JP Watersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

by Ben Robertson today at 4:14 pm

It was with some relief that a light breeze filled in at Dalgety Bay on Saturday afternoon. With near 100 (17 RS400's) boats sat willing the wind to appear the race officer will have been pleased. A good mix of old hands and some new faces to the fleet headed out to the start line in a solid course cross tide, which would make for some tricky racing conditions.

Race one set off into the tide from a line with wind seeming to come from 3 directions at once, at least two boats hoisted their kites to escape the melee which formed on the committee boat end. With most of the fleet fighting to get out into the stronger corner on the beats and hiding from it on the return run, whoever won the fight for position came away with a sizeable advantage. Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox showed the fleet how to do it with a sizeable lead, Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas only just managed to hold off Keith Bedborough and Kirsty Higgins for a second place.

A slightly more composed start line saw race two get under way, if you ignore the rescue boat attempting to move the inner distance as the gun went. With no change to the tactics required the fight for position this time was won by Ben and Jenny, who later found out they had been a bit optimistic with the start, leaving Jim and Ben to take their second first of the day, with Keith and Kirsty following up, and John Mackenzie and Andy Box rounding out the top three. Having run out of time the fleet headed for home after some tactical and sometimes frustrating racing.

The Dalgety Bay shore crew soon had everyone sorted out with some proper home made hospitality, combined with large volumes of free beer (thanks Angus Marshall), that as usual ended up with the 400 fleet committing unspeakable acts on the dance floor - I blame Jenny Douglas. The Bedborough van party in the early hours rounded out an excellent evening.

The fleet headed out on Sunday morning with a much more optimistic forecast ahead, and a new course location promising some more open courses. Wind that was swinging regularly, combined with the strong tide, produced four extremely difficult races. Once again Jim and Ben showed the fleet how to deal with the conditions, taking the first and second races, although Ben and Jenny, John and Andy, and Keith and Kirsty never let them out of their sights.

With the wind swinging steadily south across the course of the day there was big gains to be made by placing yourself on the right side, as newcomers Hester Robertson and Richard Hope showed by holding onto a top three for most of race three, along with Jacob Ainsworth and Keyleigh Roberts of South Shields who found a fourth and third in the final two races. John and Andy secured a second place overall by taking race five from Ben and Jenny, who then managed to take a measure of revenge by winning the sixth, and final, race of the weekend. Well done to Jim and Ben for taking a convincing victory from the weekend.

Special mentions need to go to newcomers Hester and Richard as well as Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson for joining in with borrowed boats, both seemed to enjoy the racing and are very welcome to join the fleet on a full time basis... hint hint.

Thanks to go to Everyone at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club for putting on a great weekend in trying conditions, Stewart Brewing and Benromach Whisky for keeping us sufficiently lubricated, and JP Watersports for keeping the tour going.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 1362 James Sinclair Ben Wilcox East Lothian Yacht Club 1 1 1 1 3 (DNC) 7 2nd 1455 John Mackenzie Andy Box Dalgety Bay Sailing Club ‑5 3 2 2 1 2 10 3rd 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 2 (OCS) 3 4 2 1 12 4th 844 Keith Bedborough Kirsty Higgins Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 3 2 4 3 ‑7 4 16 5th 669 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields Sailing Club 9 5 8 ‑10 4 3 29 6th 1096 Peter Taylor Brian Greer Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 4 4 10 5 ‑11 6 29 7th 1337 Kevan Gibb Cody Largo Bay Sailing Club 8 6 6 7 ‑12 5 32 8th 612 Jon Gay Amanda Henderson Lochaber Yacht Club 10 9 ‑12 9 6 9 43 9th 1117 Matt Toynbee Kiki Popapanoglouton Dalgety Bay Sailing Club (DNC) DNC 9 8 5 7 47 10th 1129 Daid Webley Fraser Mulford Wormit Boating Club 6 ‑14 11 14 8 10 49 11th 1073 Jamie Rogers Neil Maclaren 11 8 ‑13 13 9 8 49 12th 476 Martin Booth Olly Smith Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 7 7 7 17 16 (DNC) 54 13th 946 N Orkney I Wilson Largo Bay Sailing Club (DNF) 12 16 12 10 11 61 14th 658 Hester Robertson Richard Hope Dalgety Bay Sailing Club (DNF) 11 17 6 15 13 62 15th 1445 Phil Britton Mike Atkinson Dalgety Bay Sailing Club 12 10 ‑15 15 13 12 62 16th 768 Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett Dalgety Bay Sailing Club (OCS) OCS 5 11 14 DNC 66 17th 1294 Mike Grant Alan Birse Largs Sailing Club 13 13 14 16 17 (DNC) 73