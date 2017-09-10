Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 2

by Ben Hawkes today at 10:10 am

The race team did a great job getting four races in on Saturday and thankfully the wind and sea state were reduced making it a pleasant day out. It was sufficiently sprightly for a few upturned hulls but nothing like the day before.

The fleet were keen and impatient causing a black flack after general recalls in most races. Notably in race four this caused the loss of three boats one being Harry Briddon who until today had been outperforming Andy Couch.

Andy Couch found the groove after a bit of a lay off and banged in four bullets today with increasing margins as he found his feet back in the boat.

Harry's sad departure in race four let Will Gulliver sneak in to third overall even though he had to right his boat after a downwind windward capsize.

Simon Mussell is hoping to get the three races in tomorrow if the wind plays ball which will give Harry the last gasp chance to tame Andy Couch who appears to have his teeth gritted to the task of winning if today's gurning was anything to go by.

The fleet generally had a jolly good days yachting with many smiles banter and pleasant verbal abuse being shared, all in the best possible taste.

There were a couple of breakages sadly which has put and end to some peoples championship, which is more due to the testing conditions rather than lack of preparation. Even spare masts were found for the sad instances where they suffered damage sufficient to render them unserviceable.

Paul Walker also had to jump in twice today to help right 2 more Phantoms for exhausted sailors!! Crazy or macho? Who knows...?

Whilst locked in a small office and refused beer until the report is done the rest of the fleet are getting well on their way to sharing beer with ibuprofen and sharing old war stories of the day. Notable efforts of outstanding achievement were Hawkes in the pleasantly fast 'Bruce' port tacking the fleet by some considerable distance in race 2 to the cheers and general rude encouragement of the fleet he was crossing.

Will Gulliver as mentioned previously doing the most slowly sustained windward roll in to the drink with so little splash he could have scored maximum points from a high diving board and Steve Popple after a superb beat rounding the windward mark in the top 3 letting his main sheet go and gradually disappearing under water with barely a bubble surfacing as he dissapeared.

Many at the end of the AGM which is currently taking place will be woken gently from their slumber and helped up and escorted safely to a bar stool.

No Phantom sailors were harmed or upset in the making of a fantastic championship so far.

Quote of the day: "1st to 11th on the run. Will Gulliver alias 'Nico" goes Jacques Cousteau!

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 1456 Andy Couch Leigh and lowton ‑2 1 1 1 1 4 2nd 1435 Will Gulliver Northampton SC 3 3 3 2 ‑11 11 3rd 1441 Harry Briddon Ogston SC 1 2 2 7 (OCS) 12 4th 1446 Nick Orman Castle Cove Sailing Club 4 ‑25 5 4 5 18 5th 1454 Simon Hawkes PS UK 5 5 6 ‑13 3 19 6th 1448 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC 7 8 ‑11 6 2 23 7th 1453 Simon Heuson Lyme Regis SC 10 ‑15 4 12 6 32 8th 1346 Titch Wayling Northampton SC 6 9 10 ‑20 8 33 9th 1259 Martin Watts Netley s 9 ‑23 14 8 4 35 10th 1248 Mike Webster Northampton SC 16 10 ‑18 5 9 40 11th 1443 Phil Longley Stone Sailing Club (DNF) 7 13 9 26 55 12th 1438 Mike Tustin Bowmoor SC (DNF) 13 12 24 7 56 13th 1414 Steve Popple Shoreham 13 11 7 26 (DNF) 57 14th 1266 Ben Falat Waveney & Oulton Broad YC 19 16 ‑20 10 13 58 15th 1400 Jim Hopton Shustoke SC 8 14 16 21 (DNF) 59 16th 1343 Olly Hopkins Bowmoor 12 26 ‑27 11 14 63 17th 1430 Gordon Kingston‑Minnis Lee on Solent SC 14 ‑29 25 15 10 64 18th 1211 Chris Shelton Downs SC 17 18 ‑26 17 17 69 19th 1432 matthew House royal Harwich YC (DNS) 22 23 19 12 76 20th 1408 James Dawson RYA (DNF) 6 9 3 OCS 78 21st 1386 Nick Mason Island Barn Sailing Club 22 24 22 ‑33 15 83 22nd 1419 Paul Birbeck Wimbleball (DNF) 19 19 22 23 83 23rd 1447 Richard Sims CARSINGTON S.C. 15 ‑32 29 23 20 87 24th 1394 Nick Favell Wobyc 11 36 21 29 (OCS) 97 25th 1412 Adam Perry Pennine SC (DNF) 17 34 28 18 97 26th 1300 Ivan Walsh Shoreham 18 ‑40 39 25 16 98 27th 1140 Jon Cooper Bowmoor SC (DNF) 28 31 18 21 98 28th 1329 Neville Taylor Hunts SC 23 33 30 16 (DNF) 102 29th 1392 Leigh Riddell Broadwater SC (DNF) 39 32 14 19 104 30th 1305 Ian Miller Alton Water SC (DNF) 20 33 27 25 105 31st 1384 Neil Boughton Royal Plymouth Corinthian YC 21 21 36 ‑39 29 107 32nd 1406 Tom Whittingham Bowmoor SC 20 35 ‑38 31 22 108 33rd 1309 Matt Nield Royal Windermere yacht club (DNF) 38 28 35 24 125 34th 1280 Ian Stone Maidenhead Sailing Club (DNS) 4 8 DNF DNF 132 35th 1278 Jon Shaw East Lothian YC (DNF) 41 35 30 28 134 36th 1424 Simon Clark Whitefriars SC (DNF) 31 43 37 27 138 37th 758 Neil Cardno Derwent Reservoir SC 24 ‑50 48 42 32 146 38th 1423 Alex Dawson Island barn sc (DNF) 34 24 34 DNF 152 39th 1277 Peter Harlow Lilliput (DNS) 46 46 38 30 160 40th 1233 Warren Martin CSC (DNF) 54 44 32 31 161 41st 1347 Chris Biglin Shustoke (DNF) 27 17 DNF DNF 164 42nd 1348 Richard Cumberbatch Castle Cove Sailing Club (DNF) 30 15 DNF DNF 165 43rd 1007 David Sellar Shoreham SC (DNF) 51 47 41 34 173 44th 827 Ian Simons Creeksea S C (DNF) 52 49 40 33 174 45th 1273 Tim Gold Creeksea SC (DNS) 45 40 36 DNF 181 46th 1395 Chris Roberts Creeksea Sailing Club (DNS) 12 DNF DNF DNF 192 47th 1420 Clive Morley Minnis Bay (DNS) 37 41 DNF DNF 198 48th 1431 Rob Starling Burghfield (DNS) 44 37 DNF DNF 201 49th 1297 Dean Griffiths Bowmoor sc (DNS) 43 45 DNF DNF 208 50th 1244 Bill Taylor creeksea (DNS) 48 42 DNF DNF 210 51st 1404 Eric Howe Creeksea sailing club (DNS) 42 DNS DNF DNF 222 52nd 1184 Graham Dale‑Jones Creeksea SC (DNS) 47 DNF DNF DNF 227 53rd 1271 Stuart Swift Poole (DNS) 49 DNF DNF DNF 229 54th 1318 Dave Patrick Broadwater SC (DNF) 53 DNF DNF DNF 233 55th 1320 Roger Smith Cm3 3hn (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF 240 55th 1326 Jimmy Sandison East Lothian Yacht Club (DNF) DNF DNF DNF DNF 240 55th 1415 paul Church alton water (DNS) DNF DNF DNF DNF 240 55th 1433 Peter Shuttleworth Stone (DNS) DNF DNF DNF DNF 240 55th 1434 Martin Knott Ribble (DNS) DNF DNF DNF DNF 240