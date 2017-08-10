Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 2
by Alistair Dickson today at 1:57 pm
7-10 August 2017
A still tired and bedraggled bunch of RS100 sailors gathered in the rain, next to a fresh and un-expecting gang of RS Vareo sailors for Day 2 of the RS100 nationals and day 1 of the RS Vareo nationals at Weston.
Race 1
The damp and squally conditions did their best to psyche out the fleet but the freshly brewed coffee and bacon sarnies did their trick and goaded the fleet into action. After a short sail to the race area, Race 1 quickly came around and the fleet took off towards the windward mark in a shifty and gusty 15 knots. Some of the kinder members of the fleet and well known bimblers (yes you Clive Eplett) were obviously far too informative to their allocated buddies as Pim van Vugt raced into the lead, having seemingly started to master the 100 after just a day! The usual faces, particularly the ever-consistent Brett Aarons chased his tail and kept things interesting (especially downwind) with frequent place changes and big splits across the race course. Local sailor, Nils Joliffe had a great race and finished 3rd ahead of Alistair Dickson and the charging Huw Powell who was revelling in the windier conditions.
Race 2
The wind had started to drop as Race 1 finished but picked back up just before the start of Race 2 and kept the fleet on their toes and guessing. The edges of the course were evidently paying – right or left, layline or above the layline, it didn't really seem to matter as the fleet all piled into the windward mark at the same time. Shouting and gel coat fired out from the middle of the pile up which seemed to swallow up boats as they made their way into the mark. Steven Lee, Brett Aarons and Alistair Dickson managed to get away and went onto tussle with each other downwind. Brett took the bullet just ahead of Al who managed to get Steven on the last downwind. Clive briefly snuck past Pim near the end of the last run, but the Dutchman better judged the final layline to re-take 4th. Elsewhere, people were punished severely for mistakes, especially downwind, as the fleet had hardly anything between them as they made their way to the finish. Good results for Ian Gregory and Ed Jones who finished well in 6th and 9th respectively. Ed's masseur and hot tub the night before were obviously helping although it was going to take another race before the effects were going to have an impact on his father (Andrew)!
Race 3
The wind seemed to settle at 9-13 knots for Race 3 although it remained just as shifty and gusty across the race course. The fleet all racked up but a shift to the left with 20 seconds to go meant all were left standing apart from Pim and Brett who fired off on port from the pin-end. Local legend, Steven Lee, knew better than the rest and rang the bell out on the right-hand side and snuck into the lead. Brett and Pim chased and eventually overcame Steven just before the finish, much to the frustration of Steven. Huw Powell had another good race in 4th who was head of Alistair Dickson in 5th. Another good race for Nils who finished 6th and also for Ian Gregory who finished 8th, just ahead of the Lord Giles Peckham who had managed to correct all of the faulty rigging from the day before and was back in the running, no thanks to his butler Mark Harrison who had such a good day that this will be his only mention.
Race 4
The final race for the day started in more of the same – a shift and gusty 9-13 knots. Another big left shift just before the start meant boats struggled to sneak past the pin and were on the port layline before they had managed to get any space to tack. Pim, Alistair and Greg Booth were first to the windward mark and took off downwind ahead of Huw Powell and Steven Lee. Pim, Alistair and Greg continued to swap places until the finish but Pim managed to hold off a late charge from Greg to take another bullet. Huw and Steven followed ahead of Brett and Chris Goldhawk, who was also obviously feeling the benefits of the hot tub, massage and manicure courtesy of Andrew Jones.
