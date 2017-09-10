Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 MED Autumn 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket Womens 2.0
Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Jacket Womens 2.0
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Lymington Town Sailing Club Sunday Late Points Series 6

by Luke & Emma McEwen today at 8:44 pm 10 September 2017
Lymington Town SC Sunday Late Points 6 © Emma McEwen

Sunday dawned bright and sunny with light winds but an ominous forecast for big breeze and rain by lunch time. The race team hoped to squeeze in two quick races before the conditions deteriorated. By the first start the south-westerly wind had already freshened to 18 knots gusting 20 and several competitors decided prudently to head back home at this point.

In the fast handicap, Giles Chipperfield made the best start at the committee boat in his D-One but was quickly rolled by the B14 sailed by Liam Willis and Abby Keightly-Hanson. Visiting guest stars Nick Craig and Toby Lewis started at the pin end heading out into the adverse tide in their B14, but by the windward mark had built up a substantial lead. This was lucky for them as Toby had to re-rig the kite down most of the first run which was a fairly hazardous operation in the now boisterous conditions. This gave Richard Lilley chasing in his RS700 an opportunity to close the gap. But by the finish Nick & Toby had stretched their lead to 7 minutes on corrected time taking the win with the Richards Lilley & Keeton completing the podium in their RS700s.

The medium handicap fleet was led off the line by Nick Simmons and Alex Hayman in their Merlin Rocket. They revelled in the conditions downwind extending their lead to the finish. Behind them the McGills looked like they were having lots of fun in their 420, finishing in second place on corrected time just ahead of David Gautier in his Contender.

By the time the last competitors finished the race the wind had built to 26 knots and three masts had broken so the race team decided to call it a day and sent everyone home.

Results can be found at www.ltsc.co.uk/results

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rockets at Lymington
Silver Tiller Series continues Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. Posted on 6 Sep Scorpions at Lymington
Sailing alongside the Merlin Rockets Lymington Town Sailing Club were the hosts of the Silver Scorpion open held on the 2nd and 3rd September alongside the Merlin Rockets. Posted on 6 Sep LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 preview
Racing starts on 15th October Lymington Town Sailing Club is preparing to welcome visiting yachts once again for the LTSC Solent Circuit 2017. Posted on 31 Aug Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race
Belmore Bolt out to defend their title The annual Lymington Town Sailing Club Bath Race took place on Sunday afternoon during the club's open day. Posted on 28 Aug Lymington Town SC Sunday Late Points 1
Numbers down due to the Rolex Fastnet Race start Sunshine and a decent breeze met the competitors, who were a little depleted in numbers due to the distraction of either competing in or going out to watch the Fastnet Race starting at around the same time. Posted on 8 Aug Lymington Town SC Sunday Early Points 8
Double win for octogenarian ex-Moth champion This weekend's LTSC Sunday dinghy racing was bought to you by family McEwen-Nicholson race team. Fabulous sunshine distracted them and the sailors from the borderline windy conditions as everyone set out into the Solent. Posted on 30 Jul Lymington Dinghy Regatta 2017
The biggest ever with over 130 boats The biggest ever Lymington Dinghy Regatta attracted over 130 boats including 60 visitors, who came for two days of exciting racing in the Solent. Posted on 21 Jul RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
26 helms take to the water in the Western Solent Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. Posted on 20 Jul RS400s at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Town lays on a superb event again There are few things more certain on the RS400 tour than Lymington laying on a superb regatta. Built around their popular annual dinghy event that attracts 120 boats, the racing and the organisation this year was excellent once again. Posted on 20 Jul D-Ones at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Great racing within the fast handicap fleet A select group of D1's joined the 2 local boats to contest the next round of the travellers' circuit held within the fast fleet of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta. Posted on 19 Jul

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy