al Dickson retained his title. Having never sailed an RS100 before this event, Pim van Vugt earned a popular and deserved second (and first youth). Steve did steal that third he was targeting by one point from Brett in fourth, in turn two points from Huw who was first Master in fifth (surely some mistake, he's far too young). Cindy Doennecke-Herz won the First Lady prize. If there was a prize for best bruise though, it goes to Greg Booth, courtesy of a certain Mr I-Hate-Flippin'-Sailing.

The Silver Fleet was dominated by Ed Jones in 12th overall and who now surely must be promoted, with Luke Goble second and 16th overall. In the Bronze, Simon Lomas-Clarke's 24th in the final race was not quite enough to overcome Nick Griffin.

Huge thanks must go to Weston SC for putting on a great event. In particular, Sailing Sec Chris Brown, the kitchen team of Chris-and-Steve and our own Steve Lee and wife Liz who worked like Trojans to make it a massively successful event. Thanks also go to the too-many-to-name Weston members for manning safety boats and doing the trolley-dolly thing. We are and were grateful, particularly for Sunday when we provided lots to do. Meantime, OOD Barry Hocking commuted the Gurnard SC Committee Boat from Cowes every day and ran an exemplary series.

Sailing on top of double tides meant the sailing water was just dandy; enough current and topography to make it interesting, but never one-sided, follow-my-leader or stupidly random. The availably of camping next to the club meant that your correspondent's personal bugbear, accommodation arrangements getting in the way of the, er, socialising, was not an issue either.

Next year, the RS100 Nationals will be at WPNSA as part of the RS Games on 16-19 August. Weston SC have set a high bar for them to overcome. With the momentum building in the class, it would be great to get to 50 boats next year.

Meantime, our next events are a one-day open at Starcross on 30 September and the Inlands at Chew Valley Lake on 28-29 October. It will be interesting to see if new Chairman David Smart will finally run out of excuses and actually come sailing at his home club.

The 100 fleet is providing joyful sailing and great, tight racing, from back to front of the fleet, in a friendly atmosphere. Come and join the fun.

Overall Results:

