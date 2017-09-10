Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 MED Autumn 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta and Contessa 26 Nationals

by Louay Habib today at 7:01 am 9-10 September 2017

The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series came to a conclusion with the September Regatta, incorporating the Contessa 26 National Championship.

Four races were completed for all classes on two courses, racing under IRC, Sportsboat, Contessa 26 Class Rules, and three races for the Club Class. After a blustery first day, the last day of the regatta was held in breeze consistently over 20 knots, and by the close of racing, the westerly wind was close to 30 knots.

The sixth edition of the Contessa 26 National Championships was won by Chris Charlesworth's Meow, with Sarah Applebey's High Potential second, and Mike & Barbara Harrison's Jiminy Cricket third. Other winners in the Contessa 26 National Championship were; Thomas Olden's Genesee in the NHS Division and Chris Stevens' Rosina of Beaulieu in the NHS White Sails Division.

"The Contessa 26 maybe 50 years old but she is an excellent sea boat." smiled Chris Charlesworth. "This is the first time the championship has come to the Royal Southern YC, and we have been thoroughly well looked after, and enjoyed the hospitality of an excellent club. I really don't know why it has taken us so long to come here! The competitors in the class tried to ply me with drink last night, and I knew what their intentions were, but it obviously didn't work!"

Mike Bartholomew's FAST40+ Tokoloshe II was the winner in the 12-strong IRC One Class, scoring three wins during the series. Roger Bowden's King 40 Nifty was second, with Jock Wishart's First 40 Adventurer out of Sailplane taking third, just a point ahead of Blair & Beckett's King 40 Cobra. Tokoloshe II will be representing the Royal Southern YC at the forthcoming HYS One Ton Cup this September.

"It has been important for the team to get more time on the water, and we think it is very important to support your own club by attending these regattas." commented Mike Bartholomew. "The racing has been excellent, and the atmosphere after racing at the clubhouse is as good as always."

Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta - photo © RSrnYC / Louay Habib
Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta - photo © RSrnYC / Louay Habib

David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream was unstoppable in the J/88 One design Class, scoring straight bullets. Tim Tolcher's Rajing Bull was second, just a point ahead of Alistair Ray's Jumunu 5. Just a single point separated the top three in the J/70 Class. Tim Collins' Velvet Elvis won on countback from Phil Rees' RTYC. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic was third, whilst Doug Struth's DSP finished in style, wining the last race to place fourth. Mike Lewis' J/80 Jester won the mixed sportsboat class, finishing with a perfect scoreline. John Evans' 7.50 Metre Evensong was second, and Steph Merry's 1720 Midnight Cowboy was third.

Malcolm Wootton's Farr 30 Pegasus DekMarx came from behind to win IRC Two. Going into the last race, Pegasus DekMarx was a point behind Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice. However, Pegasus DekMarx was fully launched downwind in the big breeze to win the last race, and took the class win on countback from Malice. Rob Cotterill's J/109 Mojo Risin was third.

Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta - photo © RSrnYC / Louay Habib
Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta - photo © RSrnYC / Louay Habib

In IRC Three, Graham Chase's J/95 Just Is, came from behind, scoring two wins to finish the regatta in style, just a point ahead of Piotr Nahajski's J/95 Jollity. Despite winning two races, a torn spinnaker in the last race meant that Jamie Muir's SJ320 Scarlet Jester had to settle for third. In IRC Four, Jeff Dakin's Flashheart was the winner, and will have got some excellent heavy weather training in for next week's Quarter Ton Cup.

Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams, scored a perfect three wins in the Club Class, racing her Dehler 37, Illywhacker. Steve & Trisha Lake's Dehler 38 Moonshine was second, and Michael Rowlatt's GS45 Giuliana was third.

Karen Henderson-Williams commented at the Prize Giving. "This is the last regatta of our Summer Series, and we have had over 300 boats racing during the summer, which has been absolutely amazing. We love having all of the teams racing here and we thank you very much for your support. I do hope you will all come and join us again next year for the 2018 Summer Series. However this season is not over yet, in September we have the Hamble Classics Regatta, the Hamble to Yarmouth Race and the Denise Cartlidge Ladies Race."

Chris Charlesworth, skipper of Meow, is presented with the Contessa 26 National Championship Trophy by Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams at the Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta - photo © RSrnYC / Louay Habib
Chris Charlesworth, skipper of Meow, is presented with the Contessa 26 National Championship Trophy by Royal Southern Yacht Club Commodore, Karen Henderson-Williams at the Royal Southern Yacht Club September Regatta - photo © RSrnYC / Louay Habib

The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series is supported by North Sails, Harken, Joseph Perrier and Barbados Tourism Marketing. The overall series prize giving is to be held at the Club on Saturday 11th November.

Racing at the Royal Southern Yacht Club continues with the second edition of Hamble Classics, to be held 16-17 September, which will welcome all styles of classic yachts including Metre classes, Classic Racers and Cruisers, Old Gaffers, Dayboats and Spirit of Tradition yachts.

For more details and full results visit www.royal-southern.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hempel Weymouth Regatta 2017
Including the IRC Spinlock Southern Championships Last weekend, yachts from along the South Coast enjoyed a hotly contested IRC Spinlock Southern Championships as part of the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta. Posted on 9 Sep MS Amlin Awards 2017 Seamanship Trophy
At TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 MS Amlin, continuing 17 consecutive years as race partners of The Round The Island Race in 2018, will be presenting the 2017 Seamanship Award on their stand at this year's theyachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Posted on 7 Sep Early Bird Discount ends 7 September
For the 36th Hamble Winter Series The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series will hold fast to its renowned reputation of offering challenging Solent Racing, and providing a great atmosphere ashore at the Hamble River Sailing Club. Posted on 6 Sep RORC Cherbourg Race
Lady Mariposa over the Moon Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, has won the 2017 Cherbourg Race, after holding off a strong challenge from James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX. Posted on 4 Sep 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep Conwy Land Rover Abersoch Keelboat Week
Competitive and varied racing with a user-friendly start time The continued sponsorship by Conwy LandRover has been very welcome and this year the emphasis was on creating competitive and varied racing for all types of boat together with a user-friendly start time and a fantastic social programme.... Posted on 3 Sep Queensland Yachting Championships preview
Southport Yacht Club to host the event in October Over 30 Queensland and interstate entrants are expected to compete in the championships, sailing a range on windward/leeward and passage courses offshore the magnificent beaches on the Gold Coast. Posted on 3 Sep RORC Cherbourg Race Preview
Penultimate race of the Season's Points Championship The RORC Cherbourg Race is the penultimate race of the RORC Season's Points Championship, between the record breaking entry for the Rolex Fastnet Race, and the highly acclaimed Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 31 Aug The World Sailing Show - September 2017
Featuring the Rolex Fastnet Race and Moth Worlds The Rolex Fastnet Race, the sailor's Everest and this year there was a bumper entry and some fiercely close racing. Posted on 29 Aug 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race
L'Ottavo Peccato wins The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past. Posted on 29 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy