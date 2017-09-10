Harken Solo Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club - Overall
by Jo Catterall today at 8:24 pm
9-10 September 2017
Andy Davis wins the 2017 Harken Solo Inlands © Will Loy
Awoken today to the shout of "come on breeze" by Hopwood, who was hoping for a much improved start to the racing, being of a slightly challenging weight for this dinghy, the light breezes don't suit. But as I looked out a few leaves gently fluttered down into the car park signalling the start of Autumn & perhaps it was not breezy enough.
I'm sure all the lightweights skipped out of bed when they realised that, for now anyway, the weather was being kind. Ever the optimist Hopwood duly informed me it would build as the day went by.
There weren't too many fuzzy heads this morning, only a small hardcore element led by Denison & Winder had remained in the bar after 10 o'clock. Everyone else it seemed was heading for some Ibruprofen, with no rocking required following the first day's events, to get some well earned rest! I'm informed by our resident barman that the night descended into some friendly banter and rugby songs (really!) but that all were well behaved.
Seeking inspiration for today's report I took the dog on the lovely walk to Normanton Church and beyond. Note to self; get a lottery ticket, the houses adjacent to the club are stunning and leave me wondering who lives in a house like this? Me if I win!
For those of you who have not been lucky enough to visit this part of the world I urge you to do so. Sailors can happily bring their families, safe in the knowledge that there is plenty to do for them while they are on the water. Dogs are not allowed at the club but are welcomed at the camp ground across the lane along with well behaved children. Canines are also welcome in the village pub (The Wheatsheaf) and the walks round the area are great. Lots to see and do, bikes can be hired locally and the track around the water is shared by cyclists, walkers, runners etc. Take cash with you as there are cafes & ice cream stops along the way. Anyone seeking a bed for the night, the club has rooms, numerous B&B's locally, even a Best Western Hotel around 10 minutes away.
Back to the racing, as I neared the damn end it was obvious, even to a non-sailor like me, that the wind had changed along with the course. The field were strung out and sailing looked fun as they rounded the buoy at the windward mark.
It looked like there were a few obstacles to contend with from where I stood. A posse of canoes appeared to go through the fleet and the Rutland Belle Leisure Cruiser was sailing.
Race 1
It took a little while to get started, but when the wind came it made for a hard day's sailing. It built steadily throughout the day, even in the first race. John Brooker, new to the fleet, found the first beat a bit too fruity to handle having had a great day yesterday. Still I believe he had enjoyed himself and hopefully we will see him next time.
Brownie had a good day, being first to the first mark and every race thereafter was 'his weather', a comment agreed with by Mr Fisher. Soon overtaken by Davis who won but Brownie held a good second with Davenport third.
Race 2
Honnor had a difficult day following yesterday's results. He said there was more wind, gusty, shifty and got to windward mark sixth and went backwards thereafter... Some of the guys were sailing really well and just depended on which shift you picked. Clearly the beer helped as Winder took the spoils, followed by Lovering and Lee.
Race 3
Interviewing sailors as they came off the water, the general consensus of the fleet was that it was hard work today. All should be ashamed as Septimus sailor John Webster told me he had had a fantastic day as the wind was up and finished well. Hamilton felt that breakfast was the highlight of his day! Others looked weary, Dennison had been talking to the fish and was not the only one I hear!
Oil Wells (not my typo - check the results list) went in just before the start and called it a day after capsizing again during a gybe. So youth came to the fore with Davenport winning, Winder still in the mix with a 2nd and Taxi sealing the overall win with a 3rd. Shouldn't go without mentioning Sims who had a consistent day to be 2nd overall.
So after a valiant battle the winners are:
- 1st Andy Davis (taxi), 2nd Mike Sims, 3rd Dave Winder.
- Lady: Sue Taylor
- Junior: Oliver Davenport
- Veteran: Martin Honnor
- Grand Master: Malcolm Buchanan
- Septimus: John Webster
A great big thank you to Harken
for sponsoring the event and to Rutland for hosting. I'm already looking forward to returning next year.
