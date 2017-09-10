Harken Solo Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club - Overall

Awoken today to the shout of "come on breeze" by Hopwood, who was hoping for a much improved start to the racing, being of a slightly challenging weight for this dinghy, the light breezes don't suit. But as I looked out a few leaves gently fluttered down into the car park signalling the start of Autumn & perhaps it was not breezy enough.

I'm sure all the lightweights skipped out of bed when they realised that, for now anyway, the weather was being kind. Ever the optimist Hopwood duly informed me it would build as the day went by.

There weren't too many fuzzy heads this morning, only a small hardcore element led by Denison & Winder had remained in the bar after 10 o'clock. Everyone else it seemed was heading for some Ibruprofen, with no rocking required following the first day's events, to get some well earned rest! I'm informed by our resident barman that the night descended into some friendly banter and rugby songs (really!) but that all were well behaved.

Seeking inspiration for today's report I took the dog on the lovely walk to Normanton Church and beyond. Note to self; get a lottery ticket, the houses adjacent to the club are stunning and leave me wondering who lives in a house like this? Me if I win!

For those of you who have not been lucky enough to visit this part of the world I urge you to do so. Sailors can happily bring their families, safe in the knowledge that there is plenty to do for them while they are on the water. Dogs are not allowed at the club but are welcomed at the camp ground across the lane along with well behaved children. Canines are also welcome in the village pub (The Wheatsheaf) and the walks round the area are great. Lots to see and do, bikes can be hired locally and the track around the water is shared by cyclists, walkers, runners etc. Take cash with you as there are cafes & ice cream stops along the way. Anyone seeking a bed for the night, the club has rooms, numerous B&B's locally, even a Best Western Hotel around 10 minutes away.

Back to the racing, as I neared the damn end it was obvious, even to a non-sailor like me, that the wind had changed along with the course. The field were strung out and sailing looked fun as they rounded the buoy at the windward mark.

It looked like there were a few obstacles to contend with from where I stood. A posse of canoes appeared to go through the fleet and the Rutland Belle Leisure Cruiser was sailing.

Race 1

It took a little while to get started, but when the wind came it made for a hard day's sailing. It built steadily throughout the day, even in the first race. John Brooker, new to the fleet, found the first beat a bit too fruity to handle having had a great day yesterday. Still I believe he had enjoyed himself and hopefully we will see him next time.

Brownie had a good day, being first to the first mark and every race thereafter was 'his weather', a comment agreed with by Mr Fisher. Soon overtaken by Davis who won but Brownie held a good second with Davenport third.

Race 2

Honnor had a difficult day following yesterday's results. He said there was more wind, gusty, shifty and got to windward mark sixth and went backwards thereafter... Some of the guys were sailing really well and just depended on which shift you picked. Clearly the beer helped as Winder took the spoils, followed by Lovering and Lee.

Race 3

Interviewing sailors as they came off the water, the general consensus of the fleet was that it was hard work today. All should be ashamed as Septimus sailor John Webster told me he had had a fantastic day as the wind was up and finished well. Hamilton felt that breakfast was the highlight of his day! Others looked weary, Dennison had been talking to the fish and was not the only one I hear!

Oil Wells (not my typo - check the results list) went in just before the start and called it a day after capsizing again during a gybe. So youth came to the fore with Davenport winning, Winder still in the mix with a 2nd and Taxi sealing the overall win with a 3rd. Shouldn't go without mentioning Sims who had a consistent day to be 2nd overall.

So after a valiant battle the winners are:

1st Andy Davis (taxi), 2nd Mike Sims, 3rd Dave Winder.

Lady: Sue Taylor

Junior: Oliver Davenport

Veteran: Martin Honnor

Grand Master: Malcolm Buchanan

Septimus: John Webster

A great big thank you to Harken for sponsoring the event and to Rutland for hosting. I'm already looking forward to returning next year.

Noble Marine sponsor the National Solo Class and protect our Solos 24/7.

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 5597 Andy Davis Bartley 2 1 ‑5 1 5 3 12 2nd 5722 Michael Sims Carsington 1 ‑18 1 4 4 4 14 3rd 5675 David Winder Hollingworth Lake ‑21 6 4 7 1 2 20 4th 5719 Richard Lovering WYC 6 ‑19 14 6 2 5 33 5th 5712 Chris Brown Draycote ‑18 12 6 2 6 10 36 6th 5302 Shane MacCarthy Greystone 9 3 ‑21 9 19 9 49 7th 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 28 (DNC) 7 3 11 1 50 8th 5583 Martin Frary Weston SC ‑27 16 18 5 7 6 52 9th 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston 12 5 11 17 17 (DNC) 62 10th 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh ‑24 9 16 15 15 8 63 11th 5764 Oil Wells Northampton 5 32 2 18 8 (DNC) 65 12th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash Sc ‑30 14 3 8 28 13 66 13th 5383 Patrick Hamilton Burwain SC 13 ‑33 13 13 20 7 66 14th 5730 Vince Hurey King George SC 19 10 12 10 (RET) 15 66 15th 5741 Stephen Graham Burwain SC 4 27 17 ‑29 9 14 71 16th 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth SC 7 20 20 ‑35 3 26 76 17th 5705 Lawrence Creaser Hayling Island 14 15 26 ‑34 12 11 78 18th 5658 Steve Dension Hollingworth Lake 17 7 9 20 30 ‑33 83 19th 5738 Ewan Birkin‑Wallis Graham Water SC 10 ‑24 22 11 18 22 83 20th 5654 Lee Tennant Burwain SC 22 4 ‑37 19 23 16 84 21st 5561 Tim Lewis RYA 25 8 ‑33 21 21 18 93 22nd 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC 31 13 25 ‑32 14 12 95 23rd 5518 Innes Armstrong Burwain SC 3 2 30 25 37 (DNC) 97 24th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote 20 ‑34 15 24 22 17 98 25th 5211 Philip Barnes Budworth ‑35 11 27 16 27 20 101 26th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich 29 ‑51 31 12 10 21 103 27th 5613 Stuart Gibson Clyde Cruising 8 22 28 27 26 (DNC) 111 28th 5655 John Webster Carsington 34 ‑37 19 23 24 19 119 29th 5134 Robert Laurie RYA ‑51 40 24 22 25 23 134 30th 5683 Andy Hyland Spinnaker SC 36 30 34 30 16 (RET) 146 31st 4660 Paul Grace Chipstead 33 26 ‑47 37 33 24 153 32nd 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head 26 28 29 28 42 (DNC) 153 33rd 5768 Simon Maskell Hunts SC 16 17 8 36 (RET) DNC 154 34th 5724 Terry Palmer Upper Thames 15 45 38 38 32 (DNC) 168 35th 5487 Roger Bennett Silver Wing SC 47 29 36 26 38 (DNC) 176 36th 5168 Jonathan Otter Papercourt ‑58 47 56 39 13 25 180 37th 5595 Richard Ball Chipstead 41 ‑48 41 42 34 31 189 38th 5570 Malcom Buchanan Lymington Town 42 39 45 ‑46 36 28 190 39th 5685 Thomas Hooton Bulton Sc 11 25 40 41 (DNC) DNC 194 40th 4772 Nick Fisher Salcombe YC 43 ‑60 43 47 35 30 198 41st 5203 Mike Cowan Bassenthwaite 63 23 52 33 31 (DNC) 202 42nd 5745 Andrew Fox Leigh & Lowton 49 53 10 14 (RET) DNC 203 43rd 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney SC 44 ‑63 53 31 39 38 205 44th 5547 Peter Warne Northampton 54 21 39 56 43 (RET) 213 45th 5581 Tim Wade Spinnaker 48 ‑58 32 45 54 34 213 46th 5237 Derek Jackmann Chichester 40 52 50 ‑58 49 35 226 47th 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater 23 31 23 (DNC) DNC DNC 231 48th 4454 Stas Hawicki Papercourt ‑66 64 63 44 29 32 232 49th 5721 Graham Wilson Northampton 55 36 42 54 51 (RET) 238 50th 5352 Mike Wilkie Desborough 62 ‑66 58 55 40 27 242 51st 4723 Steve Hubbard Rutland 37 54 57 53 41 (DNC) 242 52nd 5001 Peter Matthews WOBYC 32 38 48 48 (RET) DNC 243 53rd 4882 Brian Fisher Notts County 53 55 44 ‑60 52 40 244 54th 5760 Dave Rudman Chipstead 56 50 46 43 50 (DNC) 245 55th 5575 Shaun Welch Calshot 67 ‑68 66 40 45 29 247 56th 5641 Kevin Vials Ripon SC 65 43 59 51 48 (DNC) 266 57th 5321 David Scott Northampton 45 35 35 (RET) DNC DNC 269 58th 5628 Colin Mather Ripon ‑73 56 64 57 56 36 269 59th 5152 Andrew Thompson 70 44 62 49 44 (RET) 269 60th 5560 Charles Stimpson Spinnaker 59 ‑70 67 65 46 37 274 61st 5265 Rob Trend Chipstead 50 42 69 61 53 (DNC) 275 62nd 5230 Michael Healy Chipstead 52 69 54 59 47 (DNC) 281 63rd 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham YC 46 62 51 52 (RET) DNC 288 64th 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge ‑72 65 71 62 55 39 292 65th 4581 John Brooker Frensham 38 41 61 (DNC) DNC DNC 294 66th 5649 Steve Bishop Girton 39 49 55 (DNC) DNC DNC 297 67th 4970 Sue Taylor Silver Wing SC 57 46 49 (DNC) RET DNC 306 68th 5367 Tony Dallimore Ripon SC 64 59 60 (DNC) DNC DNC 337 69th 5465 Dan Bishop Chipstead 71 61 65 64 (DNC) DNC 338 70th 5003 Paul Bottomley South Staffs 60 57 (DNC) DNC RET DNC 348 71st 5572 Michael Kostin Chipstead 74 74 74 50 (RET) DNC 349 72nd 5448 Bob Cartwright Bythfield 69 67 70 (DNC) DNC DNC 360 73rd 5082 Martin O'Brien Skerries Co Dublin 61 71 75 (DNC) DNC DNC 361 74th 5413 Andy Cheetham Ripon 68 72 68 (DNC) DNC DNC 362 75th 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere SC 75 75 73 63 (RET) DNC 363 76th 5500 Keith Turtle Chipstead 76 73 72 66 (DNC) DNC 364