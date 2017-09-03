Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear - Waterproof Sock
Lennon Racewear - Waterproof Sock

JP Watersports RS400 Scottish Tour at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

by Ben Robertson today at 4:14 pm 2-3 September 2017

It was with some relief that a light breeze filled in at Dalgety Bay on Saturday afternoon. With near 100 (17 RS400's) boats sat willing the wind to appear the race officer will have been pleased. A good mix of old hands and some new faces to the fleet headed out to the start line in a solid course cross tide, which would make for some tricky racing conditions.

Race one set off into the tide from a line with wind seeming to come from 3 directions at once, at least two boats hoisted their kites to escape the melee which formed on the committee boat end. With most of the fleet fighting to get out into the stronger corner on the beats and hiding from it on the return run, whoever won the fight for position came away with a sizeable advantage. Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox showed the fleet how to do it with a sizeable lead, Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas only just managed to hold off Keith Bedborough and Kirsty Higgins for a second place.

A slightly more composed start line saw race two get under way, if you ignore the rescue boat attempting to move the inner distance as the gun went. With no change to the tactics required the fight for position this time was won by Ben and Jenny, who later found out they had been a bit optimistic with the start, leaving Jim and Ben to take their second first of the day, with Keith and Kirsty following up, and John Mackenzie and Andy Box rounding out the top three. Having run out of time the fleet headed for home after some tactical and sometimes frustrating racing.

The Dalgety Bay shore crew soon had everyone sorted out with some proper home made hospitality, combined with large volumes of free beer (thanks Angus Marshall), that as usual ended up with the 400 fleet committing unspeakable acts on the dance floor - I blame Jenny Douglas. The Bedborough van party in the early hours rounded out an excellent evening.

The fleet headed out on Sunday morning with a much more optimistic forecast ahead, and a new course location promising some more open courses. Wind that was swinging regularly, combined with the strong tide, produced four extremely difficult races. Once again Jim and Ben showed the fleet how to deal with the conditions, taking the first and second races, although Ben and Jenny, John and Andy, and Keith and Kirsty never let them out of their sights.

With the wind swinging steadily south across the course of the day there was big gains to be made by placing yourself on the right side, as newcomers Hester Robertson and Richard Hope showed by holding onto a top three for most of race three, along with Jacob Ainsworth and Keyleigh Roberts of South Shields who found a fourth and third in the final two races. John and Andy secured a second place overall by taking race five from Ben and Jenny, who then managed to take a measure of revenge by winning the sixth, and final, race of the weekend. Well done to Jim and Ben for taking a convincing victory from the weekend.

Special mentions need to go to newcomers Hester and Richard as well as Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson for joining in with borrowed boats, both seemed to enjoy the racing and are very welcome to join the fleet on a full time basis... hint hint.

Thanks to go to Everyone at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club for putting on a great weekend in trying conditions, Stewart Brewing and Benromach Whisky for keeping us sufficiently lubricated, and JP Watersports for keeping the tour going.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st1362James SinclairBen WilcoxEast Lothian Yacht Club11113(DNC)7
2nd1455John MackenzieAndy BoxDalgety Bay Sailing Club‑53221210
3rd1319Ben RobertsonJenny DouglasDalgety Bay Sailing Club2(OCS)342112
4th844Keith BedboroughKirsty HigginsDalgety Bay Sailing Club3243‑7416
5th669Jacob AinsworthKayleigh RobertsSouth Shields Sailing Club958‑104329
6th1096Peter TaylorBrian GreerDalgety Bay Sailing Club44105‑11629
7th1337Kevan GibbCodyLargo Bay Sailing Club8667‑12532
8th612Jon GayAmanda HendersonLochaber Yacht Club109‑1296943
9th1117Matt ToynbeeKiki PopapanogloutonDalgety Bay Sailing Club(DNC)DNC985747
10th1129Daid WebleyFraser MulfordWormit Boating Club6‑14111481049
11th1073Jamie RogersNeil Maclaren 118‑13139849
12th476Martin BoothOlly SmithDalgety Bay Sailing Club7771716(DNC)54
13th946N OrkneyI WilsonLargo Bay Sailing Club(DNF)121612101161
14th658Hester RobertsonRichard HopeDalgety Bay Sailing Club(DNF)11176151362
15th1445Phil BrittonMike AtkinsonDalgety Bay Sailing Club1210‑1515131262
16th768Angus MarshallImogen BarnettDalgety Bay Sailing Club(OCS)OCS51114DNC66
17th1294Mike GrantAlan BirseLargs Sailing Club1313141617(DNC)73
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals overall
74 boats enjou a superb week at Mount's Bay When Mounts Bay Sailing Club, in Marazion, Cornwall was announced as the venue for this year's Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships the fleet needed little encouragement to sign up as 74 boats took to the cause. Posted on 30 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 4
Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells finally win the title The best assets for the final day's racing at Mounts Bay were; thick skin and sense of humour. Posted on 25 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 3
Dolphins steal the show When sailors come ashore not caring about their result it's usually because the day has been a shocker. But Day 3 in Mounts Bay was very different. This was a day to remember for all the right reasons. Posted on 23 Aug The Salcombe Gin SYC Regatta 2017
An increase in attendance with 160 boats racing Salcombe Yacht Club welcomed one hundred and sixty boats to its week long regatta, an increase on the previous year. Winds were generally from the southern quadrant and tides were neapy, making for most enjoyable racing. Posted on 22 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 2
Blessed relief at Mount's Bay, but not everyone feels it Mount's Bay changed gear for Day 2 of the RS400 Nationals. Gone was the large swell and stiff breeze to be replaced by flat water and 6-8 knots of wind. Posted on 22 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals day 1
Two ways of making the day feel breezier than it really is There are two ways of making the day feel breezier than it really is; the first is to add rain, the second is to throw in a big seaway and for the opening day of the RS400 Nationals in Mounts Bay we had both. Posted on 21 Aug Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug RS400 Runners and Riders
Ahead of the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Mount's Bay So far there are 71 boats entered and ready to go for the Volvo Noble Marine RS400 Nationals. Batches of cake are being made ready for the boat park and there is pre-championship coaching available for those after a final tune-up. Posted on 12 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug RS400 Eurocup at Lake Como
A bit of everything at beautiful Gravedona Day 1 was a dramatic day of thunderstorms, wind, no wind and conkers coming off trees in to boats. Wisely we did not go out, having sent two 500 as crash test dummies, one returning at full chat on to the slip and capsizing and the other more sedately. Posted on 3 Aug

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Grafham Water SC RS400 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS400 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy