Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
ICOM MXA-5000 AIS Dual Channel Receiver
ICOM MXA-5000 AIS Dual Channel Receiver

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Saturday racing for the Bembridge keelboat fleet

by Mike Samuelson today at 6:36 am 9-10 September 2017

Only two Redwings and two One-Designs were wanting to race on Saturday afternoon which was a bit disappointing as there was a nice W/SW'erly F3/4 breeze and even some sunshine. No racing on Sunday - too windy and it was forecast to get up to Gale force with heavy showers!

With so few boats involved on Saturday it was agreed that to make it a bit more interesting there would be two races and both classes would start together. The BHYC longer distance race was already well under way using Pepe and Fitzwilliam to starboard, so options for the first race were a bit limited, however by starting at Garland, it was hoped that a windward leeward course using Old Church & Tara would offer two reasonable beats.

After a clean start, Robin Ebsworth in Quintessence was soon ahead of Plover helmed by Ed Eddy's girlfriend Lottie Metcalf. Having started somewhat off the pace, No 7 One-Design helmed by Charles Abel Smith with Peter Truman found himself a few boat lengths ahead of Robin Joy with his wife Charlotte and Mark Routh crewing in No 10 when they rounded the windward mark.

No place changes on the run to Tara, however with the breeze backing a bit, the planned beat back to the line ended up as one tacker for most, which was probably no bad thing as it also increased with gusts of 22 knots which was fine for the One-Designs who were sailing with storm mains, but it was pretty challenging for the Redwings! Quintessence remained well ahead of Plover but, No 7 One-Design had to put in one tack and so finished 20 seconds behind No 10.

Everyone was keen for a second race but with the breeze still gusting over 20 knots, the start was moved to Drum with an inflatable as a windward mark, Britten the wing and Derrick as the leeward mark. Unfortunately the first beat did not work quite as planned as the breeze backed even further to the SW just after the start, so certainly the Redwings made it on one tack. Quintessence and Plover were close until they reached Derrick, as were the two One-Designs.

On the beat back to Drum and onward reach to Garland before a final beat to the finish at Pepe, Quintessence's lead was extended and she finished a couple of minutes ahead of Plover. However, well done to Lottie who was helming a Redwing for the first time and completed both races in pretty tricky conditions. Meanwhile, Robin Joy in No 10 One-Design maintained his lead and finished just under a minute ahead of Charles Abel Smith in No 7.

Start of the combined Race 1:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bembridge SC September Keelboat Racing
What a difference 24 hours makes What a difference 24 hours makes. Saturday was almost perfect, Sunday was damp and pretty miserable. However, it was really nice to be able to welcome members of the Poole Redwing fleet to come and race in our waters over the weekend. Posted on 4 Sep Final August racing for the Bembridge Keelboats
Finishing off with Mediterranean conditions Despite a dozen plus Redwings on the moorings at Under Tyne, racing on Monday was limited to four One-Designs. Despite initial talk of genoas, they appeared for the start with normal jibs which meant that progress was quite slow. Posted on 29 Aug Bembridge Sailing Club keelboats
Another week of racing After the disappointment of the previous day when the lack of wind at Seaview resulted in no Redwing or One-Design races on the first day of the SVYC annual Regatta, seven redwings and four One-Designs made the trip to Seaview for the second day's races. Posted on 21 Aug Bembridge Sailing Club Annual Regatta
A record 106 entries! The number of boats entered for the Inshore Regatta on Friday were a record 106 which certainly tested the race committee! Posted on 14 Aug Bembridge One-Design Racing Week
A windy week in the Eastern Solent With the Bembridge Redwings sailing at Cowes Week, the Bembridge One-Designs had Bembridge to themselves for a week of racing. Posted on 7 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy