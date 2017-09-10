Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 1

High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe © HSC High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe © HSC

by Ben Hawkes today at 7:51 pm

After a lengthy delay with wind gusting to over 40 knots and a wild sea state out in the bay the fleet were released to Race. A good call by the Race Officer as a window of weather arrived and the majority of the assembled sixty-plus boat fleet launched.

It was to be a trying affair. The conditions were a test for anyone who ventured out and all skill levels.

The first start resulted in a general recall due to a bit of tide pushing over the line but pointing out the pin end was the place to be. Hawkes in 'Bruce' the only grey in the fleet won the pin in the company of Will Gulliver and Nick Orman.

I could tell you all the exciting ins and outs but suffice to say, it was lumpy and bumpy, sea sick inducing for some. Some people changed places and others stopped to admire the view.

The wind returned with ferocity three quarters of the way through the race causing more people to park on the race course.

The results kindly recorded by the race committee can tell the story of who went fastest and who did not.

At the end, Harry had sailed a good race closely followed by Andy Couch and Will Gulliver. I think most people had some form of mishaps from capsizes to mast breakages and just falling out of the boat.

Ex-Commodore of HSC Paul jumped straight in and eskimo rolled the boat clinging on to the centreboard under water as it went full circle and keeping it from flipping again when it righted itself.

Race 2 did not take place due to the severity of the conditions and the fleet returned to the Club to do what they do best. Tall stories of bravado and daring escapades whilst doing there very best to drink the bar dry. That is the real challenge.

Well done to the race team for getting one in the bank. Four more tomorrow and a slightly kinder forecast will probably cause a few naps to be had before concentrating on the renewing of contacts with old friends and general displays of manliness before fatigue takes over.

Quotes of the day:

"I ran out of paunch", Cabbage / Richard Cumberbatch

"Great sailing, good decision to go out, even better decision to come back again after one race! Top Race Officer!", Ivan

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 Pts 1 1441 Harry Briddon Ogston SC 1 1 2 1456 Andy Couch Leigh and lowton 2 2 3 1435 Will Gulliver Northampton SC 3 3 4 1446 Nick Orman Castle Cove Sailing Club 4 4 5 1454 Simon Hawkes Rya 5 5 6 1346 Titch Wayling Northampton SC 6 6 7 1448 Chris Turner Lyme Regis SC 7 7 8 1400 Jim Hopton Shustoke SC 8 8 9 1453 Simon Heuson Lyme Regis SC 10 9 10 1394 Nick Favell Wobyc 11 10 11 1343 Olly Hopkins Bowmoor 12 11 12 1414 Steve Popple Shoreham 13 12 13 1430 Gordon Kingston‑Minnis Lee on Solent SC 14 13 14 1447 Richard Sims CARSINGTON S.C. 15 14 15 1248 Mike Webster Northampton SC 16 15 16 1211 Chris Shelton Downs SC 17 16 17 1300 Ivan Walsh Shoreham 18 17 18 1266 Ben Falat Waveney & Oulton Broad YC 19 18 19 1406 Tom Whittingham Bowmoor SC 20 19 20 1305 Ian Miller Alton Water SC 21 20 21 1386 Nick Mason Island Barn Sailing Club 22 21 22 1329 Neville Taylor Hunts SC 23 22 23 758 Neil Cardno Derwent Reservoir SC 24 23 24 827 Ian Simons Creeksea S C DNF 60 25 1007 David Sellar Shoreham SC DNF 60 26 1140 Jon Cooper Bowmoor SC DNF 60 27 1184 Graham Dale‑Jones Creeksea SC DNS 60 28 1233 Warren Martin CSC DNF 60 29 1244 Bill Taylor creeksea DNS 60 30 1259 Martin Watts Netley s DNF 60 31 1271 Stuart Swift Poole DNS 60 32 1273 Tim Gold Creeksea SC DNS 60 33 1277 Peter Harlow Lilliput DNS 60 34 1278 Jon Shaw East Lothian YC DNF 60 35 1280 Ian Stone Maidenhead Sailing Club DNS 60 36 1297 Dean Griffiths Bowmoor sc DNS 60 37 1309 Matt Nield Royal Windermere yacht club DNF 60 38 1318 Dave Patrick Broadwater SC DNF 60 39 1320 Roger Smith DNS 60 40 1347 Chris Biglin Shustoke DNF 60 41 1348 Richard Cumberbatch Castle Cove Sailing Club DNF 60 42 1362 Jimmy Sandison East Lothian Yacht Club DNF 60 43 1384 Neil Boughton Royal Plymouth Corinthian YC DNF 60 44 1392 Leigh Riddell Broadwater SC DNF 60 45 1395 Chris Roberts Creeksea Sailing Club DNS 60 46 1404 Eric Howe Creeksea sailing club DNS 60 47 1408 James Dawson RYA DNF 60 48 1412 Adam Perry Pennine SC DNF 60 49 1415 paul Church alton water DNS 60 50 1419 Paul Birbeck Wimbleball DNF 60 51 1420 Clive Morley Minnis Bay DNS 60 52 1423 Alex Dawson Island barn sc DNF 60 53 1424 Simon Clark Whitefriars SC DNF 60 54 1431 Rob Starling Burghfield DNS 60 55 1432 matthew House royal Harwich YC DNS 60 56 1433 Peter Shuttleworth Stone DNS 60 57 1434 Martin Knott Ribble DNS 60 58 1438 Mike Tustin Bowmoor SC DNF 60 59 1443 Phil Longley Stone Sailing Club DNF 60