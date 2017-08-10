Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 2

by Alistair Dickson today at 1:57 pm

A still tired and bedraggled bunch of RS100 sailors gathered in the rain, next to a fresh and un-expecting gang of RS Vareo sailors for Day 2 of the RS100 nationals and day 1 of the RS Vareo nationals at Weston.

Race 1

The damp and squally conditions did their best to psyche out the fleet but the freshly brewed coffee and bacon sarnies did their trick and goaded the fleet into action. After a short sail to the race area, Race 1 quickly came around and the fleet took off towards the windward mark in a shifty and gusty 15 knots. Some of the kinder members of the fleet and well known bimblers (yes you Clive Eplett) were obviously far too informative to their allocated buddies as Pim van Vugt raced into the lead, having seemingly started to master the 100 after just a day! The usual faces, particularly the ever-consistent Brett Aarons chased his tail and kept things interesting (especially downwind) with frequent place changes and big splits across the race course. Local sailor, Nils Joliffe had a great race and finished 3rd ahead of Alistair Dickson and the charging Huw Powell who was revelling in the windier conditions.

Race 2

The wind had started to drop as Race 1 finished but picked back up just before the start of Race 2 and kept the fleet on their toes and guessing. The edges of the course were evidently paying – right or left, layline or above the layline, it didn't really seem to matter as the fleet all piled into the windward mark at the same time. Shouting and gel coat fired out from the middle of the pile up which seemed to swallow up boats as they made their way into the mark. Steven Lee, Brett Aarons and Alistair Dickson managed to get away and went onto tussle with each other downwind. Brett took the bullet just ahead of Al who managed to get Steven on the last downwind. Clive briefly snuck past Pim near the end of the last run, but the Dutchman better judged the final layline to re-take 4th. Elsewhere, people were punished severely for mistakes, especially downwind, as the fleet had hardly anything between them as they made their way to the finish. Good results for Ian Gregory and Ed Jones who finished well in 6th and 9th respectively. Ed's masseur and hot tub the night before were obviously helping although it was going to take another race before the effects were going to have an impact on his father (Andrew)!

Race 3

The wind seemed to settle at 9-13 knots for Race 3 although it remained just as shifty and gusty across the race course. The fleet all racked up but a shift to the left with 20 seconds to go meant all were left standing apart from Pim and Brett who fired off on port from the pin-end. Local legend, Steven Lee, knew better than the rest and rang the bell out on the right-hand side and snuck into the lead. Brett and Pim chased and eventually overcame Steven just before the finish, much to the frustration of Steven. Huw Powell had another good race in 4th who was head of Alistair Dickson in 5th. Another good race for Nils who finished 6th and also for Ian Gregory who finished 8th, just ahead of the Lord Giles Peckham who had managed to correct all of the faulty rigging from the day before and was back in the running, no thanks to his butler Mark Harrison who had such a good day that this will be his only mention.

Race 4

The final race for the day started in more of the same – a shift and gusty 9-13 knots. Another big left shift just before the start meant boats struggled to sneak past the pin and were on the port layline before they had managed to get any space to tack. Pim, Alistair and Greg Booth were first to the windward mark and took off downwind ahead of Huw Powell and Steven Lee. Pim, Alistair and Greg continued to swap places until the finish but Pim managed to hold off a late charge from Greg to take another bullet. Huw and Steven followed ahead of Brett and Chris Goldhawk, who was also obviously feeling the benefits of the hot tub, massage and manicure courtesy of Andrew Jones.

