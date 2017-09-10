Please select your home edition
Europe UK National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Overall

by Lucy Boreham today at 6:05 am 8-10 September 2017

Sunday dawned with sunshine and 10 knots of breeze, but with the forecast for 25+ knots by midday. A wise decision the evening before from the race committee to bring the start forward to 10am meant that the fleet launched in 18 knots with the news that Portland already had 26 knots and it was coming our way.

Race 6 started with a clear split of the fleet, with half going hard left and the other half hard right, which was going to pay? At the top of the beat those on the right came in with a clear lead with Terry Curtis rounding 1st followed by Andrew Rushford in 2nd, Lucy Boreham and Christine Slater in 3rd & 4th. Chris Gill was the first of those who went left rounding in 5th. Terry maintained his lead, with Chris working his way back up to 2nd and Andrew 3rd. A photo finish between Christine and Lucy, with Christine's bow just in front to take 4th.

A quick turnaround in the increasing wind meant race 7 got under way in 20+ knots, the whole fleet took off to the right and Chris lead from start to finish and Terry rounded off a great event with another 2nd. Kathy Sherratt had a great final race, despite being one of the lighter helms in the fleet, sailed a fantastic race to take 7th.

With the wind increasing further and already a number of boats having spent some time upside down in race 7 the Race committee abandoned the idea of a final race, the fleet got ashore in time to pack away before the rain came and the wind increased further.

Europe Nationals at Highcliffe - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Europe Nationals at Highcliffe - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

Chris Gill comfortably regained the title, with an almost perfect score line and a great display of how to handle the Europe in a breeze, Terry took a well deserved 2nd quickly learning the nuances of the Europe with Richard Eagleton in 3rd.

A fantastic event and turnout for the Europes, it was great to see such diversity in the fleet, with the youngest competitor 15, the oldest 69, the lightest at just 50kg, a few heavyweights at 75+kg and a good mix of both ladies and men, it was great to see so many new faces to the fleet and really close racing for everyone in some challenging conditions.

Massive thanks to Highcliffe Sailing Club for putting on a great event both on the water and ashore and the Phantom Class for agreeing to share the event with us.

Overall Results:
PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1352Chris GillPortishead SC‑11111‑215
2317Terry CurtisCastle Cove322‑4‑81210
3377Richard EagletonBexhill SC2‑103326‑1016
4402Malcom MorleyOvery Staithe SC45‑626‑9421
5355Lucy BorehamChichester‑10‑64535522
6351Andrew RushfordChristchurch54‑88‑113323
7330Pete BellHighcliffe SC‑7356‑107627
8332Christine SlaterPortishead SC(DNF)87‑1544831
911Kathy SherrattWeston6911‑17‑1510743
10389Natalie AdamsWhitstable YC97‑1712‑138945
11401Hamish MorleyOvery Staithe SC(DNS)111011712‑1351
12331Clare Stubbs 816999(DNF)(DNF)51
133321Ben HarrisWeston SC(DNS)13127‑14131156
14394George CrammondStaunton Harold(DNF)‑14131012111258
15274Olly HarrisWeston SC(DNS)1215135(DNF)DNF64
16398Neil SmithBexhill SC(DNF)‑17161616141476
173651Caitlin TweedleOxford SC(DNF)15141417(DNF)DNF79
18393Geoff NewmanChichester(DNS)(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF95
  • 1st Youth - Hamish Morley
  • 1st Lady - Lucy Boreham
  • Repairing Forties (1st over 40) - Terry Curtis
  • 1st over 60 - Richard Eagleton
  • Best 1st Nationals - Terry Curtis
