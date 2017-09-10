Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 21

by Clipper Race today at 2:03 pm 10 September 2017

Visit Seattle remains on top of the leader board for a second consecutive day, leading the Clipper Race fleet over the Equator and into the Southern Hemisphere for the first time. It's a big moment for the teams, as the fleet will spend the next five months racing in the Southern Hemisphere, only crossing back over the Equator in February 2018 on the way to Sanya.

With a 30.85 nautical mile lead over the second placed Sanya Serenity Coast, Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson is enjoying being free of the Doldrums Corridor, saying: "It feels great to be out - now we can roam the South Atlantic as we please, and fingers crossed there are a few less wind holes than we have found in the Northern Hemisphere."

Behind the two female Skippers, Qingdao and GREAT Britain are neck and neck, fighting for third. Qingdao is currently in medal position, though there is less than 1 nautical mile between the two teams. Qingdao Skipper Chris Kobusch comments: "It is surprising to see another Clipper Race yacht in the middle of the ocean after over 3000 nautical miles of racing. I think this shows the quality of the race, how hard it is to gain a position, and how easy it is to lose it again. Small mistakes go a long way.

"Looking ahead, we are discussing positioning and tactics for the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint which will start for us in about 360nm at 5 degrees south. Hopefully we can secure another point or two during the sprint to add to our three points from the Scoring Gate."

HotelPlanner.com is fifth, and Skipper Conall Morrison is just as happy with how his team of amateur sailors are progressing, as he is with where the team is placed, reporting: "Starboard Watch had the deck when the wind finally backed enough to allow us to make our preferred course towards the Brazilian coast, and we have cracked the sheets a couple of inches and are seeing boat speeds over nine knots average.

"Just now after nightfall we put in reef one; it was the smoothest reef I have seen onboard, lots of talking and shining of headtorches, and very little flogging of the sail. I am going to sleep with a smile on my face."

All is also well on the sixth placed Unicef, who after battling through some weather, is now looking to chase down the teams in front. Skipper Bob Beggs says: "We had our first Doldrums type cloud cells last night bringing the gusts, rain, and calms, but they we short lived, lasting only one frustrating four-hour watch. The wind has now freed off and we are sailing nicely along at 10 plus knots, although at a constant heal of 35 degrees."

In another showing of how close the race is coming out of the Doldrums Corridor, just 31.11 nautical miles separates Unicef from the ninth placed Liverpool 2018, whose Skipper Lance Shepherd reports: "We opted to head a bit further east than planned to try and find some wind and I guess I should have been careful of what I wished for, because we found the wind alright. We went from chugging along in casual 15 knot winds to flying sideways with winds of 35 knots in the blink of an eye.

"And that's where we are at the moment - heading sideways down to the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Gate off the coast of Brazil."

Despite being focused on racing hard towards Uruguay, the teams who have crossed the Equator made sure to find time for the traditional line-crossing ceremony; a rite of passage to turn Pollywogs (sailors who have yet to cross the Equator) into Shellbacks. As Skipper of the eighth placed PSP Logistics Roy Taylor explains: "We now have 130 nautical miles to run to the Equator, where we expect to see an appearance from King Neptune himself around mid-morning tomorrow, followed by some completely fabricated charges for the Pollywogs of which of course they will be found guilty and punished accordingly."

The offerings to King Neptune so far must have been well received, with the weather forecasts showing that most of the fleet will hit the Southeast Trade Winds today and as a result, have a fast track southwest.

To read all the Skipper reports in full, and also read the Crew Diaries for insightful views into life on board, visit the Clipper Race Team Pages.

To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions correct at time of writing.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 20
Change at the top For the first time in 13 days, there has been a change at the top of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1 Leader Board. Visit Seattle has moved into first place, followed by Unicef, and HotelPlanner.com. Posted on 9 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 19
Sanya Serenity Coast goes stealth All twelve Clipper Race teams are now in the Doldrums Corridor, but in the latest surprise of the Atlantic Trade Winds Leg 1, Sanya Serenity Coast has elected to employ Stealth Mode. Posted on 8 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 18
Motor-sailing through the Doldrums Corridor Most of the Clipper Race Fleet is now is deep into the Doldrums Corridor, with all ten teams who have so far crossed the northern gate electing to motor-sail for the allowed six degrees of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours. Posted on 7 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 17
Doldrums Tactics Play Out Most of the Clipper Race teams are now within the Doldrums Corridor which is making for some interesting tactical decisions. Qingdao still leads the fleet with Sanya Serenity Coast up to second place and GREAT Britain not far behind in third. Posted on 6 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 16
Into the Doldrums A milestone was reached overnight when leading team, Qingdao, entered the Doldrums Corridor. Skipper Chris Kobusch formally notified the Clipper Race Office that Qingdao would motor-sail for exactly 6 degrees of latitude. Posted on 5 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 15
Approaching the Doldrums The Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet, it will be tactically fascinating to watch over the coming days. Posted on 4 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 14
Chasing pack close in on leader Qingdao It's getting tight at the top as the Clipper Race leader, Qingdao, is being caught up by its nearest rivals after going through the Scoring Gate yesterday and entering lighter winds. Posted on 3 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 13
First teams cross scoring gate Qingdao guaranteed itself the first points of the Clipper 2017-18 Race after being the first team to cross the Scoring Gate this morning. GREAT Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are expected to be the second and third teams to cross the gate. Posted on 2 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 12
Fleet prepares for the tropics Qingdao continues to lead the fleet today, followed by Great Britain in second and Sanya Serenity Coast in third as the teams push towards the Scoring Gate. Posted on 1 Sep Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 11
Teams eye Scoring Gate points The battle for positions continues with Qingdao holding onto its narrow lead. GREAT Britain is hot on its stern however, with Sanya Serenity Coast moving back up into third place and the rest of the fleet continuing to jostle for positions in the heat. Posted on 31 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy