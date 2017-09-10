Ancasta set for Cannes and Southampton Boat Show Shows
by Ancasta International today at 4:30 pm
10 September 2017
10 September 2017

Southampton Boat Show 17 Opens on Friday! Visit the UK's largest on-water boat show which this year is running from the 15th - 24th September at Southampton's Mayflower Park.
Southampton Boat
Show 17 Opens on Friday!
Visit the UK's largest on-water
boat show which this year is running from the 15th - 24th September at
Southampton’s Mayflower Park.
There is a host of new
features and entertainment available along with the biggest display of boats
to be seen on the water anywhere in the UK.
The Ancasta team
will be presenting the range from Beneteau Sail and Power, Prestige Motor
Yachts and Lagoon Catamarans - all of which are on the
water.
To make an appointment, contact us now by email or
call on: +44 (0)2380 450 000
See our website for the full
list of models available to view at this years Southampton Boat Show ancasta.com/southampton
Swanwick Used Boat Show 2017
Now in its 38th year, the
Swanwick Used Boat Show, held at the top of the River Hamble attracts a vast
number of potential buyers and the Ancasta team are on hand to conduct
viewings and take care of all aspects of the sales
process.
Arranged to coincide with the Southampton
International Boat Show, the Swanwick show runs for ten days from the 15th to
24th September and this year we are already seeing high numbers and a wide
variety of good quality used sail and power boats.
For more
information on the show, the storage package, catalogues and promotion,
contact the Ancasta Swanwick team NOW on: 01489 854671 or email: swanwick@ancasta.com
Cannes Yachting
Festival
12th - 17th Sept
17
The Cannes Yachting Festival has taken place every year
since 1977 in the bay of Cannes and this years show, the 40th anniversary is
set to be bigger and better than ever. As Europe’s leading in-water boating
event, all the major brands exhibit at the show with nearly 600 boats on
display in water and on land in the two ports.
The Ancasta team will be
on hand presenting the latest from Prestige, Lagoon, Beneteau and
CNB.
New model launches include:
- The Oceanis 55.1,
51.1 and the GT50 from Beneteau.
- The 520 and 630s from
Prestige
- The 40, 50 and 78 Motoryacht from Lagoon
- The 66 from
CNB
For more information or to book an appointment to view, please
click below.
Winterise your boat with HYSR&R
Based on the
River Hamble in Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly
located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent
area.
Typically including winterisation of the engine,
generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter
motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service,
cathodic protection and full gas system check where
applicable.
Accommodating all models and sizes - for more
information or a quote, call now to discuss your specific
requirements.
Call +44 (0)2380 454 111 for more information
or click below to enquire and book.
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics
Join us on stand
J211 at Southampton Boat Show to discuss your rigging requirements.
Specialists in all forms of standing and running rigging. Manufacturers of
rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents, distributors and suppliers
for some of the world’s leading brands including, Reckmann, OYS, Leisure
furl, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher and Liros Ropes. Whether
you’re looking for the most cost-effective cruising rigging, a high
performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition of any new
rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide detailed impartial
advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts of any
size
Swan
82s
Now: € 3,000,000
Tax Not
Paid
Ker 40+
PACE
Now: £ 575,000
Tax Paid
CNB Bordeaux
60
Now: £ 569,000
Tax Not Paid
57
Now: £ 259,990
Tax Not Paid
Grand Soleil
50
Now: £ 250,000
Tax Paid
41.1
Now: £ 193,138
Tax Not Paid
50
Now: £ 160,000
Tax Paid
Now: £
149,950
Tax Paid
750
Now: €2,200,000
Tax Not
Paid
500
Now: £ 599,500
Tax Paid
42
Now: £ 223,465
Tax Paid
Coupe
Now: £ 79,950
Tax Paid
30
Now: £ SOLD
Tax Not Paid