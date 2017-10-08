National Squib Class Inland Championship at Rutland - Preview

by Vincent Delany today at 3:20 pm

The National Squib Class Inland Championship 2017 will take place on Rutland Water on the weekend of 7-8 October. This is a remarkable event, sailed on the wave-less waters of the Rutland reservoir.

For some reason, either...

(a) the great racing competition on the water,

(b) the fresh water which gives the Squib keelboats, and their owners sailing gear, a good wash down before the winter,

(c) the great after-racing social engagement and fun,

this event attracts all the top Squib sailors from the East coast, South coast and from Wales.

In 2016, there were 43 Squib competing in this event at the same venue. If there were more entries this year, the sailing section of the reservoir would need to be extended into the wildfowl area, to make more room.

If you own a Squib, and you have a trailer, and your crew is still talking to you, and have £55 – let's meet up at Rutland for a bit of fun. You might have a chance to win 'The Rutland Cup' by winning the championship, or 'The Saltonstall Cup' for second place, or if you have an off-day 'The Keeping Cup' for the Squib in 3rd place. Failing that, if you bring your wife/ husband to crew/helm for you, you could win 'The Ruby Cup' for the first boat with crew related by marriage. (You are not permitted to marry your crew after the racing, in order to win the cup). The 'Batt Team Trophy' goes to either South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club or to Royal Corinthian Yacht Club. And, finally, if you are aged 25, with a 100 year-old crew, you qualify for 'Ye Olde Seadogs trophy' for The leading boat with a combined crew age of 125 years or more (a 45 year old boat, with a 40 year old helmsman and 40 year old crew doesn't qualify).

See you there!