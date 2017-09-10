Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Silver Mono long sleeve
Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Silver Mono long sleeve
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Ovington Phantom 1448
located in North Shields

Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 2

by Ben Hawkes today at 10:10 am 8-10 September 2017

The race team did a great job getting four races in on Saturday and thankfully the wind and sea state were reduced making it a pleasant day out. It was sufficiently sprightly for a few upturned hulls but nothing like the day before.

The fleet were keen and impatient causing a black flack after general recalls in most races. Notably in race four this caused the loss of three boats one being Harry Briddon who until today had been outperforming Andy Couch.

Andy Couch found the groove after a bit of a lay off and banged in four bullets today with increasing margins as he found his feet back in the boat.

Harry's sad departure in race four let Will Gulliver sneak in to third overall even though he had to right his boat after a downwind windward capsize.

Simon Mussell is hoping to get the three races in tomorrow if the wind plays ball which will give Harry the last gasp chance to tame Andy Couch who appears to have his teeth gritted to the task of winning if today's gurning was anything to go by.

Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 2 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 2 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

The fleet generally had a jolly good days yachting with many smiles banter and pleasant verbal abuse being shared, all in the best possible taste.

There were a couple of breakages sadly which has put and end to some peoples championship, which is more due to the testing conditions rather than lack of preparation. Even spare masts were found for the sad instances where they suffered damage sufficient to render them unserviceable.

Paul Walker also had to jump in twice today to help right 2 more Phantoms for exhausted sailors!! Crazy or macho? Who knows...?

Whilst locked in a small office and refused beer until the report is done the rest of the fleet are getting well on their way to sharing beer with ibuprofen and sharing old war stories of the day. Notable efforts of outstanding achievement were Hawkes in the pleasantly fast 'Bruce' port tacking the fleet by some considerable distance in race 2 to the cheers and general rude encouragement of the fleet he was crossing.

Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 2 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres
Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 2 - photo © Sarah Desjonqueres

Will Gulliver as mentioned previously doing the most slowly sustained windward roll in to the drink with so little splash he could have scored maximum points from a high diving board and Steve Popple after a superb beat rounding the windward mark in the top 3 letting his main sheet go and gradually disappearing under water with barely a bubble surfacing as he dissapeared.

Many at the end of the AGM which is currently taking place will be woken gently from their slumber and helped up and escorted safely to a bar stool.

No Phantom sailors were harmed or upset in the making of a fantastic championship so far.

Quote of the day: "1st to 11th on the run. Will Gulliver alias 'Nico" goes Jacques Cousteau!

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st1456Andy CouchLeigh and lowton‑211114
2nd1435Will GulliverNorthampton SC3332‑1111
3rd1441Harry BriddonOgston SC1227(OCS)12
4th1446Nick OrmanCastle Cove Sailing Club4‑2554518
5th1454Simon HawkesPS UK556‑13319
6th1448Chris TurnerLyme Regis SC78‑116223
7th1453Simon HeusonLyme Regis SC10‑15412632
8th1346Titch WaylingNorthampton SC6910‑20833
9th1259Martin WattsNetley s9‑23148435
10th1248Mike WebsterNorthampton SC1610‑185940
11th1443Phil LongleyStone Sailing Club(DNF)71392655
12th1438Mike TustinBowmoor SC(DNF)131224756
13th1414Steve PoppleShoreham1311726(DNF)57
14th1266Ben FalatWaveney & Oulton Broad YC1916‑20101358
15th1400Jim HoptonShustoke SC8141621(DNF)59
16th1343Olly HopkinsBowmoor1226‑27111463
17th1430Gordon Kingston‑MinnisLee on Solent SC14‑2925151064
18th1211Chris SheltonDowns SC1718‑26171769
19th1432matthew Houseroyal Harwich YC(DNS)2223191276
20th1408James DawsonRYA(DNF)693OCS78
21st1386Nick MasonIsland Barn Sailing Club222422‑331583
22nd1419Paul BirbeckWimbleball(DNF)1919222383
23rd1447Richard SimsCARSINGTON S.C.15‑3229232087
24th1394Nick FavellWobyc11362129(OCS)97
25th1412Adam PerryPennine SC(DNF)1734281897
26th1300Ivan WalshShoreham18‑4039251698
27th1140Jon CooperBowmoor SC(DNF)2831182198
28th1329Neville TaylorHunts SC23333016(DNF)102
29th1392Leigh RiddellBroadwater SC(DNF)39321419104
30th1305Ian MillerAlton Water SC(DNF)20332725105
31st1384Neil BoughtonRoyal Plymouth Corinthian YC212136‑3929107
32nd1406Tom WhittinghamBowmoor SC2035‑383122108
33rd1309Matt NieldRoyal Windermere yacht club(DNF)38283524125
34th1280Ian StoneMaidenhead Sailing Club(DNS)48DNFDNF132
35th1278Jon ShawEast Lothian YC(DNF)41353028134
36th1424Simon ClarkWhitefriars SC(DNF)31433727138
37th758Neil CardnoDerwent Reservoir SC24‑50484232146
38th1423Alex DawsonIsland barn sc(DNF)342434DNF152
39th1277Peter HarlowLilliput(DNS)46463830160
40th1233Warren MartinCSC(DNF)54443231161
41st1347Chris BiglinShustoke(DNF)2717DNFDNF164
42nd1348Richard CumberbatchCastle Cove Sailing Club(DNF)3015DNFDNF165
43rd1007David SellarShoreham SC(DNF)51474134173
44th827Ian SimonsCreeksea S C(DNF)52494033174
45th1273Tim GoldCreeksea SC(DNS)454036DNF181
46th1395Chris RobertsCreeksea Sailing Club(DNS)12DNFDNFDNF192
47th1420Clive MorleyMinnis Bay(DNS)3741DNFDNF198
48th1431Rob StarlingBurghfield(DNS)4437DNFDNF201
49th1297Dean GriffithsBowmoor sc(DNS)4345DNFDNF208
50th1244Bill Taylorcreeksea(DNS)4842DNFDNF210
51st1404Eric HoweCreeksea sailing club(DNS)42DNSDNFDNF222
52nd1184Graham Dale‑JonesCreeksea SC(DNS)47DNFDNFDNF227
53rd1271Stuart SwiftPoole(DNS)49DNFDNFDNF229
54th1318Dave PatrickBroadwater SC(DNF)53DNFDNFDNF233
55th1320Roger SmithCm3 3hn(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNF240
55th1326Jimmy SandisonEast Lothian Yacht Club(DNF)DNFDNFDNFDNF240
55th1415paul Churchalton water(DNS)DNFDNFDNFDNF240
55th1433Peter ShuttleworthStone(DNS)DNFDNFDNFDNF240
55th1434Martin KnottRibble(DNS)DNFDNFDNFDNF240
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe day 1
One race held during a lull in the wind After a lengthy delay with wind gusting to over 40 knots and a wild sea state out in the bay the fleet were released to Race. A good call by the Race Officer as a window of weather arrived and the majority of the assembled sixty-plus boat fleet launched. Posted on 8 Sep Phantom East Coast Championship
Held during the 125th Burnham Week Regatta Held over the Bank Holiday weekend and forming a part of the 125th Burnham Week Regatta the event attracted a competitive fleet of 12 boats eager to hone their skills prior to the National Championship at Highcliffe in two weeks time. Posted on 30 Aug Phantom Nationals "Eaters & Drinkers"
59 confirmed entries for Highcliffe event With the 2017 Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe Sailing Club rapidly approaching on 8th, 9th and 10th Sept and with 59 confirmed entries to date preparing to descend on the South coast venue its time to meet the eaters and drinkers. Posted on 25 Aug Phantoms at Downs
High-Summer sledging into a ring of lightning! Saturday 5th August, some dozen Phantoms arrived at Downs SC, Deal for a Southern region Open; unfortunately one sailor discovered a defect severe enough for him to need to depart home again without even completing his rigging. Posted on 9 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug 'Launching the Paunch Nationals'
Over 50 Phantoms set for Highcliffe in September 2017 has seen a rise of boats within the Phantom class with newcomers and others returning to the ghoul and ghost-busting class. With 50 boats already entered there is a new hope that there could be up to 60 boats flooding Christchurch Bay. Posted on 5 Aug Phantoms at Downs this weekend
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 7 Downs Sailing Club (Deal, Kent) once again welcomes all Phantom sailors to their Open Meeting on 5th / 6th August. There will be 2 races on Saturday afternoon (first start at 1300) and three races on Sunday (first start 1000). Posted on 3 Aug Phantoms at Waveney & Oulton Broad
Penultimate 2017 Eastern Series event The penultimate event in the Phantom Eastern Series took place on Saturday 22nd July and attracted entries from Creeksea SC and Fishers Green who joined two local boats for a challenging day's racing on the Broad. Posted on 2 Aug Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers
Held during the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta With mainstream weather forecasters and WindGuru predicting very light winds all were pleasantly surprised with the gentle breeze along with the presence of the big yellow ball nice and high in the sky. Almost perfect sailing conditions. Posted on 16 Jul Phantoms at Stone
Racing alongside the Snipe class A combined Open meeting for the Phantom and Snipe classes was held at Stone Sailing Club over the weekend of 17th and 18th June. Posted on 22 Jun

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy