Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 2
by Ben Hawkes today at 10:10 am
8-10 September 2017
The race team did a great job getting four races in on Saturday and thankfully the wind and sea state were reduced making it a pleasant day out. It was sufficiently sprightly for a few upturned hulls but nothing like the day before.
The fleet were keen and impatient causing a black flack after general recalls in most races. Notably in race four this caused the loss of three boats one being Harry Briddon who until today had been outperforming Andy Couch.
Andy Couch found the groove after a bit of a lay off and banged in four bullets today with increasing margins as he found his feet back in the boat.
Harry's sad departure in race four let Will Gulliver sneak in to third overall even though he had to right his boat after a downwind windward capsize.
Simon Mussell is hoping to get the three races in tomorrow if the wind plays ball which will give Harry the last gasp chance to tame Andy Couch who appears to have his teeth gritted to the task of winning if today's gurning was anything to go by.
The fleet generally had a jolly good days yachting with many smiles banter and pleasant verbal abuse being shared, all in the best possible taste.
There were a couple of breakages sadly which has put and end to some peoples championship, which is more due to the testing conditions rather than lack of preparation. Even spare masts were found for the sad instances where they suffered damage sufficient to render them unserviceable.
Paul Walker also had to jump in twice today to help right 2 more Phantoms for exhausted sailors!! Crazy or macho? Who knows...?
Whilst locked in a small office and refused beer until the report is done the rest of the fleet are getting well on their way to sharing beer with ibuprofen and sharing old war stories of the day. Notable efforts of outstanding achievement were Hawkes in the pleasantly fast 'Bruce' port tacking the fleet by some considerable distance in race 2 to the cheers and general rude encouragement of the fleet he was crossing.
Will Gulliver as mentioned previously doing the most slowly sustained windward roll in to the drink with so little splash he could have scored maximum points from a high diving board and Steve Popple after a superb beat rounding the windward mark in the top 3 letting his main sheet go and gradually disappearing under water with barely a bubble surfacing as he dissapeared.
Many at the end of the AGM which is currently taking place will be woken gently from their slumber and helped up and escorted safely to a bar stool.
No Phantom sailors were harmed or upset in the making of a fantastic championship so far.
Quote of the day: "1st to 11th on the run. Will Gulliver alias 'Nico" goes Jacques Cousteau!
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|1456
|Andy Couch
|Leigh and lowton
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|1435
|Will Gulliver
|Northampton SC
|3
|3
|3
|2
|‑11
|11
|3rd
|1441
|Harry Briddon
|Ogston SC
|1
|2
|2
|7
|(OCS)
|12
|4th
|1446
|Nick Orman
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|4
|‑25
|5
|4
|5
|18
|5th
|1454
|Simon Hawkes
|PS UK
|5
|5
|6
|‑13
|3
|19
|6th
|1448
|Chris Turner
|Lyme Regis SC
|7
|8
|‑11
|6
|2
|23
|7th
|1453
|Simon Heuson
|Lyme Regis SC
|10
|‑15
|4
|12
|6
|32
|8th
|1346
|Titch Wayling
|Northampton SC
|6
|9
|10
|‑20
|8
|33
|9th
|1259
|Martin Watts
|Netley s
|9
|‑23
|14
|8
|4
|35
|10th
|1248
|Mike Webster
|Northampton SC
|16
|10
|‑18
|5
|9
|40
|11th
|1443
|Phil Longley
|Stone Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|7
|13
|9
|26
|55
|12th
|1438
|Mike Tustin
|Bowmoor SC
|(DNF)
|13
|12
|24
|7
|56
|13th
|1414
|Steve Popple
|Shoreham
|13
|11
|7
|26
|(DNF)
|57
|14th
|1266
|Ben Falat
|Waveney & Oulton Broad YC
|19
|16
|‑20
|10
|13
|58
|15th
|1400
|Jim Hopton
|Shustoke SC
|8
|14
|16
|21
|(DNF)
|59
|16th
|1343
|Olly Hopkins
|Bowmoor
|12
|26
|‑27
|11
|14
|63
|17th
|1430
|Gordon Kingston‑Minnis
|Lee on Solent SC
|14
|‑29
|25
|15
|10
|64
|18th
|1211
|Chris Shelton
|Downs SC
|17
|18
|‑26
|17
|17
|69
|19th
|1432
|matthew House
|royal Harwich YC
|(DNS)
|22
|23
|19
|12
|76
|20th
|1408
|James Dawson
|RYA
|(DNF)
|6
|9
|3
|OCS
|78
|21st
|1386
|Nick Mason
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|22
|24
|22
|‑33
|15
|83
|22nd
|1419
|Paul Birbeck
|Wimbleball
|(DNF)
|19
|19
|22
|23
|83
|23rd
|1447
|Richard Sims
|CARSINGTON S.C.
|15
|‑32
|29
|23
|20
|87
|24th
|1394
|Nick Favell
|Wobyc
|11
|36
|21
|29
|(OCS)
|97
|25th
|1412
|Adam Perry
|Pennine SC
|(DNF)
|17
|34
|28
|18
|97
|26th
|1300
|Ivan Walsh
|Shoreham
|18
|‑40
|39
|25
|16
|98
|27th
|1140
|Jon Cooper
|Bowmoor SC
|(DNF)
|28
|31
|18
|21
|98
|28th
|1329
|Neville Taylor
|Hunts SC
|23
|33
|30
|16
|(DNF)
|102
|29th
|1392
|Leigh Riddell
|Broadwater SC
|(DNF)
|39
|32
|14
|19
|104
|30th
|1305
|Ian Miller
|Alton Water SC
|(DNF)
|20
|33
|27
|25
|105
|31st
|1384
|Neil Boughton
|Royal Plymouth Corinthian YC
|21
|21
|36
|‑39
|29
|107
|32nd
|1406
|Tom Whittingham
|Bowmoor SC
|20
|35
|‑38
|31
|22
|108
|33rd
|1309
|Matt Nield
|Royal Windermere yacht club
|(DNF)
|38
|28
|35
|24
|125
|34th
|1280
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|(DNS)
|4
|8
|DNF
|DNF
|132
|35th
|1278
|Jon Shaw
|East Lothian YC
|(DNF)
|41
|35
|30
|28
|134
|36th
|1424
|Simon Clark
|Whitefriars SC
|(DNF)
|31
|43
|37
|27
|138
|37th
|758
|Neil Cardno
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|24
|‑50
|48
|42
|32
|146
|38th
|1423
|Alex Dawson
|Island barn sc
|(DNF)
|34
|24
|34
|DNF
|152
|39th
|1277
|Peter Harlow
|Lilliput
|(DNS)
|46
|46
|38
|30
|160
|40th
|1233
|Warren Martin
|CSC
|(DNF)
|54
|44
|32
|31
|161
|41st
|1347
|Chris Biglin
|Shustoke
|(DNF)
|27
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|164
|42nd
|1348
|Richard Cumberbatch
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|30
|15
|DNF
|DNF
|165
|43rd
|1007
|David Sellar
|Shoreham SC
|(DNF)
|51
|47
|41
|34
|173
|44th
|827
|Ian Simons
|Creeksea S C
|(DNF)
|52
|49
|40
|33
|174
|45th
|1273
|Tim Gold
|Creeksea SC
|(DNS)
|45
|40
|36
|DNF
|181
|46th
|1395
|Chris Roberts
|Creeksea Sailing Club
|(DNS)
|12
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|192
|47th
|1420
|Clive Morley
|Minnis Bay
|(DNS)
|37
|41
|DNF
|DNF
|198
|48th
|1431
|Rob Starling
|Burghfield
|(DNS)
|44
|37
|DNF
|DNF
|201
|49th
|1297
|Dean Griffiths
|Bowmoor sc
|(DNS)
|43
|45
|DNF
|DNF
|208
|50th
|1244
|Bill Taylor
|creeksea
|(DNS)
|48
|42
|DNF
|DNF
|210
|51st
|1404
|Eric Howe
|Creeksea sailing club
|(DNS)
|42
|DNS
|DNF
|DNF
|222
|52nd
|1184
|Graham Dale‑Jones
|Creeksea SC
|(DNS)
|47
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|227
|53rd
|1271
|Stuart Swift
|Poole
|(DNS)
|49
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|229
|54th
|1318
|Dave Patrick
|Broadwater SC
|(DNF)
|53
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|233
|55th
|1320
|Roger Smith
|Cm3 3hn
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|240
|55th
|1326
|Jimmy Sandison
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|240
|55th
|1415
|paul Church
|alton water
|(DNS)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|240
|55th
|1433
|Peter Shuttleworth
|Stone
|(DNS)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|240
|55th
|1434
|Martin Knott
|Ribble
|(DNS)
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|240
