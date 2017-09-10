Ancasta set for Cannes and Southampton Boat Show Shows

Southampton Boat Show 17 Opens on Friday!







Visit the UK's largest on-water boat show which this year is running from the 15th - 24th September at Southampton’s Mayflower Park.





There is a host of new features and entertainment available along with the biggest display of boats to be seen on the water anywhere in the UK.





The Ancasta team will be presenting the range from Beneteau Sail and Power, Prestige Motor Yachts and Lagoon Catamarans - all of which are on the water.





To make an appointment, contact us now by email or call on: +44 (0)2380 450 000





See our website for the full list of models available to view at this years Southampton Boat Show ancasta.com/southampton