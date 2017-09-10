Europe UK National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Overall

by Lucy Boreham today at 6:05 am

Sunday dawned with sunshine and 10 knots of breeze, but with the forecast for 25+ knots by midday. A wise decision the evening before from the race committee to bring the start forward to 10am meant that the fleet launched in 18 knots with the news that Portland already had 26 knots and it was coming our way.

Race 6 started with a clear split of the fleet, with half going hard left and the other half hard right, which was going to pay? At the top of the beat those on the right came in with a clear lead with Terry Curtis rounding 1st followed by Andrew Rushford in 2nd, Lucy Boreham and Christine Slater in 3rd & 4th. Chris Gill was the first of those who went left rounding in 5th. Terry maintained his lead, with Chris working his way back up to 2nd and Andrew 3rd. A photo finish between Christine and Lucy, with Christine's bow just in front to take 4th.

A quick turnaround in the increasing wind meant race 7 got under way in 20+ knots, the whole fleet took off to the right and Chris lead from start to finish and Terry rounded off a great event with another 2nd. Kathy Sherratt had a great final race, despite being one of the lighter helms in the fleet, sailed a fantastic race to take 7th.

With the wind increasing further and already a number of boats having spent some time upside down in race 7 the Race committee abandoned the idea of a final race, the fleet got ashore in time to pack away before the rain came and the wind increased further.

Chris Gill comfortably regained the title, with an almost perfect score line and a great display of how to handle the Europe in a breeze, Terry took a well deserved 2nd quickly learning the nuances of the Europe with Richard Eagleton in 3rd.

A fantastic event and turnout for the Europes, it was great to see such diversity in the fleet, with the youngest competitor 15, the oldest 69, the lightest at just 50kg, a few heavyweights at 75+kg and a good mix of both ladies and men, it was great to see so many new faces to the fleet and really close racing for everyone in some challenging conditions.

Massive thanks to Highcliffe Sailing Club for putting on a great event both on the water and ashore and the Phantom Class for agreeing to share the event with us.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 352 Chris Gill Portishead SC ‑1 1 1 1 1 ‑2 1 5 2 317 Terry Curtis Castle Cove 3 2 2 ‑4 ‑8 1 2 10 3 377 Richard Eagleton Bexhill SC 2 ‑10 3 3 2 6 ‑10 16 4 402 Malcom Morley Overy Staithe SC 4 5 ‑6 2 6 ‑9 4 21 5 355 Lucy Boreham Chichester ‑10 ‑6 4 5 3 5 5 22 6 351 Andrew Rushford Christchurch 5 4 ‑8 8 ‑11 3 3 23 7 330 Pete Bell Highcliffe SC ‑7 3 5 6 ‑10 7 6 27 8 332 Christine Slater Portishead SC (DNF) 8 7 ‑15 4 4 8 31 9 11 Kathy Sherratt Weston 6 9 11 ‑17 ‑15 10 7 43 10 389 Natalie Adams Whitstable YC 9 7 ‑17 12 ‑13 8 9 45 11 401 Hamish Morley Overy Staithe SC (DNS) 11 10 11 7 12 ‑13 51 12 331 Clare Stubbs 8 16 9 9 9 (DNF) (DNF) 51 13 3321 Ben Harris Weston SC (DNS) 13 12 7 ‑14 13 11 56 14 394 George Crammond Staunton Harold (DNF) ‑14 13 10 12 11 12 58 15 274 Olly Harris Weston SC (DNS) 12 15 13 5 (DNF) DNF 64 16 398 Neil Smith Bexhill SC (DNF) ‑17 16 16 16 14 14 76 17 3651 Caitlin Tweedle Oxford SC (DNF) 15 14 14 17 (DNF) DNF 79 18 393 Geoff Newman Chichester (DNS) (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 95

1st Youth - Hamish Morley

1st Lady - Lucy Boreham

Repairing Forties (1st over 40) - Terry Curtis

1st over 60 - Richard Eagleton

Best 1st Nationals - Terry Curtis