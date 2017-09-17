Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit Womens
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit Womens

Great Britain arrive in the USA for the 2017 Blind Fleet Racing World Championship

by Lucy Hodges today at 6:28 am 11-17 September 2017
Great Britain arrive in the USA for the 2017 Blind Fleet Racing World Championship © Blind Sailing

GBR have landed in Sheboygan, the weather is warm and the breeze is steady 12 - 15 knots. The blind fleet racing is raced in a team of four in sight categories B1, B2, and B3. B1 being those with no sight up to B3 those with conditions that reduce their sight like tunnel vision. Each boat is made up of a sighted tactician and sighted crew with a visually impaired helm and mainsheet trimmer.

Great Britain has worked hard to increase the number of both sighted and visually impaired sailors, this year sees four new sighted sailors take part in the World Championships. It is exciting to see GBR expand, new B2 crew Colin Midgley said, "It's exciting to be at the venue, in its self, it is a beautiful spot. It has been great sharing the event with locals in Sheboygan, creating interest in the event. Today we have received our team kit, which feels great and I feel set for tomorrow's practice racing".

Justin Smith, the new tactician for the B3b team said, "It's a great sense of pride representing GBR, I am slightly apprehensive wanting to do well for team and country but excited at the same time".

The team has spent Sunday learning about the area and working with local Todd Wake about the weather and how the different breezes will affect the racing. This has been key learning especially for those that have not sailed in this area before. Then the team got to grips with the new kit and would like to say thank you to:

  • Barton Marine for radio which will also be used for future events and train
  • Marine Skills Academy for kit along with Gill
  • Optimum Time for great racing watches
  • Aquapac for kit bags
  • Dubarry for shore shoes
  • Adidas for on the water footwear
  • Bottles and Bags, for water bottles
  • Morrison Foerster for funding the trip
The team are set for training on Monday, follow at gbrblindsailing.co.uk
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Great Britain Blind Sailing Team set
To defend their World title in Sheboygan The Great Britain Sailing team will be flying to Sheboygan on the 9th September 2017 to defend their World title. Last weekend saw the four teams come together for a final training camp of mixed skilled activities, both on and off the water. Posted on 8 Sep GBR Blind Sailing set to defend their world title
Crews revealed ahead of Worlds in Sheboygan The Great Britain Blind Sailing team will be flying to Sheboygan on the 9th September to take part in the 2017 World Blind Sailing Championships being hosted by Sail Sheboygan in conjunction with World Sailing. Posted on 27 Jul GBR Blind Sailing kick off campaign
To defend World Title at Houston this September Great Britain's Blind Sailing team have a long history of success and in 2015 became World Blind Fleet Racing champions. This weekend they launched their campaign to raise funds to send a full team to the 2017 Blind Fleet Racing Worlds in Houston. Posted on 20 Jan UK Blind Sailing National Championship
12 teams race from Cowes Friday the 7th to the 9th October saw twelve visual impaired sailors (VIs) and nine sighted sailors take part in this years Blind Nations jointly organised with Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club. Posted on 13 Oct 2016 WIM Buddy Melges Challenge overall
Gold to Swede Anna Östling in Sheboygan Anna Östling with crew Annie and Linnea Wennergren are the 2016 Women's Match Racing World Champions. In the Buddy Melges Challenge, the 3rd event of the 2016 WIM Series. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Blind Match Racing Worlds overall
Great Britain take gold At the end of an abbreviated, jam-packed two-day regatta, Great Britain took the gold in the 2016 Blind Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 25 Sep 2016 WIM Buddy Melges Challenge day 4
Roble, Groeneveld, Östling & Le Berre to semis Stephanie Roble and her Epic Racing kept their firm grip of the Buddy Melges Challenge, the 3rd event of the 2016 WIM Series and also the Women's World Match Racing Championship, through Saturday's racing. Posted on 25 Sep 2016 Blind Match Racing Worlds day 3
Long wait finally over After several days waiting for the wind to pick up and the fog to clear out, five teams of blind sailors from the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Israel were finally able to commence the Blind Match Racing World Championship Friday. Posted on 24 Sep 2016 WIM Buddy Melges Challenge day 3
Stephanie Roble is leading on her home waters The Buddy Melges Challenge, the 3rd event of the 2016 WIM Series and also the Women's World Match Racing Championship, finally got underway Friday. Posted on 24 Sep 2016 WIM Buddy Melges Challenge day 2
Sailors stuck ashore due to fog in Sheboygan Fog and lack of wind continue to cause problems for the Buddy Melges Challenge, the 3rd event of the 2016 WIM Series and also the Women's World Match Racing Championship. Posted on 23 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy