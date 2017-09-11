Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 1 728

Allen teams up with Nodus Factory

by Ben Harden, Allen Brothers today at 10:30 am 11 September 2017
Nodus soft shackles with Allen Tii blocks © Allen Brothers

Allen Brothers, the British manufacturer of performance sailing hardware, has teamed up with Nodus Factory to help distribute a new kind of shackle.

With the constant innovation of rope technology and the evolution of tie on blocks there has long been a gap in the market to connect the two. This gap is currently being filled by a forward thinking French company, Nodus Factory. They have gone way further than the usual soft shackle and have designed a wide range of textile fastenings for nearly every application used on a boat and beyond.

To celebrate this partnership, the first of its kind for the British performance sailing hardware manufacturer, Allen Brothers will be running a 2 for 1 promotion covering the Nodus range of soft shackles via the allensail.com website. The promotional offer will last until the end of October, while stocks last. A complete list of products and specifications is available on the site

"Nodus soft shackles are an ideal accompaniment to many Allen products," explained Liz Adams, MD of Allen Brothers. "This is the first time we have partnered with another manufacturer in this way and we expect it to provide our customers with increased value and choice. Nodus products deliver the same innovation and quality as Allen and complement our range. It is a great tie-in all round!"

Commenting on behalf of Nodus, Bertrand Vergne added, "we are excited to be working with Allen Brothers to introduce our range of soft shackles to a new audience. The quality of the products complements each other and provide sailors with the benefits of the latest technology for maximum performance and ease of use".

Nodus soft shackles use Dyneema rope and a special designed T-close fastener to attach blocks or thimbles for multiple applications. Being lighter and stronger than standard metal shackles, Nodus soft shackles are ideal for use at the base of a mast or on the clew of a sail. Prices Range from £15.00 to £37.50 depending on the rope thickness and type of T-close fastener.

To find out more about the product information visit nodusfactory.com and to buy yours now with a special 2 for 1 deal visit allensail.com

Nodus soft snap shackle with Allen high load alloy thimble - photo © Allen Brothers
Nodus soft snap shackle with Allen high load alloy thimble - photo © Allen Brothers
Nodus soft shackle - photo © Allen Brothers
Nodus soft shackle - photo © Allen Brothers
Nodus soft shackle - photo © Allen Brothers
Nodus soft shackle - photo © Allen Brothers

Related Articles

Team Allen sailors Fletcher and Bithell win gold
49er sailors top at European Championship in Kiel Team Allen Sailors set down a marker at last month's European Championships at Kiel-Schilksee Olympic Sailing Centre. In the Skiff classes, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell took 49er Gold. Posted on 16 Aug Allen sponsor 2017 Fireball Europeans
Several Team Allen sailors take part Lyme Regis Sailing Club is the host for the 2017 Fireball Europeans and National Championships. Taking place from the 18th-25th August with over 60 entrants registered including Team Allen sailors, its set to be an exciting event. Posted on 19 Jul Allen Brothers sponsors NSSA Regatta
400+ young sailors expected at Grafham this month Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, will be sponsoring the National School Sailing Association Regatta taking place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire on the 24th to 28th of July. Posted on 14 Jul Allen Brothers recruiting
Due to growing levels of demand Due to high and growing levels of demand, Allen Brothers have a number of vacancies working from its factory in Southminster, Essex, Allen Brothers manufactures high performance sailing equipment for domestic and export markets. Posted on 4 Jul Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Interview with Team Allen's George Hand
A perfect start to his Musto Skiff season George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season and being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Jun New Mainsheet System for Big Cats
A2169/2069 Quint launched by Allen The new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18. Posted on 9 Jun Allen Brothers job opportunity
Sales and Marketing Assistant required Allen Brothers, an established performance sailing hardware business in Southminster, Essex requires a Sales and Marketing Assistant. Posted on 19 May The best laid plans...
We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year... Posted on 15 May Shifty conditions for 2.4mR Tidal Championships
Mixed forecasts and a bit of everything in Fowey With 10 2.4mR's competing at the Tidal Championships over May Bank Holiday and mixed forecasts the fleet were unsure what was in store for them and Team Allen sailor Megan Pascoe kept us up to date with the weekend's events. Posted on 11 May

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy