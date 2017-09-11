Allen teams up with Nodus Factory

Nodus soft shackles with Allen Tii blocks © Allen Brothers Nodus soft shackles with Allen Tii blocks © Allen Brothers

by Ben Harden, Allen Brothers today at 10:30 am

Allen Brothers, the British manufacturer of performance sailing hardware, has teamed up with Nodus Factory to help distribute a new kind of shackle.

With the constant innovation of rope technology and the evolution of tie on blocks there has long been a gap in the market to connect the two. This gap is currently being filled by a forward thinking French company, Nodus Factory. They have gone way further than the usual soft shackle and have designed a wide range of textile fastenings for nearly every application used on a boat and beyond.

To celebrate this partnership, the first of its kind for the British performance sailing hardware manufacturer, Allen Brothers will be running a 2 for 1 promotion covering the Nodus range of soft shackles via the allensail.com website. The promotional offer will last until the end of October, while stocks last. A complete list of products and specifications is available on the site

"Nodus soft shackles are an ideal accompaniment to many Allen products," explained Liz Adams, MD of Allen Brothers. "This is the first time we have partnered with another manufacturer in this way and we expect it to provide our customers with increased value and choice. Nodus products deliver the same innovation and quality as Allen and complement our range. It is a great tie-in all round!"

Commenting on behalf of Nodus, Bertrand Vergne added, "we are excited to be working with Allen Brothers to introduce our range of soft shackles to a new audience. The quality of the products complements each other and provide sailors with the benefits of the latest technology for maximum performance and ease of use".

Nodus soft shackles use Dyneema rope and a special designed T-close fastener to attach blocks or thimbles for multiple applications. Being lighter and stronger than standard metal shackles, Nodus soft shackles are ideal for use at the base of a mast or on the clew of a sail. Prices Range from £15.00 to £37.50 depending on the rope thickness and type of T-close fastener.

To find out more about the product information visit nodusfactory.com and to buy yours now with a special 2 for 1 deal visit allensail.com