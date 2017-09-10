Please select your home edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40

Ancasta set for Cannes and Southampton Boat Show Shows

by Ancasta International today at 4:30 pm 10 September 2017

Southampton Boat Show 17 Opens on Friday! Visit the UK's largest on-water boat show which this year is running from the 15th - 24th September at Southampton's Mayflower Park. There is
Southampton Boat show

Southampton Boat Show 17 Opens on Friday!


Visit the UK's largest on-water boat show which this year is running from the 15th - 24th September at Southampton’s Mayflower Park.


There is a host of new features and entertainment available along with the biggest display of boats to be seen on the water anywhere in the UK.


The Ancasta team will be presenting the range from Beneteau Sail and Power, Prestige Motor Yachts and Lagoon Catamarans - all of which are on the water.


To make an appointment, contact us now by email or call on: +44 (0)2380 450 000


See our website for the full list of models available to view at this years Southampton Boat Show ancasta.com/southampton

Southampton Boat Show
Swanwick Used Boat Show

Swanwick Used Boat Show 2017

Now in its 38th year, the Swanwick Used Boat Show, held at the top of the River Hamble attracts a vast number of potential buyers and the Ancasta team are on hand to conduct viewings and take care of all aspects of the sales process.


Arranged to coincide with the Southampton International Boat Show, the Swanwick show runs for ten days from the 15th to 24th September and this year we are already seeing high numbers and a wide variety of good quality used sail and power boats.


For more information on the show, the storage package, catalogues and promotion, contact the Ancasta Swanwick team NOW on: 01489 854671 or email: swanwick@ancasta.com

Cannes Yachting Festival

Cannes Yachting Festival

12th - 17th Sept 17

The Cannes Yachting Festival has taken place every year since 1977 in the bay of Cannes and this years show, the 40th anniversary is set to be bigger and better than ever. As Europe’s leading in-water boating event, all the major brands exhibit at the show with nearly 600 boats on display in water and on land in the two ports.

The Ancasta team will be on hand presenting the latest from Prestige, Lagoon, Beneteau and CNB.

New model launches include:

  • The Oceanis 55.1, 51.1 and the GT50 from Beneteau.
  • The 520 and 630s from Prestige
  • The 40, 50 and 78 Motoryacht from Lagoon
  • The 66 from CNB

For more information or to book an appointment to view, please click below.

Winterise your boat
End of Season Offer
Winterise your boat

If you are visiting the Southampton Boat Show which opens next week, don't forget to drop by the HYS Refit & Repair stand (J352) to explore your options.
Hamble Yacht Services Refit & Repair

Winterise your boat with HYSR&R

Based on the River Hamble in Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent area.


Typically including winterisation of the engine, generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service, cathodic protection and full gas system check where applicable.


Accommodating all models and sizes - for more information or a quote, call now to discuss your specific requirements.


Call +44 (0)2380 454 111 for more information or click below to enquire and book.

Advanced Rigging
Advanced Rigging
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics

Join us on stand J211 at Southampton Boat Show to discuss your rigging requirements. Specialists in all forms of standing and running rigging. Manufacturers of rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents, distributors and suppliers for some of the world’s leading brands including, Reckmann, OYS, Leisure furl, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher and Liros Ropes. Whether you’re looking for the most cost-effective cruising rigging, a high performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition of any new rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide detailed impartial advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts of any size


Swan 65

Swan 82s

Now: € 3,000,000

Tax Not Paid

Ker40+ PACE

Ker 40+ PACE

Now: £ 575,000

Tax Paid

CNB Bordeaux 60

CNB Bordeaux 60

Now: £ 569,000

Tax Not Paid

Dufour 365 Grand Large

Beneteau 57

Now: £ 259,990

Tax Not Paid

Grand Soleil 50

Grand Soleil 50

Now: £ 250,000

Tax Paid

Oceanis 41.1

Oceanis 41.1

Now: £ 193,138

Tax Not Paid

Beneteau Oceanis 50

Oceanis 50

Now: £ 160,000

Tax Paid

Island Packet 420

Island Packet 420

Now: £ 149,950

Tax Paid

Prestige 750

Prestige 750

Now: €2,200,000

Tax Not Paid

Prestige 500

Prestige 500

Now: £ 599,500

Tax Paid

Swift Trawler 42

Swift Trawler 42

Now: £ 223,465

Tax Paid

Nimbus 345 Coupe

Nimbus 345 Coupe

Now: £ 79,950

Tax Paid

Swift Trawler 30

Swift Trawler 30

Now: £ SOLD

Tax Not Paid

