Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 3

by Clive Eplett and Alistair Dickson today at 10:17 am

Well, if day 2 saw good conditions for the RS100s, then day 3 was sublime. Overnight, the sky cleared and left a sunny, slightly chilly 12 – 17 knot NW which we soon learned is one of the best directions for racing in Southampton Water.

Friday's Prize giving

Day 1 Duckhams holder Giles awarded the honour of wearing the extremely attractive dress to none other than Mark Harrison for multiple infractions, capped by being blatantly and knowingly over the line at the Committee Boat but expecting wife Liz, calling the line on the Committee Boat, to let him get away with it. The consensus is that, having made such a horlicks of putting the dress on (it took about five minutes) he needs more practice and should have to wear it for the rest of the weekend. The fact he's just been caught, beer in hand without it, reaffirms this theory.

Race 1

After a bit of gentle encouragement, the fleet launched and quickly made their way across the 50m or so to the start line and into the race area.

The excitement of the fleet to start racing soon became evident and a big bunch at the port end caused the one and only general recall for the day. 'Big Bad' Barry knew what to do and kept the fleet under control with the black flag and a more hesitant 100 fleet eventually made their way across the start line and up the race course.

A left shift meant that boat speed on port tack became the priority and our Dutch guest started today where he left off yesterday and led around the windward mark. Adam Knight from Guernsey had a great upwind leg and was hot on Pim's heels. Al Dickson was close behind and eventually overcame Adam at the leeward mark and took off after Pim.

Pim kept Al at bay and led Al into the finish. Huw 'the bull' Powell charged up the race course into third ahead of Steven 'left, left and more left' Lee and Andrew 'hot tub and G&T' Jones.

Race 2

The hangover from Big Bad Barry's black flag treatment from the race before was still very much evident at the start of Race 2 and a line-shy fleet slowly edged across a pin bias start-line. The wind flicked left and the fleet tacked and drag raced into the windward mark. Pim once again led, closely followed by Andrew Jones, Steven Lee, and the rest of the fleet close behind. The gusty conditions meant picking when to gybe the critical decision downwind and Steven Lee did a great job to sneak into the lead whilst Pim, Alistair and Andrew played the well known 100 game 'who can gybe the most'. Steven covered on the next upwind and consolidated his lead on the, yes you guessed it, left-hand side. Al Dickson managed to pull ahead from Andrew Jones and Pim and caught Steven on the final downhill. Al managed to manoeuvre himself into the controlling position to the leeward position of Steven, but a broach on the gybe allowed Steven through to the finish. Al just managed to keep Pim and Andrew behind and the fleet finished in that order.

Race 3

Another pin end bias start, left shift and gust meant for one thing – yet another drag race into the windward mark on port tack. Al Dickson did the best job of getting over the fleet and led around the windward mark closely followed by Pim and Steven Lee. Greg Booth deserves a mention for struggling to get around the spreader and causing mayhem by tacking onto port into the chasing fleet.

Huw Powell was also in the chasing pack along with Clive Eplett and the new rising 100 'hot-shot nipper' Ed Jones.

The fleet converged at the leeward mark a little too hastily and shouts for turns could be heard across the race course. Pim tacked, Al covered and let Steven do his turns and head out to his safe haven on the left hand side. Steven was so confident the left was going to pay, he decided to do an extra turn and quickly slipped back into the lead. A pack of Vareos slowed down the remainder and Steve led around the windward mark and into the finish. Al came in second ahead of Pim, with Clive double gybing left between gate and line to sneak past a chuckling Huw and moaning Greg to pinch 4th.