So, overall a fantastic day of racing in just the changeable conditions the 100's love. The rapid racing courtesy of RO Barry (who has now learnt the difference between Mo Farrah and Linford Christie) meant the fleet had plenty of time relaxing in the bar before a trip to Southampton for dinner. Pim has rocketed up the leader board to 2nd, just behind Brett in first. A gag has now been attached to Pim's gold fleet buddy (Clive) overnight and before day 3. Someone even suggested Clive should write a book! Elsewhere in the silver fleet, Ed Jones is still looking good, with Luke Goble moving up the charts after putting in a good day. Nick Griffin now leads the bronze fleet ahead of Simon Lomas-Clarke.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1st 527 Brett Aarons Gurnard SC 3 2 ‑10 3 2 2 1 2 ‑6 15 2nd 288 Pim van Vugt WSV H2O ‑37 ‑17 4 4 1 1 4 1 1 16 3rd 410 Alistair Dickson Gurnard SC ‑15 1 1 6 ‑8 4 2 5 3 22 4th 314 Steven Lee Weston SC 2 ‑6 5 ‑19 5 6 3 3 5 29 5th 508 Huw Powell Red Wharf Bay SC ‑12 ‑30 2 2 11 5 7 4 4 35 6th 523 Greg Booth Port Dinorwic SC ‑13 13 7 5 3 12 10 ‑15 2 52 7th 140 Robert Richardson Royal Windermere YC 1 3 (OCS) ‑16 6 11 12 12 11 56 8th 370 Nils Joliffe Netley SC 7 11 ‑16 13 9 3 ‑24 6 8 57 9th 172 Andrew Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 4 ‑19 12 9 10 7 ‑13 7 10 59 10th 509 Clive Eplett Frensham Pond SC 10 8 ‑17 14 4 9 5 11 ‑21 61 11th 480 Chris Goldhawk Chew Valley Lake SC 11 4 6 11 12 13 ‑15 ‑19 7 64 12th 379 Mark Harrison Gurnard SC 14 14 3 1 7 ‑18 ‑19 18 9 66 13th 312 Iain Horlock Exe SC 5 5 13 17 ‑30 15 8 ‑20 13 76 14th 259 Ian Gregory Frensham Pond SC 6 12 8 ‑23 19 ‑23 6 8 18 77 15th 218 Ed Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 8 15 ‑23 10 ‑28 22 9 10 12 86 16th 130 Steve Jones Chew Valley Lake SC (DNF) 22 9 7 13 16 14 14 ‑28 95 17th 359 Giles Peckham Gurnard SC 9 7 ‑27 (DNF) 23 20 20 9 16 104 18th 127 Luke Goble Netley SC 19 23 15 (DNF) (DNS) 10 11 13 14 105 19th 421 Jeremy Troughton Netley SC 20 16 ‑26 ‑24 16 8 22 21 23 126 20th 348 Nick Sandison Netley SC 18 18 ‑22 18 20 19 16 17 ‑27 126 21st 472 Stewart Hawthorn Netley SC 24 9 21 15 15 (DNF) 21 23 (DNF) 128 22nd 362 Adam Knight Guernsey SC 25 (DNF) 11 8 27 14 ‑30 25 19 129 23rd 180 John Richardson Royal Windermere YC 17 10 ‑28 21 14 27 17 24 ‑30 130 24th 154 Simon Geyman Datchet Water SC 16 20 20 ‑25 17 17 18 ‑34 22 130 25th 407 Michael Rhodes Netley SC 22 ‑31 14 12 29 24 23 ‑30 20 144 26th 255 Kevin Moore Weston SC 26 21 18 20 18 21 ‑32 ‑27 24 148 27th 526 Mostyn Evans Mounts Bay SC (RET) 24 19 22 25 ‑30 25 16 29 160 28th 302 Daniel Craft Weston SC 23 28 25 26 ‑32 ‑32 27 26 17 172 29th 492 Nick Griffin Castle Cove 28 26 24 (RET) 34 25 ‑35 28 15 180 30th 229 Nick Shuttleworth Netley SC 21 ‑33 30 30.5 22 33 ‑34 22 26 184.5 31st 366 Simon Lomas‑Clarke Frensham Pond SC ‑35 25 ‑33 30.5 21 29 26 29 32 192.5 32nd 305 Jeremy Gilbert Mounts Bay & Penzance SC 30 ‑37 29 28 24 28 36 ‑38 34 209 33rd 188 Samuel Spencer Weston SC 27 ‑39 ‑35 34 26 26 31 32 33 209 34th 221 Martin Wilson Datchet Water SC 32 32 31 27 ‑33 ‑35 28 31 31 212 35th 491 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian SC 34 35 34 29 36 (DNS) (DNS) 33 25 226 36th 156 Chris Brown Weston SC 33 27 32 35 37 (DNC) 33 ‑39 37 234 37th 333 Paul Craft Teign Corinthian SC 36 29 36 32 35 (DNS) (DNS) 37 35 240 38th 3791 Martyn Prince Netley SC ‑39 34 37 33 31 36 38 35 ‑39 244 39th 266 Andy Trickett Netley SC 31 36 (DNF) (DNC) DNS 31 29 36 38 247 40th 205 Jim Wicks Locks SC 29 38 ‑39 36 38 34 39 ‑41 36 250 41st 1127 Cindy Doennecke‑Herz CKA 38 40 38 37 39 38 (DNF) 42 (DNF) 272 42nd 364 Julian Hines Netley SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 37 37 40 DNF 298 43rd 148 Paul Drewery Banbury SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNS DNS DNS 322 43rd Thomas Southwell Netley SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 322 43rd 413 Tom Powell Llandefedd SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNS DNS DNS 322