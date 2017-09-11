Emirates Team New Zealand confirm high performance monohull for AC36

Please select your home edition
by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 8:18 am 11 September 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand win the 35th America's Cup Match © ACEA 2017 / Sander van der Bosch

Emirates Team New Zealand can confirm Patrizio Bertelli's suggestion today that the next America's Cup will be sailed in high performance monohull yachts.

Currently there are a team of designers, lead by Emirates Team New Zealand Design Coordinator Dan Bernasconi working on various exciting monohull concepts which will eventually help shape the AC36 Class Rule.

Emirates Team New Zealand have been consulting with a number of potential challengers and there is an overall desire to have a spectacular monohull yacht that will be exciting to match race, but also one that the public and sailors can relate to as a sail boat that really challenges a full crew of professional yachtsman around the race track.

Further details of the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will be announced at the end of the month.

