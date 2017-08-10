Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

RS100 GBR128
located in Gosport

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 3

by Clive Eplett and Alistair Dickson today at 10:17 am 7-10 August 2017

Well, if day 2 saw good conditions for the RS100s, then day 3 was sublime. Overnight, the sky cleared and left a sunny, slightly chilly 12 – 17 knot NW which we soon learned is one of the best directions for racing in Southampton Water.

Friday's Prize giving

Day 1 Duckhams holder Giles awarded the honour of wearing the extremely attractive dress to none other than Mark Harrison for multiple infractions, capped by being blatantly and knowingly over the line at the Committee Boat but expecting wife Liz, calling the line on the Committee Boat, to let him get away with it. The consensus is that, having made such a horlicks of putting the dress on (it took about five minutes) he needs more practice and should have to wear it for the rest of the weekend. The fact he's just been caught, beer in hand without it, reaffirms this theory.

Race 1

After a bit of gentle encouragement, the fleet launched and quickly made their way across the 50m or so to the start line and into the race area.

The excitement of the fleet to start racing soon became evident and a big bunch at the port end caused the one and only general recall for the day. 'Big Bad' Barry knew what to do and kept the fleet under control with the black flag and a more hesitant 100 fleet eventually made their way across the start line and up the race course.

A left shift meant that boat speed on port tack became the priority and our Dutch guest started today where he left off yesterday and led around the windward mark. Adam Knight from Guernsey had a great upwind leg and was hot on Pim's heels. Al Dickson was close behind and eventually overcame Adam at the leeward mark and took off after Pim.

Pim kept Al at bay and led Al into the finish. Huw 'the bull' Powell charged up the race course into third ahead of Steven 'left, left and more left' Lee and Andrew 'hot tub and G&T' Jones.

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 3 - photo © Liz Harrison
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 3 - photo © Liz Harrison

Race 2

The hangover from Big Bad Barry's black flag treatment from the race before was still very much evident at the start of Race 2 and a line-shy fleet slowly edged across a pin bias start-line. The wind flicked left and the fleet tacked and drag raced into the windward mark. Pim once again led, closely followed by Andrew Jones, Steven Lee, and the rest of the fleet close behind. The gusty conditions meant picking when to gybe the critical decision downwind and Steven Lee did a great job to sneak into the lead whilst Pim, Alistair and Andrew played the well known 100 game 'who can gybe the most'. Steven covered on the next upwind and consolidated his lead on the, yes you guessed it, left-hand side. Al Dickson managed to pull ahead from Andrew Jones and Pim and caught Steven on the final downhill. Al managed to manoeuvre himself into the controlling position to the leeward position of Steven, but a broach on the gybe allowed Steven through to the finish. Al just managed to keep Pim and Andrew behind and the fleet finished in that order.

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 3 - photo © Liz Harrison
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 3 - photo © Liz Harrison

Race 3

Another pin end bias start, left shift and gust meant for one thing – yet another drag race into the windward mark on port tack. Al Dickson did the best job of getting over the fleet and led around the windward mark closely followed by Pim and Steven Lee. Greg Booth deserves a mention for struggling to get around the spreader and causing mayhem by tacking onto port into the chasing fleet.

Huw Powell was also in the chasing pack along with Clive Eplett and the new rising 100 'hot-shot nipper' Ed Jones.

The fleet converged at the leeward mark a little too hastily and shouts for turns could be heard across the race course. Pim tacked, Al covered and let Steven do his turns and head out to his safe haven on the left hand side. Steven was so confident the left was going to pay, he decided to do an extra turn and quickly slipped back into the lead. A pack of Vareos slowed down the remainder and Steve led around the windward mark and into the finish. Al came in second ahead of Pim, with Clive double gybing left between gate and line to sneak past a chuckling Huw and moaning Greg to pinch 4th.

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 3 - photo © Liz Harrison
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 3 - photo © Liz Harrison

Race 4

A big black cloud on the right, a repositioned windward mark and a brief postponement kept the fleet guessing before the start of Race 4. The fleet took off and the race followed the theme of the previous three with the leaders coming out from the left. Greg Booth led around the top mark closely followed by Al Dickson, Huw Powell and Chris Goldhawk. This bunch tussled with each other all the way up to the top of the second beat. Al Dickson managed to get the final shift right and led around the final windward mark. To gybe or not to gybe, that was the question. Al gambled and gybed – it looked great, then not so great and then great again. In the end, it didn't seem to make a difference as Al crossed the finished line the same distance ahead as he was at the windward mark. Chris (perhaps-I-don't-hate-sailing) Goldhawk had a great race and finished second closely followed by Huw Powell who had made another charge and Brett Aarons who was slowly recovering from an otherwise difficult day.

Overall, Al Dickson had a storming day (Clive's words) and now leads the fleet by one point, closely followed by Pim just one point behind. Brett Aarons drops down to third, just ahead of Steven Lee.

In the Silver Fleet, Ed Jones consolidated his lead, out-performing his old man Andy on the day with a consistent 9-8-7-9. Luke Goble remains in second with Adam Knight moving into third after a strong day.

The Bronze Fleet remains unchanged, with Nick Griffin leading from Simon Lomas-Clarke and Jeremy Gilbert

It's all to play for on Sunday, with two more races scheduled. The forecast has moderated from probably not-sailable to yee-ha. Fingers crossed for more great racing. Whoever wins this will have earned it (obviously Clive wrote this bit too).

Results after Day 3:

PosDivisionSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13Pts
1stGold410Alistair DicksonGurnard SC‑1511‑6‑84253222123
2ndGold288Pim van VugtWSV H2O‑37‑174411411143‑624
3rdGold527Brett AaronsGurnard SC32‑10322126‑106‑9431
4thGold314Steven LeeWeston SC2‑65‑1956335411‑1435
5thGold508Huw PowellRed Wharf Bay SC‑12‑3022‑115744355340
6thGold523Greg BoothPort Dinorwic SC‑13‑137531210‑152776564
7thGold172Andrew JonesChew Valley Lake SC4‑19129107‑1371053‑19875
8thGold480Chris GoldhawkChew Valley Lake SC1146111213‑15‑197‑181015291
9thGold140Robert RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC13(OCS)16611121211614‑26‑2392
10thGold509Clive EplettFrensham Pond SC108171449511‑21‑19‑2141092
11thSilver218Ed JonesChew Valley Lake SC815‑2310‑28‑2291012987997
12thGold379Mark HarrisonGurnard SC1414317‑18‑19‑189817131399
13thGold312Iain HorlockExe SC5513‑17‑30158‑20131515177113
14thGold259Ian GregoryFrensham Pond SC6128‑2319‑23681816208‑24121
15thGold130Steve JonesChew Valley Lake SC(DNF)‑229713161414‑2812121612125
16thGold359Giles PeckhamGurnard SC97‑27(DNF)‑23202091611131411130
17thSilver127Luke GobleNetley SC19‑2315(DNF)(DNS)1011131414111119137
18thGold370Nils JoliffeNetley SC7111613932468(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC143
19thSilver362Adam KnightGuernsey SC25(DNF)118‑2714‑3025191391015149
20thSilver421Jeremy TroughtonNetley SC2016‑26‑241682221‑2320161816173
21stSilver348Nick SandisonNetley SC1818‑221820191617‑27222212(DNF)182
22ndSilver472Stewart HawthornNetley SC249211515(DNF)2123(DNF)172324(DNF)192
23rdSilver154Simon GeymanDatchet Water SC16202025171718‑3422‑34‑32DGADGA201.4
24thSilver407Michael RhodesNetley SC22‑311412‑292423‑302023242517204
25thSilver180John RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC1710282114271724‑30‑33‑372720205
26thSilver255Kevin MooreWeston SC262118201821‑3227242419(DNF)‑33218
27thSilver526Mostyn EvansMounts Bay SC(RET)24192225‑302516‑2927282818232
28thSilver229Nick ShuttleworthNetley SC21‑333030.522‑33‑34222621182022232.5
29thSilver302Daniel CraftWeston SC23282526‑32‑3227261731‑332925257
30thBronze492Nick GriffinCastle Cove282624(RET)3425352815‑372721(DNF)263
31stBronze366Simon Lomas‑ClarkeFrensham Pond SC‑3525‑3330.52129262932292633(DNF)280.5
32ndBronze305Jeremy GilbertMounts Bay & Penzance SC30‑3729282428‑36‑383426253028282
33rdBronze221Martin WilsonDatchet Water SC32323127‑33‑35283131‑35312231296
34thBronze188Samuel SpencerWeston SC27‑39‑35342626313233(DNF)303226297
35thBronze491Simon JonesTeign Corinthian SC34353429‑36(DNS)(DNS)332528353421308
36thBronze205Jim WicksLocks SC2938‑39363834‑39‑413630362329329
37thBronze266Andy TrickettNetley SC3136(DNF)(DNC)(DNS)3129363825343535330
38thBronze333Paul CraftTeign Corinthian SC3629363235(DNS)(DNS)373532‑403127330
39thBronze156Chris BrownWeston SC3327323537(DNC)3339373629(DNF)(DNF)338
40thBronze3791Martyn PrinceNetley SC‑3934373331363835‑39‑39383730349
41stBronze1127Cindy Doennecke‑HerzCKA384038373938(DNF)‑42(DNF)38393634377
42ndBronze364Julian HinesNetley SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC373740DNF40DNF3832408
43rdBronze148Paul DreweryBanbury SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNSDNSDNSDNCDNCDNCDNC460
43rdBronze Thomas SouthwellNetley SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC460
43rdBronze413Tom PowellLlandefedd SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNSDNSDNSDNCDNCDNCDNC460
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals day 2
A tired and bedraggled bunch take to the water again A still tired and bedraggled bunch of RS100 sailors gathered in the rain, next to a fresh and un-expecting gang of RS Vareo sailors for Day 2 of the RS100 nationals and day 1 of the RS Vareo nationals at Weston. Posted on 9 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals day 1
Happy days at Weston The format for the day was to be six 'Sprint' races. Mo Farrah better look out because, our OOD Barrie Harding has massive confidence that 100 sailors can sprint for longer than Mo runs a 10,000m. Posted on 7 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals preview
Runners and Riders for the event at Weston And this year's sucker of the year goes to your correspondent for not refusing the Chairman's request to write-up a 'runners and riders' for this year's RS100 Nationals. Posted on 5 Sep RS100 Europeans at Lake Como
A spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show? Is it real, or are we in a spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show movie? The backdrop here at Gravedona, Lake Como is so stunning it's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy. Posted on 3 Aug Cowes Dinghy Week 2017
With fleet racing for Shadows, RS100 and Laser 4.7 Gurnard Sailing Club welcomed around sixty entries to its annual Cowes Dinghy Week regatta, sailed over five days, from 22nd to 26th July. Competitors enjoyed contrasting weather conditions over the five day period. Posted on 29 Jul RS100 Eurocup at Lake Como days 1 & 2
It's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy Is it real, or are we in a spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show movie? The backdrop here at Gravedona, Lake Como is so stunning it's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy. Posted on 28 Jul 250+ RS sailors off to Lake Como
RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July. Posted on 16 Jul RS100s at Llandegfedd
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 4 The RS100s were joined by the RS Vareos at Llandegfedd on July 1st and 2nd for some classic snakes and ladder sailing. In the absence of your normal correspondents the report was written by a small committee. Posted on 7 Jul RS100s at Hayling Island
Excellent turnout of 24 boats enjoy the sunshine An excellent turnout of 24 RS100s pre-entered for the RS Southerns at HISC on 17/18 June, hoping for waves, wind and perhaps even some sun. Posted on 19 Jun RS100s in the POSH Regatta
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 2 Well it's certainly a weird year for weather. In Ireland, half a mile of rock pools becomes a beautiful looking golden-sand beach "overnight". In the wettest part of the UK, the River Derwent is just a corridor of rocks. Posted on 11 May

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS100 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy