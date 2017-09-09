JPWatersports Scottish Solo Circuit at Helensburgh Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
by Kevan Gibb today at 9:02 am 9 September 2017

The JPWatersports Scottish Solo Circuit moved on to Helensburgh Sailing Club on Saturday 9th September. The weather looked promising with wall-to-wall sunshine and a gentle force two blowing from the west.

Competitors from all parts of Scotland came to contest the traveller series and the special Ben Ledi trophy (no discards).

In race one Helensburgh's own commodore Alan Jeffery slipped out at the start line and headed for the shore to take a huge lead on the first downwind leg followed by Katie Masterton of St Marys Loch SC. During the next lap and a bit Kevan Gibb of Largo Bay SC fought back to take the gun just from Katie on the finish line. Keith Milroy, also of St Marys, came third and Gavin Jeffery overtook his father to secure fourth.

Race two started in good fashion with the fleet all copying Mr Jeffery senior's tactic from race one. First round the windward mark was Kevan Gibb followed by David Whyte, Clyde Cruising Club, and Katie. Down the long run David slipped away to take a commanding lead which he held to the finish followed by Kevan, Katie and then Allan Jeffery in fourth.

Going into race three the fleet all arrived at the windward mark together with very little separation amongst them. Kevan led down the run with Ali Gordon, Clyde Cruising Club, in second and Katie hanging onto third. Paul McCombie, St Andrews Sailing Club, got up to fourth.

Overall Results: (Ben Ledi Trophy)

1st Kevan Gibb (Largo Bay Sailing Club) 4pts
2nd Katie Masterton (St Mary's Loch Sailing Club) 8pts
3rd David Whyte (Clyde Cruising Club) 15pts
4th Gavin Jeffery (Helensburgh Sailing Club) 15pts
5th Keith Milroy (St Marys Loch Sailing Club) 16pts

Thanks to Helensburgh Sailing Club race team for putting on an excellent day's racing - the sunshine helped a lot. Thanks to JP Watersports for sponsoring the Scottish Solo circuit.

The next event is the Scottish Championship at Largo Bay Sailing Club on the 23/24 September 2017.

