Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Overall

by Ben Hawkes today at 8:11 pm

Racing was brought forward today as the forecast beyond 1300 hrs was deteriorating rapidly with the wind swinging to the south and building to gale force gusts.

The intention was to try and get three races in and the fleet set off hoping that things did not go too wrong too quickly.

The forecast looked accurate as the wind quickly built, although fitful at times for the first race. Harry did what was required and won putting the pressure on and potentially a title race with Andy Couch coming 4th after a small gybing issue..

Fatigue was starting to show amongst the fleet and place changes were many due to mistakes and unforced errors.

The wind built to a good 4 gusting 5 before the second race and a tough race ensued. Again Harry nailed it and Andy was second. Sadly the forecast was wholly accurate and we shall never know if Harry could have taken the title as the last race was abandoned, with good cause!

The fleet battled back to shore and conditions worsened considerably, so much so that the Commodore who is on the lifeboat crew only made it to the latter stages of the prizegiving having been called out on a rescue.

The helms gathered for the prize giving where the club and volunteers were thanked by numerous competitors for putting on a superb championships in a great venue with such a welcoming attitude.

The Class would also like to thank the supporting sponsors, Forbes Capital, P&B, Vicky's Embroidery services, and Ovington Boats. Also Mike Birbeck for providing his wonderful drone footage.

So Andy Couch claimed yet another Phantom National Championship, but hard fought against a good fleet including the two previous National Champions in the top three.

Prizes were also awarded for age related achievements within the fleet but mostly just for a great bunch of people finding a good excuse to get together and enjoy all the aspects of a bit of sailing with their mates.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st 1456 Andy Couch Leigh and lowton ‑2 1 1 1 1 ‑4 2 6 2nd 1441 Harry Briddon Ogston SC 1 2 2 ‑7 (OCS) 1 1 7 3rd 1435 Will Gulliver Northampton SC ‑3 3 3 2 ‑11 2 3 13 4th 1446 Nick Orman Castle Cove Sailing Club 4 ‑25 5 4 5 5 ‑9 23 5th 1448 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC 7 ‑8 ‑11 6 2 3 6 24 6th 1454 Simon Hawkes PS UK 5 5 6 ‑13 3 9 ‑12 28 7th 1408 James Dawson RYA (DNF) 6 9 3 (OCS) 8 7 33 8th 1453 Simon Heuson Lyme Regis SC 10 ‑15 4 12 6 ‑13 4 36 9th 1259 Martin Watts Netley s 9 ‑23 14 8 4 7 (DNF) 42 10th 1346 Titch Wayling Northampton SC 6 9 10 ‑20 8 11 (DNF) 44 11th 1438 Mike Tustin Bowmoor SC (DNF) 13 12 ‑24 7 10 11 53 12th 1248 Mike Webster Northampton SC ‑16 10 ‑18 5 9 16 14 54 13th 1266 Ben Falat Waveney & Oulton Broad YC ‑19 16 ‑20 10 13 15 5 59 14th 1414 Steve Popple Shoreham 13 11 7 26 (DNF) 6 (DNF) 63 15th 1343 Olly Hopkins Bowmoor 12 ‑26 ‑27 11 14 19 10 66 16th 1443 Phil Longley Stone Sailing Club (DNF) 7 13 9 ‑26 20 18 67 17th 1400 Jim Hopton Shustoke SC 8 14 16 ‑21 (DNF) 18 19 75 18th 1430 Gordon Kingston‑Minnis Lee on Solent SC 14 ‑29 25 15 10 17 (DNF) 81 19th 1211 Chris Shelton Downs SC 17 18 ‑26 17 17 ‑22 20 89 20th 1432 matthew House royal Harwich YC (DNS) 22 23 19 12 14 (DNF) 90 21st 1419 Paul Birbeck Wimbleball (DNF) 19 19 22 23 12 (DNF) 95 22nd 1447 Richard Sims CARSINGTON S.C. 15 ‑32 ‑29 23 20 25 16 99 23rd 1394 Nick Favell Wobyc 11 ‑36 21 29 (OCS) 32 8 101 24th 1386 Nick Mason Island Barn Sailing Club 22 ‑24 22 ‑33 15 21 21 101 25th 1412 Adam Perry Pennine SC (DNF) 17 ‑34 28 18 24 15 102 26th 1300 Ivan Walsh Shoreham 18 ‑40 ‑39 25 16 27 17 103 27th 1329 Neville Taylor Hunts SC 23 ‑33 ‑30 16 27 29 28 123 28th 1406 Tom Whittingham Bowmoor SC 20 ‑35 ‑38 31 22 30 22 125 29th 1305 Ian Miller Alton Water SC (DNF) 20 33 27 25 23 (DNF) 128 30th 1384 Neil Boughton Royal Plymouth Corinthian YC 21 21 ‑36 ‑39 30 34 26 132 31st 1309 Matt Nield Royal Windermere yacht club (DNF) ‑38 28 35 24 31 24 142 32nd 1278 Jon Shaw East Lothian YC (DNF) ‑41 35 30 29 26 23 143 33rd 1423 Alex Dawson Island barn sc (DNF) 34 24 34 (DNF) 36 25 153 34th 1140 Jon Cooper Bowmoor SC (DNF) 28 31 18 21 (DNF) DNF 158 35th 758 Neil Cardno Derwent Reservoir SC 24 ‑50 ‑48 42 33 35 29 163 36th 1392 Leigh Riddell Broadwater SC (DNF) 39 32 14 19 (DNF) DNF 164 37th 1233 Warren Martin CSC (DNF) ‑54 44 32 32 33 27 168 38th 1280 Ian Stone Maidenhead Sailing Club (DNS) 4 8 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF 192 39th 1007 David Sellar Shoreham SC (DNF) ‑51 47 41 35 39 30 192 40th 1424 Simon Clark Whitefriars SC (DNF) 31 43 37 28 (DNF) DNF 199 41st 1273 Tim Gold Creeksea SC (DNS) 45 40 36 (DNF) 28 DNF 209 42nd 827 Ian Simons Creeksea S C (DNF) 52 49 40 34 37 (DNF) 212 43rd 1277 Peter Harlow Lilliput (DNS) 46 46 38 31 (DNF) DNF 221 44th 1347 Chris Biglin Shustoke (DNF) 27 17 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF 224 45th 1348 Richard Cumberbatch Castle Cove Sailing Club (DNF) 30 15 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF 225 46th 1318 Dave Patrick Broadwater SC (DNF) 53 (DNF) DNF DNF 40 13 226 47th 1420 Clive Morley Minnis Bay (DNS) 37 41 (DNF) DNF 38 DNF 236 48th 1395 Chris Roberts Creeksea Sailing Club (DNS) 12 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF 252 49th 1431 Rob Starling Burghfield (DNS) 44 37 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF 261 50th 1297 Dean Griffiths Bowmoor sc (DNS) 43 45 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF 268 51st 1244 Bill Taylor creeksea (DNS) 48 42 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF 270 52nd 1404 Eric Howe Creeksea sailing club (DNS) 42 (DNS) DNF DNF DNF DNF 282 53rd 1184 Graham Dale‑Jones Creeksea SC (DNS) 47 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF 287 54th 1271 Stuart Swift Poole (DNS) 49 (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF 289 55th 1320 Roger Smith Cm3 3hn (DNF) (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 300 55th 1326 Jimmy Sandison East Lothian Yacht Club (DNF) (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 300 55th 1415 paul Church alton water (DNS) (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 300 55th 1433 Peter Shuttleworth Stone (DNS) (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 300 55th 1434 Martin Knott Ribble (DNS) (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 300