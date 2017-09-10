Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Overall
by Ben Hawkes today at 8:11 pm
8-10 September 2017
Racing was brought forward today as the forecast beyond 1300 hrs was deteriorating rapidly with the wind swinging to the south and building to gale force gusts.
The intention was to try and get three races in and the fleet set off hoping that things did not go too wrong too quickly.
The forecast looked accurate as the wind quickly built, although fitful at times for the first race. Harry did what was required and won putting the pressure on and potentially a title race with Andy Couch coming 4th after a small gybing issue..
Fatigue was starting to show amongst the fleet and place changes were many due to mistakes and unforced errors.
The wind built to a good 4 gusting 5 before the second race and a tough race ensued. Again Harry nailed it and Andy was second. Sadly the forecast was wholly accurate and we shall never know if Harry could have taken the title as the last race was abandoned, with good cause!
The fleet battled back to shore and conditions worsened considerably, so much so that the Commodore who is on the lifeboat crew only made it to the latter stages of the prizegiving having been called out on a rescue.
The helms gathered for the prize giving where the club and volunteers were thanked by numerous competitors for putting on a superb championships in a great venue with such a welcoming attitude.
The Class would also like to thank the supporting sponsors, Forbes Capital, P&B, Vicky's Embroidery services, and Ovington Boats. Also Mike Birbeck for providing his wonderful drone footage.
So Andy Couch claimed yet another Phantom National Championship, but hard fought against a good fleet including the two previous National Champions in the top three.
Prizes were also awarded for age related achievements within the fleet but mostly just for a great bunch of people finding a good excuse to get together and enjoy all the aspects of a bit of sailing with their mates.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1st
|1456
|Andy Couch
|Leigh and lowton
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|2
|6
|2nd
|1441
|Harry Briddon
|Ogston SC
|1
|2
|2
|‑7
|(OCS)
|1
|1
|7
|3rd
|1435
|Will Gulliver
|Northampton SC
|‑3
|3
|3
|2
|‑11
|2
|3
|13
|4th
|1446
|Nick Orman
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|4
|‑25
|5
|4
|5
|5
|‑9
|23
|5th
|1448
|Chris Turner
|Lyme Regis SC
|7
|‑8
|‑11
|6
|2
|3
|6
|24
|6th
|1454
|Simon Hawkes
|PS UK
|5
|5
|6
|‑13
|3
|9
|‑12
|28
|7th
|1408
|James Dawson
|RYA
|(DNF)
|6
|9
|3
|(OCS)
|8
|7
|33
|8th
|1453
|Simon Heuson
|Lyme Regis SC
|10
|‑15
|4
|12
|6
|‑13
|4
|36
|9th
|1259
|Martin Watts
|Netley s
|9
|‑23
|14
|8
|4
|7
|(DNF)
|42
|10th
|1346
|Titch Wayling
|Northampton SC
|6
|9
|10
|‑20
|8
|11
|(DNF)
|44
|11th
|1438
|Mike Tustin
|Bowmoor SC
|(DNF)
|13
|12
|‑24
|7
|10
|11
|53
|12th
|1248
|Mike Webster
|Northampton SC
|‑16
|10
|‑18
|5
|9
|16
|14
|54
|13th
|1266
|Ben Falat
|Waveney & Oulton Broad YC
|‑19
|16
|‑20
|10
|13
|15
|5
|59
|14th
|1414
|Steve Popple
|Shoreham
|13
|11
|7
|26
|(DNF)
|6
|(DNF)
|63
|15th
|1343
|Olly Hopkins
|Bowmoor
|12
|‑26
|‑27
|11
|14
|19
|10
|66
|16th
|1443
|Phil Longley
|Stone Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|7
|13
|9
|‑26
|20
|18
|67
|17th
|1400
|Jim Hopton
|Shustoke SC
|8
|14
|16
|‑21
|(DNF)
|18
|19
|75
|18th
|1430
|Gordon Kingston‑Minnis
|Lee on Solent SC
|14
|‑29
|25
|15
|10
|17
|(DNF)
|81
|19th
|1211
|Chris Shelton
|Downs SC
|17
|18
|‑26
|17
|17
|‑22
|20
|89
|20th
|1432
|matthew House
|royal Harwich YC
|(DNS)
|22
|23
|19
|12
|14
|(DNF)
|90
|21st
|1419
|Paul Birbeck
|Wimbleball
|(DNF)
|19
|19
|22
|23
|12
|(DNF)
|95
|22nd
|1447
|Richard Sims
|CARSINGTON S.C.
|15
|‑32
|‑29
|23
|20
|25
|16
|99
|23rd
|1394
|Nick Favell
|Wobyc
|11
|‑36
|21
|29
|(OCS)
|32
|8
|101
|24th
|1386
|Nick Mason
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|22
|‑24
|22
|‑33
|15
|21
|21
|101
|25th
|1412
|Adam Perry
|Pennine SC
|(DNF)
|17
|‑34
|28
|18
|24
|15
|102
|26th
|1300
|Ivan Walsh
|Shoreham
|18
|‑40
|‑39
|25
|16
|27
|17
|103
|27th
|1329
|Neville Taylor
|Hunts SC
|23
|‑33
|‑30
|16
|27
|29
|28
|123
|28th
|1406
|Tom Whittingham
|Bowmoor SC
|20
|‑35
|‑38
|31
|22
|30
|22
|125
|29th
|1305
|Ian Miller
|Alton Water SC
|(DNF)
|20
|33
|27
|25
|23
|(DNF)
|128
|30th
|1384
|Neil Boughton
|Royal Plymouth Corinthian YC
|21
|21
|‑36
|‑39
|30
|34
|26
|132
|31st
|1309
|Matt Nield
|Royal Windermere yacht club
|(DNF)
|‑38
|28
|35
|24
|31
|24
|142
|32nd
|1278
|Jon Shaw
|East Lothian YC
|(DNF)
|‑41
|35
|30
|29
|26
|23
|143
|33rd
|1423
|Alex Dawson
|Island barn sc
|(DNF)
|34
|24
|34
|(DNF)
|36
|25
|153
|34th
|1140
|Jon Cooper
|Bowmoor SC
|(DNF)
|28
|31
|18
|21
|(DNF)
|DNF
|158
|35th
|758
|Neil Cardno
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|24
|‑50
|‑48
|42
|33
|35
|29
|163
|36th
|1392
|Leigh Riddell
|Broadwater SC
|(DNF)
|39
|32
|14
|19
|(DNF)
|DNF
|164
|37th
|1233
|Warren Martin
|CSC
|(DNF)
|‑54
|44
|32
|32
|33
|27
|168
|38th
|1280
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNS)
|4
|8
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|192
|39th
|1007
|David Sellar
|Shoreham SC
|(DNF)
|‑51
|47
|41
|35
|39
|30
|192
|40th
|1424
|Simon Clark
|Whitefriars SC
|(DNF)
|31
|43
|37
|28
|(DNF)
|DNF
|199
|41st
|1273
|Tim Gold
|Creeksea SC
|(DNS)
|45
|40
|36
|(DNF)
|28
|DNF
|209
|42nd
|827
|Ian Simons
|Creeksea S C
|(DNF)
|52
|49
|40
|34
|37
|(DNF)
|212
|43rd
|1277
|Peter Harlow
|Lilliput
|(DNS)
|46
|46
|38
|31
|(DNF)
|DNF
|221
|44th
|1347
|Chris Biglin
|Shustoke
|(DNF)
|27
|17
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|224
|45th
|1348
|Richard Cumberbatch
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|30
|15
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|225
|46th
|1318
|Dave Patrick
|Broadwater SC
|(DNF)
|53
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|40
|13
|226
|47th
|1420
|Clive Morley
|Minnis Bay
|(DNS)
|37
|41
|(DNF)
|DNF
|38
|DNF
|236
|48th
|1395
|Chris Roberts
|Creeksea Sailing Club
|(DNS)
|12
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|252
|49th
|1431
|Rob Starling
|Burghfield
|(DNS)
|44
|37
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|261
|50th
|1297
|Dean Griffiths
|Bowmoor sc
|(DNS)
|43
|45
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|268
|51st
|1244
|Bill Taylor
|creeksea
|(DNS)
|48
|42
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|270
|52nd
|1404
|Eric Howe
|Creeksea sailing club
|(DNS)
|42
|(DNS)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|282
|53rd
|1184
|Graham Dale‑Jones
|Creeksea SC
|(DNS)
|47
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|287
|54th
|1271
|Stuart Swift
|Poole
|(DNS)
|49
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|289
|55th
|1320
|Roger Smith
|Cm3 3hn
|(DNF)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|300
|55th
|1326
|Jimmy Sandison
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|(DNF)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|300
|55th
|1415
|paul Church
|alton water
|(DNS)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|300
|55th
|1433
|Peter Shuttleworth
|Stone
|(DNS)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|300
|55th
|1434
|Martin Knott
|Ribble
|(DNS)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|300
