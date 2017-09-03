Hempel Weymouth Regatta 2017

Please select your home edition
by Kathy Claydon, Regatta Chairman today at 10:20 am 2-3 September 2017
Fancy dress tender race across Weymouth Harbour during the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta © Margaret Homan-Berry

Last weekend, yachts from along the South Coast enjoyed a hotly contested IRC Spinlock Southern Championships as part of the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta.

There was a good variety of courses to keep competitors in four different classes on their toes and on Sunday, over on their ears in some very blustery conditions.

The weekend started on Friday night with the annual fancy dress Tender races across the Harbour and a BBQ at Weymouth Sailing Club.

Close racing and excellent sailing conditions for race 2 and 3 during the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta - photo © Gillian Downes
On Saturday, the near perfect conditions for race 2 and 3 left only 1 point between first four boats in IRC Class 3.

Weymouth Sailing Club hosted the daily prize-giving and provided a well-earned meal to competitors and their families, all washed down with great beer thanks to sponsorship by Ringwood Brewery.

On Sunday, the very windy conditions created real challenges for both competitors and the Race Officer, Iain Jones. Iain made an excellent call to end the day's racing after a shortened first race as all classes had weathered gusts up to 37 knots.

The final prize-giving was held at Royal Dorset Yacht Club and started with presentation to all crew under 18. Many thanks to our main event sponsor, Hempel Paints for providing such generous prizes to competitors.

Prizes for under 18 competitors during the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta - photo © John Arnold
  Winner of the overall Regatta and of IRC3 was the very quick Bengal Magic, skippered by James Chalmers, closely pursued by a battle for 2nd, 3rd and 4th places between boats only separated by 1 point at the end of Saturday's three races.

Churchill Cup presented to Bengal Magic at the Hempel Weymouth Regatta organised by the combined Yacht Clubs during the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta - photo © John Arnold
  A special trophy was awarded for the best placed visiting yacht, won by Flair V from Poole and in second, Night Owl 2 from Hamble.

Highest placed visiting yacht to Flair V with Jim Macgregor and team from Poole at the Hempel Weymouth Regatta organised by combined Yacht Clubs of Weymouth - photo © John Arnold
  Winner of the overall IRC trophy and the Spinlock IRC Southern Area Championship went to Jo 90, skippered by Richard Woof, also winning IRC Class 2.

Richard Woof and the Jo90 team, winner of the IRC Overall Winner trophy during the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta - photo © John Arnold
The Squib Class was small this year, especially for the extremely windy race on Sunday, so many congratulations to the winner Alderbaran, sailed by Peter Jackson and Megan Pascoe.

Many competitors praised the excellent Race Officer, Iain Jones, and friendly welcoming atmosphere at all the events. Next year's regatta will be held on September 8/9, see you in 2018!

Full results and more photographs can be viewed on the YCW website, www.weymouthregatta.co.uk, and on Weymouth Sailing Club's facebook page.

