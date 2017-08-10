Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 2

by Alistair Dickson today at 1:57 pm 7-10 August 2017

A still tired and bedraggled bunch of RS100 sailors gathered in the rain, next to a fresh and un-expecting gang of RS Vareo sailors for Day 2 of the RS100 nationals and day 1 of the RS Vareo nationals at Weston.

Race 1

The damp and squally conditions did their best to psyche out the fleet but the freshly brewed coffee and bacon sarnies did their trick and goaded the fleet into action. After a short sail to the race area, Race 1 quickly came around and the fleet took off towards the windward mark in a shifty and gusty 15 knots. Some of the kinder members of the fleet and well known bimblers (yes you Clive Eplett) were obviously far too informative to their allocated buddies as Pim van Vugt raced into the lead, having seemingly started to master the 100 after just a day! The usual faces, particularly the ever-consistent Brett Aarons chased his tail and kept things interesting (especially downwind) with frequent place changes and big splits across the race course. Local sailor, Nils Joliffe had a great race and finished 3rd ahead of Alistair Dickson and the charging Huw Powell who was revelling in the windier conditions.

Race 2

The wind had started to drop as Race 1 finished but picked back up just before the start of Race 2 and kept the fleet on their toes and guessing. The edges of the course were evidently paying – right or left, layline or above the layline, it didn't really seem to matter as the fleet all piled into the windward mark at the same time. Shouting and gel coat fired out from the middle of the pile up which seemed to swallow up boats as they made their way into the mark. Steven Lee, Brett Aarons and Alistair Dickson managed to get away and went onto tussle with each other downwind. Brett took the bullet just ahead of Al who managed to get Steven on the last downwind. Clive briefly snuck past Pim near the end of the last run, but the Dutchman better judged the final layline to re-take 4th. Elsewhere, people were punished severely for mistakes, especially downwind, as the fleet had hardly anything between them as they made their way to the finish. Good results for Ian Gregory and Ed Jones who finished well in 6th and 9th respectively. Ed's masseur and hot tub the night before were obviously helping although it was going to take another race before the effects were going to have an impact on his father (Andrew)!

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 2 - photo © Liz Harrison
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 2 - photo © Liz Harrison

Race 3

The wind seemed to settle at 9-13 knots for Race 3 although it remained just as shifty and gusty across the race course. The fleet all racked up but a shift to the left with 20 seconds to go meant all were left standing apart from Pim and Brett who fired off on port from the pin-end. Local legend, Steven Lee, knew better than the rest and rang the bell out on the right-hand side and snuck into the lead. Brett and Pim chased and eventually overcame Steven just before the finish, much to the frustration of Steven. Huw Powell had another good race in 4th who was head of Alistair Dickson in 5th. Another good race for Nils who finished 6th and also for Ian Gregory who finished 8th, just ahead of the Lord Giles Peckham who had managed to correct all of the faulty rigging from the day before and was back in the running, no thanks to his butler Mark Harrison who had such a good day that this will be his only mention.

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 2 - photo © Liz Harrison
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston day 2 - photo © Liz Harrison

Race 4

The final race for the day started in more of the same – a shift and gusty 9-13 knots. Another big left shift just before the start meant boats struggled to sneak past the pin and were on the port layline before they had managed to get any space to tack. Pim, Alistair and Greg Booth were first to the windward mark and took off downwind ahead of Huw Powell and Steven Lee. Pim, Alistair and Greg continued to swap places until the finish but Pim managed to hold off a late charge from Greg to take another bullet. Huw and Steven followed ahead of Brett and Chris Goldhawk, who was also obviously feeling the benefits of the hot tub, massage and manicure courtesy of Andrew Jones.

