Final Cornwall Offshore Group Series (COGS) race of the 2017 season

The crew of Scorpion enjoyed a lively spinnaker during the final race of the Cornwall Offshore Group Series (COGS) 2017 season © COGS / Scorpion

by Andrew Laming today at 3:25 pm

The last race in the Cornwall Offshore Group Series (COGS) racing calendar saw some lively conditions on a day of strong squalls with the wind gusting to over 30 knots.

Twelve yachts, six in IRC fleet and six in handicap lined up at the start line for the Mylor Yacht Harbour, Lay-up Cup, between Pendennis Head and the Black Rock beacon.

From the start the fleets bunched up towards the headland for the short upwind sprint to Hine Downing near Gyllyngvase Beach. Once round, it was a 10 mile spinnaker run to the radar mark off Dodman Point.

Winds had been forecast to be in the range 15-20 knots but crews quickly found the top end of that estimate and building, pushing them down the coast. The top speed reported was 15 knots with most yachts seeing over 10 at some point.

It was Champagne sailing on the limit with at least two yachts broaching as they struggled to hang on during the stronger gusts. However, crews knew the real work would start once they rounded the radar mark and got hard on the wind.

Once round the tide began to turn against the breeze which meant a wet time on the rail for crews as the slight sea picked up some short waves which the strong wind then blew across the deck.

Most boats were on first reef and small headsails, but as the squalls arrived with heavy rain many had their windows in the water at some point. The wind direction made for a very good beat in towards Gull Rock tight up against the coast and the fleet was split between those going way offshore and those heading in close.

The potential adverse tide of staying offshore was countered by the fact the wind close in appeared stronger. Once round the rock it was a close fetch back to the entrance to the Carrick Roads, where there was no let up as the wind channelled down the river and made crews work hard for the final short beat to the finish line at Black Rock.

One boat reported a torn spinnaker and another a parted main halyard which forced them to retire, but all returned under their own steam after what was a very challenging but enjoyable day on the water.

Back at the prize giving at Mylor Yacht Club, crews enjoyed a buffet and well earned pint. The COGS committee would like to thank the race sponsor Mylor Yacht Harbour, organising club Mylor Yacht Club for hosting the race and particularly race officer Steve Nichols for setting a superb course.

This race draws the COGS series to a close for this year with a final prize giving taking place in November. The COGS series comprises seven coastal races and three offshore races, and more information can be found at cogsracing.org.

Results:

IRC fleet

1st Black Dog

2nd Juno

3rd Daring

4th Jackdaw

5th Scorpion

6th Inn Spirit

Handicap fleet

1st Nightowler

2nd Jab Jab

3rd Noon Ni

4th Alice’s Mirror

5th Moondance

6th Poppy

2 Handed IRC

Jackdaw

2 handed Handicap

Noon Hi