Race 4

A big black cloud on the right, a repositioned windward mark and a brief postponement kept the fleet guessing before the start of Race 4. The fleet took off and the race followed the theme of the previous three with the leaders coming out from the left. Greg Booth led around the top mark closely followed by Al Dickson, Huw Powell and Chris Goldhawk. This bunch tussled with each other all the way up to the top of the second beat. Al Dickson managed to get the final shift right and led around the final windward mark. To gybe or not to gybe, that was the question. Al gambled and gybed – it looked great, then not so great and then great again. In the end, it didn't seem to make a difference as Al crossed the finished line the same distance ahead as he was at the windward mark. Chris (perhaps-I-don't-hate-sailing) Goldhawk had a great race and finished second closely followed by Huw Powell who had made another charge and Brett Aarons who was slowly recovering from an otherwise difficult day.

Overall, Al Dickson had a storming day (Clive's words) and now leads the fleet by one point, closely followed by Pim just one point behind. Brett Aarons drops down to third, just ahead of Steven Lee.

In the Silver Fleet, Ed Jones consolidated his lead, out-performing his old man Andy on the day with a consistent 9-8-7-9. Luke Goble remains in second with Adam Knight moving into third after a strong day.

The Bronze Fleet remains unchanged, with Nick Griffin leading from Simon Lomas-Clarke and Jeremy Gilbert

It's all to play for on Sunday, with two more races scheduled. The forecast has moderated from probably not-sailable to yee-ha. Fingers crossed for more great racing. Whoever wins this will have earned it (obviously Clive wrote this bit too).

Results after Day 3:

Pos Division Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 Pts 1st Gold 410 Alistair Dickson Gurnard SC ‑15 1 1 ‑6 ‑8 4 2 5 3 2 2 2 1 23 2nd Gold 288 Pim van Vugt WSV H2O ‑37 ‑17 4 4 1 1 4 1 1 1 4 3 ‑6 24 3rd Gold 527 Brett Aarons Gurnard SC 3 2 ‑10 3 2 2 1 2 6 ‑10 6 ‑9 4 31 4th Gold 314 Steven Lee Weston SC 2 ‑6 5 ‑19 5 6 3 3 5 4 1 1 ‑14 35 5th Gold 508 Huw Powell Red Wharf Bay SC ‑12 ‑30 2 2 ‑11 5 7 4 4 3 5 5 3 40 6th Gold 523 Greg Booth Port Dinorwic SC ‑13 ‑13 7 5 3 12 10 ‑15 2 7 7 6 5 64 7th Gold 172 Andrew Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 4 ‑19 12 9 10 7 ‑13 7 10 5 3 ‑19 8 75 8th Gold 480 Chris Goldhawk Chew Valley Lake SC 11 4 6 11 12 13 ‑15 ‑19 7 ‑18 10 15 2 91 9th Gold 140 Robert Richardson Royal Windermere YC 1 3 (OCS) 16 6 11 12 12 11 6 14 ‑26 ‑23 92 10th Gold 509 Clive Eplett Frensham Pond SC 10 8 17 14 4 9 5 11 ‑21 ‑19 ‑21 4 10 92 11th Silver 218 Ed Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 8 15 ‑23 10 ‑28 ‑22 9 10 12 9 8 7 9 97 12th Gold 379 Mark Harrison Gurnard SC 14 14 3 1 7 ‑18 ‑19 ‑18 9 8 17 13 13 99 13th Gold 312 Iain Horlock Exe SC 5 5 13 ‑17 ‑30 15 8 ‑20 13 15 15 17 7 113 14th Gold 259 Ian Gregory Frensham Pond SC 6 12 8 ‑23 19 ‑23 6 8 18 16 20 8 ‑24 121 15th Gold 130 Steve Jones Chew Valley Lake SC (DNF) ‑22 9 7 13 16 14 14 ‑28 12 12 16 12 125 16th Gold 359 Giles Peckham Gurnard SC 9 7 ‑27 (DNF) ‑23 20 20 9 16 11 13 14 11 130 17th Silver 127 Luke Goble Netley SC 19 ‑23 15 (DNF) (DNS) 10 11 13 14 14 11 11 19 137 18th Gold 370 Nils Joliffe Netley SC 7 11 16 13 9 3 24 6 8 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 143 19th Silver 362 Adam Knight Guernsey SC 25 (DNF) 11 8 ‑27 14 ‑30 25 19 13 9 10 15 149 20th Silver 421 Jeremy Troughton Netley SC 20 16 ‑26 ‑24 16 8 22 21 ‑23 20 16 18 16 173 21st Silver 348 Nick Sandison Netley SC 18 18 ‑22 18 20 19 16 17 ‑27 22 22 12 (DNF) 182 22nd Silver 472 Stewart Hawthorn Netley SC 24 9 21 15 15 (DNF) 21 23 (DNF) 17 23 24 (DNF) 192 23rd Silver 154 Simon Geyman Datchet Water SC 16 20 20 25 17 17 18 ‑34 22 ‑34 ‑32 DGA DGA 201.4 24th Silver 407 Michael Rhodes Netley SC 22 ‑31 14 12 ‑29 24 23 ‑30 20 23 24 25 17 204 25th Silver 180 John Richardson Royal Windermere YC 17 10 28 21 14 27 17 24 ‑30 ‑33 ‑37 27 20 205 26th Silver 255 Kevin Moore Weston SC 26 21 18 20 18 21 ‑32 27 24 24 19 (DNF) ‑33 218 27th Silver 526 Mostyn Evans Mounts Bay SC (RET) 24 19 22 25 ‑30 25 16 ‑29 27 28 28 18 232 28th Silver 229 Nick Shuttleworth Netley SC 21 ‑33 30 30.5 22 ‑33 ‑34 22 26 21 18 20 22 232.5 29th Silver 302 Daniel Craft Weston SC 23 28 25 26 ‑32 ‑32 27 26 17 31 ‑33 29 25 257 30th Bronze 492 Nick Griffin Castle Cove 28 26 24 (RET) 34 25 35 28 15 ‑37 27 21 (DNF) 263 31st Bronze 366 Simon Lomas‑Clarke Frensham Pond SC ‑35 25 ‑33 30.5 21 29 26 29 32 29 26 33 (DNF) 280.5 32nd Bronze 305 Jeremy Gilbert Mounts Bay & Penzance SC 30 ‑37 29 28 24 28 ‑36 ‑38 34 26 25 30 28 282 33rd Bronze 221 Martin Wilson Datchet Water SC 32 32 31 27 ‑33 ‑35 28 31 31 ‑35 31 22 31 296 34th Bronze 188 Samuel Spencer Weston SC 27 ‑39 ‑35 34 26 26 31 32 33 (DNF) 30 32 26 297 35th Bronze 491 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian SC 34 35 34 29 ‑36 (DNS) (DNS) 33 25 28 35 34 21 308 36th Bronze 205 Jim Wicks Locks SC 29 38 ‑39 36 38 34 ‑39 ‑41 36 30 36 23 29 329 37th Bronze 266 Andy Trickett Netley SC 31 36 (DNF) (DNC) (DNS) 31 29 36 38 25 34 35 35 330 38th Bronze 333 Paul Craft Teign Corinthian SC 36 29 36 32 35 (DNS) (DNS) 37 35 32 ‑40 31 27 330 39th Bronze 156 Chris Brown Weston SC 33 27 32 35 37 (DNC) 33 39 37 36 29 (DNF) (DNF) 338 40th Bronze 3791 Martyn Prince Netley SC ‑39 34 37 33 31 36 38 35 ‑39 ‑39 38 37 30 349 41st Bronze 1127 Cindy Doennecke‑Herz CKA 38 40 38 37 39 38 (DNF) ‑42 (DNF) 38 39 36 34 377 42nd Bronze 364 Julian Hines Netley SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 37 37 40 DNF 40 DNF 38 32 408 43rd Bronze 148 Paul Drewery Banbury SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNS DNS DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC 460 43rd Bronze Thomas Southwell Netley SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 460 43rd Bronze 413 Tom Powell Llandefedd SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNS DNS DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC 460