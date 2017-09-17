OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series at Brighlingsea Sailing Club - Preview

Brightlingsea OK Open in 2016 © Ela Miller Brightlingsea OK Open in 2016 © Ela Miller

by Rodney Tidd today at 4:05 pm

The fourth event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Brightlingsea Sailing Club over the weekend of 16th and 17th September following successful events at Rutland, Castle Cove and Sunderland Yacht Clubs.

The results at the recently held Northern Championships has thrown the series wide open with Tony Woods taking over the top spot from Richard Burton, who was unable to travel. Burton slips from first down to fifth with Sunderland winner Dave Bourne romping his way into second place. Ian Hopwood remains inthird with Kieth Byers up from fifth to fourth.

Registration for the event opens at 09.00 hours, with the competitors briefing following at 11.00.

The first race of the planned two is scheduled for 12.30 on Saturday. Sundays racing is due to start at 10.30 with three races scheduled. No warning signals after 15.30 on the Sunday.

Previous events at Brightlingsea have always been well organised and a fair test of competitors skills. The club and its' members have always been the best of hosts and we look forward to another great weekend.

The North Sails Super series is contested over six events with 4 to count. The remaining events are the soon to follow National Championships at Herne Bay on 21st to 24th September and Northampton in early November. Competitors are reminded that in order to be in with a chance of winning the fabulous main prize then they must compete in the National Championships at Herne Bay.

The class is heavily indebted to North Sails for providing the main prize of a new mainsail.