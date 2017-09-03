Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 TRIPLE BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

JPWatersports RS200 Scottish Tour at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

by Peter Collings today at 6:11 am 2-3 September 2017

The forecast promised sunny skies and balmy temperatures, and not even the Queensferry Crossing shenanigans could stop eight RS200s from travelling to Fife, in spite of the event coming hot on the heels of the Nationals.

The light wind thwarted any attempt at starting racing until after 3 o'clock, when a weak and variable breeze set in from the southeast, against a strong ebb tide. The first start saw many of the fleet struggle with the current, leading to some desperate manoeuvres to stay on the right side of the line. Josh Kerr and Fenella Corlett were the fastest away, and dealt best with a congested leeward mark rounding to build an unassailable lead ahead of Ronald Millar / Tor Millar and Andrew Corlett / Callum Forsyth, who finished second and third.

The breeze had built for the second race, and this time it was Martin Faulkner and Bill Forsyth who led the way, clearly enjoying the heavier conditions. Although my crew Ali and I tried our best to keep the pressure on, Martin managed to extend his lead, and Fiona Rigg Rigg and Helen Wightman showed superb downwind speed to pip us to second place.

Overnight, Josh and Fenella led the fleet, two points ahead of a chasing pack of me, Fiona Rigg, Andrew Corlett and Martin Faulkner, leaving everything open for the second day.

The wind may have been stronger, but it was no less shifty, a hefty right swing just before the start leading to a big starboard bias. Fiona and Helen called their layline perfectly, and never really looked in any danger from then on, building up a big lead over Ali and myself in second. Martin Faulkner was third.

Starboard biases were to be a theme of the day. In the second race Ali and I managed to win the committee boat end, and opened up a comfortable gap as the boats behind fought it out among themselves. Ronald Millar was second, Fiona third.

The next race again saw a crowded starboard end, an X flag and several boats having to dive back to recross the line. When the smoke had cleared Fiona and Helen were once more leading the race, and held the lead until the finish on a course skewed by a large wind shift, even taking in an entire victory lap as everyone else finished.

Going into the last race Fiona and Helen had a one point lead over me and Ali. Ronald and Tor Millar were a further four points behind. The breeze had now built enough for planing offwind and Josh Kerr and Ronald Miller were the first two boats home. Ali and I ended up behind them in third, but Fiona and Helen's fourth place meant that they took the event on countback. Charlie Nunn and Ashleigh Brown showed some flashes of speed downwind with their new light weight pairing.

After a slightly sketchy recovery due to a capsized Musto Skiff on the slipway, everyone was packed away in time for a convenient downpour to wash the salt from the boats. Great racing, and a fantastic first event for my first in 200s. It definitely won't be my last!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st600Fiona RiggHelen WightmanEast Lothian Yacht Club‑62131411
2nd1120Peter CollingsAli MorrishCastle Semple Sailing Club‑43212311
3rd1650Ronald MillarTor MillarRoyal Forth Yacht Club2(DNC)424113
4th998Josh KerrFenella CorlettLargs Sailing Club14‑645216
5th930Martin FaulknerBill ForsytheLargs Sailing Club‑81376522
6th1098Andrew CorlettCallum ForsythLargs Sailing Club35‑763623
7th366Charlotte NunnAshley BrownLargs Sailing Club‑76557730
8th1099   5(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC41
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals overall
Congratulations to Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright! After a fabulous championship with close racing throughout the 100 boat fleet, congratulations to Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright, RS200 National Champions! Posted on 3 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals day 4
Sun, fun and fair wind followed by a choice of socials Day 4 of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals Championship, Rooster Wednesday, summed up in Alex Irwin's photos! Sun, fun and fair wind, followed by a choice of social, a full-on crews' union vs a jovial masters meal. Posted on 31 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals day 3
Three race day after a big night in Tenby After what turned into a big night for some last night (Tom McLean/Tommy Darling/Syd McLean et al) where karaoke followed from Julian's questionably intellectual quiz, the sailors arrived early to the boat park for a three race day. Posted on 30 Aug Chichester Harbour Race Week overall
Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers... Posted on 29 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals days 1 & 2
Many ice-creams consumed in Tenby Great sunshine in the seaside town of Tenby. Sandcastles built, Noble Marine water bottles and Forward WIP sun visors received and put to use and many ice-creams consumed. Posted on 29 Aug 200 RS200 sailors #TrekToTenby
For the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals As the 200 RS200 sailors pack their bags and make the #TrekToTenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships starting on Sunday, the entry stats show just how diverse this ever-popular fleet is. Posted on 25 Aug RS200 Runners and Riders
Ahead of the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Tenby Sun (maybe), sea (waves definitely), sand (lots of it) and over 200 competitors head to Tenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship. Posted on 18 Aug RS200 Vote result
Social Programme wins with 90%! A week ago the RS200 Class Association members where asked to choose whether the Social Programme and Sailing Instructions should be published at the weekend... the vote went 9:1 in favour of the social programme! Posted on 17 Aug Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report
A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West. Posted on 15 Aug

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy