Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Overall

by Ben Hawkes today at 8:11 pm 8-10 September 2017

Racing was brought forward today as the forecast beyond 1300 hrs was deteriorating rapidly with the wind swinging to the south and building to gale force gusts.

The intention was to try and get three races in and the fleet set off hoping that things did not go too wrong too quickly.

The forecast looked accurate as the wind quickly built, although fitful at times for the first race. Harry did what was required and won putting the pressure on and potentially a title race with Andy Couch coming 4th after a small gybing issue..

Fatigue was starting to show amongst the fleet and place changes were many due to mistakes and unforced errors.

The wind built to a good 4 gusting 5 before the second race and a tough race ensued. Again Harry nailed it and Andy was second. Sadly the forecast was wholly accurate and we shall never know if Harry could have taken the title as the last race was abandoned, with good cause!

The fleet battled back to shore and conditions worsened considerably, so much so that the Commodore who is on the lifeboat crew only made it to the latter stages of the prizegiving having been called out on a rescue.

The helms gathered for the prize giving where the club and volunteers were thanked by numerous competitors for putting on a superb championships in a great venue with such a welcoming attitude.

The Class would also like to thank the supporting sponsors, Forbes Capital, P&B, Vicky's Embroidery services, and Ovington Boats. Also Mike Birbeck for providing his wonderful drone footage.

So Andy Couch claimed yet another Phantom National Championship, but hard fought against a good fleet including the two previous National Champions in the top three.

Prizes were also awarded for age related achievements within the fleet but mostly just for a great bunch of people finding a good excuse to get together and enjoy all the aspects of a bit of sailing with their mates.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Phantom nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st1456Andy CouchLeigh and lowton‑21111‑426
2nd1441Harry BriddonOgston SC122‑7(OCS)117
3rd1435Will GulliverNorthampton SC‑3332‑112313
4th1446Nick OrmanCastle Cove Sailing Club4‑255455‑923
5th1448Chris TurnerLyme Regis SC7‑8‑11623624
6th1454Simon HawkesPS UK556‑1339‑1228
7th1408James DawsonRYA(DNF)693(OCS)8733
8th1453Simon HeusonLyme Regis SC10‑154126‑13436
9th1259Martin WattsNetley s9‑2314847(DNF)42
10th1346Titch WaylingNorthampton SC6910‑20811(DNF)44
11th1438Mike TustinBowmoor SC(DNF)1312‑247101153
12th1248Mike WebsterNorthampton SC‑1610‑1859161454
13th1266Ben FalatWaveney & Oulton Broad YC‑1916‑20101315559
14th1414Steve PoppleShoreham1311726(DNF)6(DNF)63
15th1343Olly HopkinsBowmoor12‑26‑271114191066
16th1443Phil LongleyStone Sailing Club(DNF)7139‑26201867
17th1400Jim HoptonShustoke SC81416‑21(DNF)181975
18th1430Gordon Kingston‑MinnisLee on Solent SC14‑2925151017(DNF)81
19th1211Chris SheltonDowns SC1718‑261717‑222089
20th1432matthew Houseroyal Harwich YC(DNS)2223191214(DNF)90
21st1419Paul BirbeckWimbleball(DNF)1919222312(DNF)95
22nd1447Richard SimsCARSINGTON S.C.15‑32‑292320251699
23rd1394Nick FavellWobyc11‑362129(OCS)328101
24th1386Nick MasonIsland Barn Sailing Club22‑2422‑33152121101
25th1412Adam PerryPennine SC(DNF)17‑3428182415102
26th1300Ivan WalshShoreham18‑40‑3925162717103
27th1329Neville TaylorHunts SC23‑33‑3016272928123
28th1406Tom WhittinghamBowmoor SC20‑35‑3831223022125
29th1305Ian MillerAlton Water SC(DNF)2033272523(DNF)128
30th1384Neil BoughtonRoyal Plymouth Corinthian YC2121‑36‑39303426132
31st1309Matt NieldRoyal Windermere yacht club(DNF)‑382835243124142
32nd1278Jon ShawEast Lothian YC(DNF)‑413530292623143
33rd1423Alex DawsonIsland barn sc(DNF)342434(DNF)3625153
34th1140Jon CooperBowmoor SC(DNF)28311821(DNF)DNF158
35th758Neil CardnoDerwent Reservoir SC24‑50‑4842333529163
36th1392Leigh RiddellBroadwater SC(DNF)39321419(DNF)DNF164
37th1233Warren MartinCSC(DNF)‑544432323327168
38th1280Ian StoneMaidenhead Sailing Club(DNS)48(DNF)DNFDNFDNF192
39th1007David SellarShoreham SC(DNF)‑514741353930192
40th1424Simon ClarkWhitefriars SC(DNF)31433728(DNF)DNF199
41st1273Tim GoldCreeksea SC(DNS)454036(DNF)28DNF209
42nd827Ian SimonsCreeksea S C(DNF)5249403437(DNF)212
43rd1277Peter HarlowLilliput(DNS)46463831(DNF)DNF221
44th1347Chris BiglinShustoke(DNF)2717(DNF)DNFDNFDNF224
45th1348Richard CumberbatchCastle Cove Sailing Club(DNF)3015(DNF)DNFDNFDNF225
46th1318Dave PatrickBroadwater SC(DNF)53(DNF)DNFDNF4013226
47th1420Clive MorleyMinnis Bay(DNS)3741(DNF)DNF38DNF236
48th1395Chris RobertsCreeksea Sailing Club(DNS)12(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNF252
49th1431Rob StarlingBurghfield(DNS)4437(DNF)DNFDNFDNF261
50th1297Dean GriffithsBowmoor sc(DNS)4345(DNF)DNFDNFDNF268
51st1244Bill Taylorcreeksea(DNS)4842(DNF)DNFDNFDNF270
52nd1404Eric HoweCreeksea sailing club(DNS)42(DNS)DNFDNFDNFDNF282
53rd1184Graham Dale‑JonesCreeksea SC(DNS)47(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNF287
54th1271Stuart SwiftPoole(DNS)49(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNF289
55th1320Roger SmithCm3 3hn(DNF)(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF300
55th1326Jimmy SandisonEast Lothian Yacht Club(DNF)(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF300
55th1415paul Churchalton water(DNS)(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF300
55th1433Peter ShuttleworthStone(DNS)(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF300
55th1434Martin KnottRibble(DNS)(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNFDNF300