So, overall a fantastic day of racing in just the changeable conditions the 100's love. The rapid racing courtesy of RO Barry (who has now learnt the difference between Mo Farrah and Linford Christie) meant the fleet had plenty of time relaxing in the bar before a trip to Southampton for dinner. Pim has rocketed up the leader board to 2nd, just behind Brett in first. A gag has now been attached to Pim's gold fleet buddy (Clive) overnight and before day 3. Someone even suggested Clive should write a book! Elsewhere in the silver fleet, Ed Jones is still looking good, with Luke Goble moving up the charts after putting in a good day. Nick Griffin now leads the bronze fleet ahead of Simon Lomas-Clarke.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st527Brett AaronsGurnard SC32‑1032212‑615
2nd288Pim van VugtWSV H2O‑37‑17441141116
3rd410Alistair DicksonGurnard SC‑15116‑8425322
4th314Steven LeeWeston SC2‑65‑195633529
5th508Huw PowellRed Wharf Bay SC‑12‑302211574435
6th523Greg BoothPort Dinorwic SC‑13137531210‑15252
7th140Robert RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC13(OCS)‑1661112121156
8th370Nils JoliffeNetley SC711‑161393‑246857
9th172Andrew JonesChew Valley Lake SC4‑19129107‑1371059
10th509Clive EplettFrensham Pond SC108‑171449511‑2161
11th480Chris GoldhawkChew Valley Lake SC1146111213‑15‑19764
12th379Mark HarrisonGurnard SC1414317‑18‑1918966
13th312Iain HorlockExe SC551317‑30158‑201376
14th259Ian GregoryFrensham Pond SC6128‑2319‑23681877
15th218Ed JonesChew Valley Lake SC815‑2310‑28229101286
16th130Steve JonesChew Valley Lake SC(DNF)229713161414‑2895
17th359Giles PeckhamGurnard SC97‑27(DNF)232020916104
18th127Luke GobleNetley SC192315(DNF)(DNS)10111314105
19th421Jeremy TroughtonNetley SC2016‑26‑24168222123126
20th348Nick SandisonNetley SC1818‑221820191617‑27126
21st472Stewart HawthornNetley SC249211515(DNF)2123(DNF)128
22nd362Adam KnightGuernsey SC25(DNF)1182714‑302519129
23rd180John RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC1710‑282114271724‑30130
24th154Simon GeymanDatchet Water SC162020‑25171718‑3422130
25th407Michael RhodesNetley SC22‑311412292423‑3020144
26th255Kevin MooreWeston SC262118201821‑32‑2724148
27th526Mostyn EvansMounts Bay SC(RET)24192225‑30251629160
28th302Daniel CraftWeston SC23282526‑32‑32272617172
29th492Nick GriffinCastle Cove282624(RET)3425‑352815180
30th229Nick ShuttleworthNetley SC21‑333030.52233‑342226184.5
31st366Simon Lomas‑ClarkeFrensham Pond SC‑3525‑3330.52129262932192.5
32nd305Jeremy GilbertMounts Bay & Penzance SC30‑372928242836‑3834209
33rd188Samuel SpencerWeston SC27‑39‑35342626313233209
34th221Martin WilsonDatchet Water SC32323127‑33‑35283131212
35th491Simon JonesTeign Corinthian SC3435342936(DNS)(DNS)3325226
36th156Chris BrownWeston SC3327323537(DNC)33‑3937234
37th333Paul CraftTeign Corinthian SC3629363235(DNS)(DNS)3735240
38th3791Martyn PrinceNetley SC‑3934373331363835‑39244
39th266Andy TrickettNetley SC3136(DNF)(DNC)DNS31293638247
40th205Jim WicksLocks SC2938‑3936383439‑4136250
41st1127Cindy Doennecke‑HerzCKA384038373938(DNF)42(DNF)272
42nd364Julian HinesNetley SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC373740DNF298
43rd148Paul DreweryBanbury SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNSDNSDNS322
43rd Thomas SouthwellNetley SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC322
43rd413Tom PowellLlandefedd SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNSDNSDNS322
Land Rover BAR Cap
