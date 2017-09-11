Please select your home edition
Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 22

by Clipper Race today at 2:53 pm 11 September 2017

Today marks a third day at the top of the leader board for Visit Seattle, which is followed closely by Sanya Serenity Coast and Unicef in second and third place respectively as teams re-acclimatise to the angled upwind tropics sailing and look ahead to the first Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint.

Whilst Skipper Nikki Henderson's focus remains on "sailing fast, trying to keep a good distance between us and the rest of the fleet", the Visit Seattle crew did take the time to enjoy a visit from King Neptune. Celebrating their Equator crossing with a traditional ceremony involving fish gut stew, "22 more slimy Pollywogs were initiated and are now proud, dirty, Shellbacks!"

Visit Seattle has been awarded redress of 1 hour 46 minutes and 27 seconds by the Clipper Race Committee after it was instructed to carry out a boat-to-boat transfer with Unicef last week to enable the essential transfer of spares and stores. This will be applied at the end of the race, and with only 162 nM between those in the leading pack it is all still to play for.

On board Unicef there was much anticipation for the Equator crossing, an achievement that few people get to tick off the bucket list. Skipper Bob Beggs said: "A huge cheer sounding on deck as the latitude numbers on the GPS fell down to zero and then started climbing again as we crossed the now confirmed imaginary line."

However, Sanya Serenity Coast's Skipper, Wendy Tuck, chose to hold off the "Equator crossing shenanigans" as her focus remains on improving helming and sailing in the upwind choppy conditions. She said: "Today was all about helming in a bit of a seaway which is trying to throw the boat all over the place. Speeds are good and we are getting used to living on the north face again."

Moving up into fourth place after holding off strong competition from GREAT Britain and Qingdao, HotelPlanner.com has been embracing the speed of sailing upwind. Skipper, Conall Morrison, said: "The past 24 hours have seen a lot of miles under the keel of HotelPlanner.com - 232NM to put a figure on it."

With the leaderboard back to changing every day, just 6nM separates GREAT Britain and Qingdao in fifth and sixth place. Andy Burns, Skipper of GREAT Britain, said: "Today saw us reach a real milestone, we crossed the Equator!" But it has not been all celebrations, adding: "Life on board continues to be tough for the crew, but they seem to be holding up...just about. We have had various issues today which have been frustrating, but not too much to slow us down we hope."

Qingdao continues to battle for position with Skipper, Chris Kobusch, alluding to the conditions the fleet have been facing: "The past 24 hours had strong winds of over 30 knots to lighter winds of 14 knots, which meant plenty of headsail changes and reefs in and out. The crew is therefore pretty tired at the moment and we are hoping for more steady winds over the next day or two."

Steady winds are not something Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, can promise however. He reports that the choppy tropical upwind sailing will continue to be the theme for the next few days, with the Trade Winds gradually backing as the fleet heads further south.

PSP Logistics, in eighth place, is getting used to 'life on a lean' with Skipper, Roy Taylor, reporting that: "Crew [are] getting their fair share of foredeck showers now as headsail changes become more frequent." Liverpool 2018 is currently in ninth place but Garmin Skipper Gaëtan Thomas, currently in tenth, says: "Every day we are coming closer, bit by bit. The race is far from finished!"

At the back of the fleet, Greenings and Nasdaq are working their way out of the Doldrums Corridor as both began racing under sail again. Greenings is focused on getting the best they can out of the weather with Relief Skipper, Dan Smith, reporting: "We aren't making the same speeds as the leaders but are going quicker than they were two days ago when they were in our position. We will keep getting what we can get out of the weather and hope it is kind to us."

Similarly, Nasdaq has been putting in the sail changes to make their way out of the Doldrums Corridor and to get on a good southwest heading. Skipper Rob Graham, said: "So - sail changes, course changes, some frantic trimming and a bit of cursing and we eventually got back into some settled wind and have been trucking southwest well ever since."

Dare To Lead is continuing on its plan to divert to the Brazilian island of Fernando de Noronha to disembark crew member Jerry Stokes, 54, in order for him to receive treatment for possible aspiration pneumonia. Best wishes have been sent from across the fleet and updates as they happen can be found on the Clipper Race website.

To read all the Skipper reports in full, and also read the Crew Diaries for insightful views into life on board, visit the Clipper Race Team Pages.

To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions correct at time of writing.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 21
Fleet enters the Southern Hemisphere Visit Seattle remains on top of the leader board for a second consecutive day, leading the Clipper Race fleet over the Equator and into the Southern Hemisphere for the first time. Posted on 10 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 20
Change at the top For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com. Posted on 9 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 19
Sanya Serenity Coast goes stealth All twelve Clipper Race teams are now in the Doldrums Corridor, but in the latest surprise of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1, Sanya Serenity Coast has elected to employ Stealth Mode. Posted on 8 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 18
Motor-sailing through the Doldrums Corridor Most of the Clipper Race Fleet is now is deep into the Doldrums Corridor, with all ten teams who have so far crossed the northern gate electing to motor-sail for the allowed six degrees of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours. Posted on 7 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 17
Doldrums Tactics Play Out Most of the Clipper Race teams are now within the Doldrums Corridor which is making for some interesting tactical decisions. Qingdao still leads the fleet with Sanya Serenity Coast up to second place and GREAT Britain not far behind in third. Posted on 6 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 16
Into the Doldrums A milestone was reached overnight when leading team, Qingdao, entered the Doldrums Corridor. Skipper Chris Kobusch formally notified the Clipper Race Office that Qingdao would motor-sail for exactly 6 degrees of latitude. Posted on 5 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 15
Approaching the Doldrums The Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet, it will be tactically fascinating to watch over the coming days. Posted on 4 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 14
Chasing pack close in on leader Qingdao It's getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds. Posted on 3 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 13
First teams cross scoring gate Qingdao guaranteed itself the first points of the Clipper 2017-18 Race after being the first team to cross the Scoring Gate this morning. GREAT Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are expected to be the second and third teams to cross the gate. Posted on 2 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 12
Fleet prepares for the tropics Qingdao continues to lead the fleet today, followed by Great Britain in second and Sanya Serenity Coast in third as the teams push towards the Scoring Gate. Posted on 1 Sep

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