PosDivisionSail NoClubHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
1stGold410Gurnard SCAlistair Dickson‑1511‑6‑842532221124
2ndGold288WSV H2OPim van Vugt‑37‑1744114111436‑730
3rdGold314Weston SCSteven Lee2‑65‑1956335411‑14439
4thGold527Gurnard SCBrett Aarons32‑10322126‑106‑94940
5thGold508Red Wharf Bay SCHuw Powell‑12‑3022‑1157443553242
6thGold523Port Dinorwic SCGreg Booth‑13137531210‑1527765‑1677
7thGold172Chew Valley Lake SCAndrew Jones4‑19129107‑1371053‑1981085
8thGold480Chew Valley Lake SCChris Goldhawk1146111213‑15‑197‑1810152697
9thGold379Gurnard SCMark Harrison1414317‑18‑19‑18981713133102
10thGold140Royal Windermere YCRobert Richardson13(OCS)16611121211614‑26‑2315107
11thGold509Frensham Pond SCClive Eplett108171449511‑2119‑21410‑21111
12thSilver218Chew Valley Lake SCEd Jones815‑2310‑28‑2291012987914111
13thGold312Exe SCIain Horlock5513‑17‑30158‑201315151778121
14thGold130Chew Valley Lake SCSteve Jones(DNF)‑229713161414‑281212161212137
15thGold259Frensham Pond SCIan Gregory6128‑2319‑23681816208‑2417138
16thSilver127Netley SCLuke Goble19‑2315(DNF)(DNS)10111314141111195142
17thGold359Gurnard SCGiles Peckham97‑27(DNF)‑2320209161113141118148
18thSilver362Guernsey SCAdam Knight25(DNF)118‑2714‑302519139101523172
19thSilver421Netley SCJeremy Troughton2016‑26‑241682221‑232016181611184
20thGold370Netley SCNils Joliffe7111613932468(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC189
21stSilver348Netley SCNick Sandison1818‑221820191617‑27222212(DNF)19201
22ndSilver472Netley SCStewart Hawthorn249211515(DNF)2123(DNF)172324(DNF)22214
23rdSilver154Datchet Water SCSimon Geyman16202025171718‑3422‑34‑32DGADGADGA224.6
24thSilver407Netley SCMichael Rhodes22‑311412292423‑302023242517(DNF)233
25thSilver180Royal Windermere YCJohn Richardson171028211427172430‑33‑372720(DNS)235
26thSilver526Mounts Bay SCMostyn Evans(RET)24192225‑302516‑292728281813245
27thSilver255Weston SCKevin Moore2621182018213227242419(DNF)‑33(DNF)250
28thSilver229Netley SCNick Shuttleworth21‑333030.522‑33‑3422262118202220252.5
29thSilver302Weston SCDaniel Craft23282526‑32‑3227261731‑33292527284
30thBronze492Castle CoveNick Griffin282624(RET)3425352815372721(DNF)(DNF)300
31stBronze366Frensham Pond SCSimon Lomas‑Clarke‑3525‑3330.52129262932292633(DNF)24304.5
32ndBronze305Mounts Bay & Penzance SCJeremy Gilbert30‑372928242836‑383426253028(DNF)318
33rdBronze188Weston SCSamuel Spencer27‑39‑35342626313233(DNF)30322626323
34thBronze221Datchet Water SCMartin Wilson32323127‑33‑35283131‑3531223128324
35thBronze491Teign Corinthian SCSimon Jones3435342936(DNS)(DNS)332528353421(DNF)344
36thBronze205Locks SCJim Wicks2938‑3936383439‑413630362329(DNF)368
37thBronze333Teign Corinthian SCPaul Craft3629363235(DNS)(DNS)373532403127(DNF)370
38thBronze3791Netley SCMartyn Prince‑3934373331363835‑39‑3938373025374
39thBronze266Netley SCAndy Trickett3136(DNF)(DNC)(DNS)3129363825343535DNF376
40thBronze156Weston SCChris Brown3327323537(DNC)3339373629(DNF)(DNF)DNF384
41stBronze1127CKACindy Doennecke‑Herz384038373938(DNF)42(DNF)38393634(DNC)419
42ndBronze364Netley SCJulian Hines(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC373740DNF40DNF3832DNC454
43rdBronze148Banbury SCPaul Drewery(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNSDNSDNSDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC506
43rdBronze Netley SCThomas Southwell(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC506
43rdBronze413Llandefedd SCTom Powell(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNSDNSDNSDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC506
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals day 3
Four races held in sublime conditions at Weston Well, if day 2 saw good conditions for the RS100s, then day 3 was sublime. Overnight, the sky cleared and left a sunny, slightly chilly 12 – 17 knot NW which we soon learned is one of the best directions for racing in Southampton Water. Posted on 10 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals day 2
A tired and bedraggled bunch take to the water again A still tired and bedraggled bunch of RS100 sailors gathered in the rain, next to a fresh and un-expecting gang of RS Vareo sailors for Day 2 of the RS100 nationals and day 1 of the RS Vareo nationals at Weston. Posted on 9 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals day 1
Happy days at Weston The format for the day was to be six 'Sprint' races. Mo Farrah better look out because, our OOD Barrie Harding has massive confidence that 100 sailors can sprint for longer than Mo runs a 10,000m. Posted on 7 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals preview
Runners and Riders for the event at Weston And this year's sucker of the year goes to your correspondent for not refusing the Chairman's request to write-up a 'runners and riders' for this year's RS100 Nationals. Posted on 5 Sep RS100 Europeans at Lake Como
A spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show? Is it real, or are we in a spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show movie? The backdrop here at Gravedona, Lake Como is so stunning it's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy. Posted on 3 Aug Cowes Dinghy Week 2017
With fleet racing for Shadows, RS100 and Laser 4.7 Gurnard Sailing Club welcomed around sixty entries to its annual Cowes Dinghy Week regatta, sailed over five days, from 22nd to 26th July. Competitors enjoyed contrasting weather conditions over the five day period. Posted on 29 Jul RS100 Eurocup at Lake Como days 1 & 2
It's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy Is it real, or are we in a spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show movie? The backdrop here at Gravedona, Lake Como is so stunning it's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy. Posted on 28 Jul 250+ RS sailors off to Lake Como
RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July. Posted on 16 Jul RS100s at Llandegfedd
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 4 The RS100s were joined by the RS Vareos at Llandegfedd on July 1st and 2nd for some classic snakes and ladder sailing. In the absence of your normal correspondents the report was written by a small committee. Posted on 7 Jul RS100s at Hayling Island
Excellent turnout of 24 boats enjoy the sunshine An excellent turnout of 24 RS100s pre-entered for the RS Southerns at HISC on 17/18 June, hoping for waves, wind and perhaps even some sun. Posted on 19 Jun

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS100 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy