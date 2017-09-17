Please select your home edition
Bart's Bash 2017 - raising funds for victims of Hurricane Irma

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 3:04 pm 16-17 September 2017
Bart's Bash at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy © Jak Bennett

The Andrew Simpson Foundation & Bart's Bash (16-17th September) unite in this time of crisis to provide aid for rebuilding grassroots sailing programmes & communities affected by Hurricane Irma.

A number of sailing and yacht clubs in the Caribbean that have been affected by Hurricane Irma have taken part in Bart's Bash in previous years and had planned to hold an event during next weekend's Bart's Bash.

In light of recent events, the Andrew Simpson Foundation has pledged to use the funds raised from this year's Bart's Bash to help those affected eventually rebuild their community sailing projects, allowing them to continue to deliver grassroots sailing programmes to young people.

Founding Trustee and most recently, Artemis Racing's Team Manager for the America's Cup, Iain Percy, commented:

"The news and images from the Caribbean are simply horrific and the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma has been something none of us has ever witnessed on this scale. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected. As a Foundation we are keen to contribute some practical help through our global Bart's Bash fundraising and participation initiative."

The funds raised will be distributed via Member National Associations (MNA's) of World Sailing to areas affected.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-simpson-foundation-asf

www.andrewsimpson.org