Noble Marine sponsor the National Solo Class and protect our Solos 24/7.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|5597
|Andy Davis
|Bartley
|2
|1
|‑5
|1
|5
|3
|12
|2nd
|5722
|Michael Sims
|Carsington
|1
|‑18
|1
|4
|4
|4
|14
|3rd
|5675
|David Winder
|Hollingworth Lake
|‑21
|6
|4
|7
|1
|2
|20
|4th
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|WYC
|6
|‑19
|14
|6
|2
|5
|33
|5th
|5712
|Chris Brown
|Draycote
|‑18
|12
|6
|2
|6
|10
|36
|6th
|5302
|Shane MacCarthy
|Greystone
|9
|3
|‑21
|9
|19
|9
|49
|7th
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|28
|(DNC)
|7
|3
|11
|1
|50
|8th
|5583
|Martin Frary
|Weston SC
|‑27
|16
|18
|5
|7
|6
|52
|9th
|5398
|Martin Honnor
|Ogston
|12
|5
|11
|17
|17
|(DNC)
|62
|10th
|5608
|Steve Ede
|Ardleigh
|‑24
|9
|16
|15
|15
|8
|63
|11th
|5764
|Oil Wells
|Northampton
|5
|32
|2
|18
|8
|(DNC)
|65
|12th
|5750
|David Mitchell
|Warsash Sc
|‑30
|14
|3
|8
|28
|13
|66
|13th
|5383
|Patrick Hamilton
|Burwain SC
|13
|‑33
|13
|13
|20
|7
|66
|14th
|5730
|Vince Hurey
|King George SC
|19
|10
|12
|10
|(RET)
|15
|66
|15th
|5741
|Stephen Graham
|Burwain SC
|4
|27
|17
|‑29
|9
|14
|71
|16th
|5130
|Mark Lee
|Weymouth SC
|7
|20
|20
|‑35
|3
|26
|76
|17th
|5705
|Lawrence Creaser
|Hayling Island
|14
|15
|26
|‑34
|12
|11
|78
|18th
|5658
|Steve Dension
|Hollingworth Lake
|17
|7
|9
|20
|30
|‑33
|83
|19th
|5738
|Ewan Birkin‑Wallis
|Graham Water SC
|10
|‑24
|22
|11
|18
|22
|83
|20th
|5654
|Lee Tennant
|Burwain SC
|22
|4
|‑37
|19
|23
|16
|84
|21st
|5561
|Tim Lewis
|RYA
|25
|8
|‑33
|21
|21
|18
|93
|22nd
|5406
|Jarvis Simpson
|Brightlingsea SC
|31
|13
|25
|‑32
|14
|12
|95
|23rd
|5518
|Innes Armstrong
|Burwain SC
|3
|2
|30
|25
|37
|(DNC)
|97
|24th
|5707
|Nigel Davies
|Draycote
|20
|‑34
|15
|24
|22
|17
|98
|25th
|5211
|Philip Barnes
|Budworth
|‑35
|11
|27
|16
|27
|20
|101
|26th
|5645
|Ian Hopwood
|Nantwich
|29
|‑51
|31
|12
|10
|21
|103
|27th
|5613
|Stuart Gibson
|Clyde Cruising
|8
|22
|28
|27
|26
|(DNC)
|111
|28th
|5655
|John Webster
|Carsington
|34
|‑37
|19
|23
|24
|19
|119
|29th
|5134
|Robert Laurie
|RYA
|‑51
|40
|24
|22
|25
|23
|134
|30th
|5683
|Andy Hyland
|Spinnaker SC
|36
|30
|34
|30
|16
|(RET)
|146
|31st
|4660
|Paul Grace
|Chipstead
|33
|26
|‑47
|37
|33
|24
|153
|32nd
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head
|26
|28
|29
|28
|42
|(DNC)
|153
|33rd
|5768
|Simon Maskell
|Hunts SC
|16
|17
|8
|36
|(RET)
|DNC
|154
|34th
|5724
|Terry Palmer
|Upper Thames
|15
|45
|38
|38
|32
|(DNC)
|168
|35th
|5487
|Roger Bennett
|Silver Wing SC
|47
|29
|36
|26
|38
|(DNC)
|176
|36th
|5168
|Jonathan Otter
|Papercourt
|‑58
|47
|56
|39
|13
|25
|180
|37th
|5595
|Richard Ball
|Chipstead
|41
|‑48
|41
|42
|34
|31
|189
|38th
|5570
|Malcom Buchanan
|Lymington Town
|42
|39
|45
|‑46
|36
|28
|190
|39th
|5685
|Thomas Hooton
|Bulton Sc
|11
|25
|40
|41
|(DNC)
|DNC
|194
|40th
|4772
|Nick Fisher
|Salcombe YC
|43
|‑60
|43
|47
|35
|30
|198
|41st
|5203
|Mike Cowan
|Bassenthwaite
|63
|23
|52
|33
|31
|(DNC)
|202
|42nd
|5745
|Andrew Fox
|Leigh & Lowton
|49
|53
|10
|14
|(RET)
|DNC
|203
|43rd
|5282
|Vernon Perkins
|South Cerney SC
|44
|‑63
|53
|31
|39
|38
|205
|44th
|5547
|Peter Warne
|Northampton
|54
|21
|39
|56
|43
|(RET)
|213
|45th
|5581
|Tim Wade
|Spinnaker
|48
|‑58
|32
|45
|54
|34
|213
|46th
|5237
|Derek Jackmann
|Chichester
|40
|52
|50
|‑58
|49
|35
|226
|47th
|5455
|Mark Maskell
|Blackwater
|23
|31
|23
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|231
|48th
|4454
|Stas Hawicki
|Papercourt
|‑66
|64
|63
|44
|29
|32
|232
|49th
|5721
|Graham Wilson
|Northampton
|55
|36
|42
|54
|51
|(RET)
|238
|50th
|5352
|Mike Wilkie
|Desborough
|62
|‑66
|58
|55
|40
|27
|242
|51st
|4723
|Steve Hubbard
|Rutland
|37
|54
|57
|53
|41
|(DNC)
|242
|52nd
|5001
|Peter Matthews
|WOBYC
|32
|38
|48
|48
|(RET)
|DNC
|243
|53rd
|4882
|Brian Fisher
|Notts County
|53
|55
|44
|‑60
|52
|40
|244
|54th
|5760
|Dave Rudman
|Chipstead
|56
|50
|46
|43
|50
|(DNC)
|245
|55th
|5575
|Shaun Welch
|Calshot
|67
|‑68
|66
|40
|45
|29
|247
|56th
|5641
|Kevin Vials
|Ripon SC
|65
|43
|59
|51
|48
|(DNC)
|266
|57th
|5321
|David Scott
|Northampton
|45
|35
|35
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|269
|58th
|5628
|Colin Mather
|Ripon
|‑73
|56
|64
|57
|56
|36
|269
|59th
|5152
|Andrew Thompson
|
|70
|44
|62
|49
|44
|(RET)
|269
|60th
|5560
|Charles Stimpson
|Spinnaker
|59
|‑70
|67
|65
|46
|37
|274
|61st
|5265
|Rob Trend
|Chipstead
|50
|42
|69
|61
|53
|(DNC)
|275
|62nd
|5230
|Michael Healy
|Chipstead
|52
|69
|54
|59
|47
|(DNC)
|281
|63rd
|5373
|Phil Sturmer
|Royal Burnham YC
|46
|62
|51
|52
|(RET)
|DNC
|288
|64th
|4551
|Bill Hutchings
|Tonbridge
|‑72
|65
|71
|62
|55
|39
|292
|65th
|4581
|John Brooker
|Frensham
|38
|41
|61
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|294
|66th
|5649
|Steve Bishop
|Girton
|39
|49
|55
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|297
|67th
|4970
|Sue Taylor
|Silver Wing SC
|57
|46
|49
|(DNC)
|RET
|DNC
|306
|68th
|5367
|Tony Dallimore
|Ripon SC
|64
|59
|60
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|337
|69th
|5465
|Dan Bishop
|Chipstead
|71
|61
|65
|64
|(DNC)
|DNC
|338
|70th
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs
|60
|57
|(DNC)
|DNC
|RET
|DNC
|348
|71st
|5572
|Michael Kostin
|Chipstead
|74
|74
|74
|50
|(RET)
|DNC
|349
|72nd
|5448
|Bob Cartwright
|Bythfield
|69
|67
|70
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|360
|73rd
|5082
|Martin O'Brien
|Skerries Co Dublin
|61
|71
|75
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|361
|74th
|5413
|Andy Cheetham
|Ripon
|68
|72
|68
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|362
|75th
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere SC
|75
|75
|73
|63
|(RET)
|DNC
|363
|76th
|5500
|Keith Turtle
|Chipstead
|76
|73
|72
|66
|(DNC)
|DNC
|364