So, overall a fantastic day of racing in just the changeable conditions the 100's love. The rapid racing courtesy of RO Barry (who has now learnt the difference between Mo Farrah and Linford Christie) meant the fleet had plenty of time relaxing in the bar before a trip to Southampton for dinner. Pim has rocketed up the leader board to 2nd, just behind Brett in first. A gag has now been attached to Pim's gold fleet buddy (Clive) overnight and before day 3. Someone even suggested Clive should write a book! Elsewhere in the silver fleet, Ed Jones is still looking good, with Luke Goble moving up the charts after putting in a good day. Nick Griffin now leads the bronze fleet ahead of Simon Lomas-Clarke.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1st
|527
|Brett Aarons
|Gurnard SC
|3
|2
|‑10
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|‑6
|15
|2nd
|288
|Pim van Vugt
|WSV H2O
|‑37
|‑17
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|16
|3rd
|410
|Alistair Dickson
|Gurnard SC
|‑15
|1
|1
|6
|‑8
|4
|2
|5
|3
|22
|4th
|314
|Steven Lee
|Weston SC
|2
|‑6
|5
|‑19
|5
|6
|3
|3
|5
|29
|5th
|508
|Huw Powell
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|‑12
|‑30
|2
|2
|11
|5
|7
|4
|4
|35
|6th
|523
|Greg Booth
|Port Dinorwic SC
|‑13
|13
|7
|5
|3
|12
|10
|‑15
|2
|52
|7th
|140
|Robert Richardson
|Royal Windermere YC
|1
|3
|(OCS)
|‑16
|6
|11
|12
|12
|11
|56
|8th
|370
|Nils Joliffe
|Netley SC
|7
|11
|‑16
|13
|9
|3
|‑24
|6
|8
|57
|9th
|172
|Andrew Jones
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|4
|‑19
|12
|9
|10
|7
|‑13
|7
|10
|59
|10th
|509
|Clive Eplett
|Frensham Pond SC
|10
|8
|‑17
|14
|4
|9
|5
|11
|‑21
|61
|11th
|480
|Chris Goldhawk
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|11
|4
|6
|11
|12
|13
|‑15
|‑19
|7
|64
|12th
|379
|Mark Harrison
|Gurnard SC
|14
|14
|3
|1
|7
|‑18
|‑19
|18
|9
|66
|13th
|312
|Iain Horlock
|Exe SC
|5
|5
|13
|17
|‑30
|15
|8
|‑20
|13
|76
|14th
|259
|Ian Gregory
|Frensham Pond SC
|6
|12
|8
|‑23
|19
|‑23
|6
|8
|18
|77
|15th
|218
|Ed Jones
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|8
|15
|‑23
|10
|‑28
|22
|9
|10
|12
|86
|16th
|130
|Steve Jones
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|(DNF)
|22
|9
|7
|13
|16
|14
|14
|‑28
|95
|17th
|359
|Giles Peckham
|Gurnard SC
|9
|7
|‑27
|(DNF)
|23
|20
|20
|9
|16
|104
|18th
|127
|Luke Goble
|Netley SC
|19
|23
|15
|(DNF)
|(DNS)
|10
|11
|13
|14
|105
|19th
|421
|Jeremy Troughton
|Netley SC
|20
|16
|‑26
|‑24
|16
|8
|22
|21
|23
|126
|20th
|348
|Nick Sandison
|Netley SC
|18
|18
|‑22
|18
|20
|19
|16
|17
|‑27
|126
|21st
|472
|Stewart Hawthorn
|Netley SC
|24
|9
|21
|15
|15
|(DNF)
|21
|23
|(DNF)
|128
|22nd
|362
|Adam Knight
|Guernsey SC
|25
|(DNF)
|11
|8
|27
|14
|‑30
|25
|19
|129
|23rd
|180
|John Richardson
|Royal Windermere YC
|17
|10
|‑28
|21
|14
|27
|17
|24
|‑30
|130
|24th
|154
|Simon Geyman
|Datchet Water SC
|16
|20
|20
|‑25
|17
|17
|18
|‑34
|22
|130
|25th
|407
|Michael Rhodes
|Netley SC
|22
|‑31
|14
|12
|29
|24
|23
|‑30
|20
|144
|26th
|255
|Kevin Moore
|Weston SC
|26
|21
|18
|20
|18
|21
|‑32
|‑27
|24
|148
|27th
|526
|Mostyn Evans
|Mounts Bay SC
|(RET)
|24
|19
|22
|25
|‑30
|25
|16
|29
|160
|28th
|302
|Daniel Craft
|Weston SC
|23
|28
|25
|26
|‑32
|‑32
|27
|26
|17
|172
|29th
|492
|Nick Griffin
|Castle Cove
|28
|26
|24
|(RET)
|34
|25
|‑35
|28
|15
|180
|30th
|229
|Nick Shuttleworth
|Netley SC
|21
|‑33
|30
|30.5
|22
|33
|‑34
|22
|26
|184.5
|31st
|366
|Simon Lomas‑Clarke
|Frensham Pond SC
|‑35
|25
|‑33
|30.5
|21
|29
|26
|29
|32
|192.5
|32nd
|305
|Jeremy Gilbert
|Mounts Bay & Penzance SC
|30
|‑37
|29
|28
|24
|28
|36
|‑38
|34
|209
|33rd
|188
|Samuel Spencer
|Weston SC
|27
|‑39
|‑35
|34
|26
|26
|31
|32
|33
|209
|34th
|221
|Martin Wilson
|Datchet Water SC
|32
|32
|31
|27
|‑33
|‑35
|28
|31
|31
|212
|35th
|491
|Simon Jones
|Teign Corinthian SC
|34
|35
|34
|29
|36
|(DNS)
|(DNS)
|33
|25
|226
|36th
|156
|Chris Brown
|Weston SC
|33
|27
|32
|35
|37
|(DNC)
|33
|‑39
|37
|234
|37th
|333
|Paul Craft
|Teign Corinthian SC
|36
|29
|36
|32
|35
|(DNS)
|(DNS)
|37
|35
|240
|38th
|3791
|Martyn Prince
|Netley SC
|‑39
|34
|37
|33
|31
|36
|38
|35
|‑39
|244
|39th
|266
|Andy Trickett
|Netley SC
|31
|36
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNS
|31
|29
|36
|38
|247
|40th
|205
|Jim Wicks
|Locks SC
|29
|38
|‑39
|36
|38
|34
|39
|‑41
|36
|250
|41st
|1127
|Cindy Doennecke‑Herz
|CKA
|38
|40
|38
|37
|39
|38
|(DNF)
|42
|(DNF)
|272
|42nd
|364
|Julian Hines
|Netley SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|37
|37
|40
|DNF
|298
|43rd
|148
|Paul Drewery
|Banbury SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|322
|43rd
|
|Thomas Southwell
|Netley SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|322
|43rd
|413
|Tom Powell
|Llandefedd SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|322
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!