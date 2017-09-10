Please select your home edition
Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 1

by Ben Hawkes today at 7:51 pm 8-10 September 2017
High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe © HSC

After a lengthy delay with wind gusting to over 40 knots and a wild sea state out in the bay the fleet were released to Race. A good call by the Race Officer as a window of weather arrived and the majority of the assembled sixty-plus boat fleet launched.

It was to be a trying affair. The conditions were a test for anyone who ventured out and all skill levels.

The first start resulted in a general recall due to a bit of tide pushing over the line but pointing out the pin end was the place to be. Hawkes in 'Bruce' the only grey in the fleet won the pin in the company of Will Gulliver and Nick Orman.

I could tell you all the exciting ins and outs but suffice to say, it was lumpy and bumpy, sea sick inducing for some. Some people changed places and others stopped to admire the view.

The wind returned with ferocity three quarters of the way through the race causing more people to park on the race course.

High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe - photo © HSC
High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe - photo © HSC

The results kindly recorded by the race committee can tell the story of who went fastest and who did not.

At the end, Harry had sailed a good race closely followed by Andy Couch and Will Gulliver. I think most people had some form of mishaps from capsizes to mast breakages and just falling out of the boat.

Ex-Commodore of HSC Paul jumped straight in and eskimo rolled the boat clinging on to the centreboard under water as it went full circle and keeping it from flipping again when it righted itself.

High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe - photo © HSC
High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe - photo © HSC

Race 2 did not take place due to the severity of the conditions and the fleet returned to the Club to do what they do best. Tall stories of bravado and daring escapades whilst doing there very best to drink the bar dry. That is the real challenge.

Well done to the race team for getting one in the bank. Four more tomorrow and a slightly kinder forecast will probably cause a few naps to be had before concentrating on the renewing of contacts with old friends and general displays of manliness before fatigue takes over.

Quotes of the day:

"I ran out of paunch", Cabbage / Richard Cumberbatch

"Great sailing, good decision to go out, even better decision to come back again after one race! Top Race Officer!", Ivan

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1Pts
11441Harry BriddonOgston SC11
21456Andy CouchLeigh and lowton22
31435Will GulliverNorthampton SC33
41446Nick OrmanCastle Cove Sailing Club44
51454Simon HawkesRya55
61346Titch WaylingNorthampton SC66
71448Chris TurnerLyme Regis SC77
81400Jim HoptonShustoke SC88
91453Simon HeusonLyme Regis SC109
101394Nick FavellWobyc1110
111343Olly HopkinsBowmoor1211
121414Steve PoppleShoreham1312
131430Gordon Kingston‑MinnisLee on Solent SC1413
141447Richard SimsCARSINGTON S.C.1514
151248Mike WebsterNorthampton SC1615
161211Chris SheltonDowns SC1716
171300Ivan WalshShoreham1817
181266Ben FalatWaveney & Oulton Broad YC1918
191406Tom WhittinghamBowmoor SC2019
201305Ian MillerAlton Water SC2120
211386Nick MasonIsland Barn Sailing Club2221
221329Neville TaylorHunts SC2322
23758Neil CardnoDerwent Reservoir SC2423
24827Ian SimonsCreeksea S CDNF60
251007David SellarShoreham SCDNF60
261140Jon CooperBowmoor SCDNF60
271184Graham Dale‑JonesCreeksea SCDNS60
281233Warren MartinCSCDNF60
291244Bill TaylorcreekseaDNS60
301259Martin WattsNetley sDNF60
311271Stuart SwiftPooleDNS60
321273Tim GoldCreeksea SCDNS60
331277Peter HarlowLilliputDNS60
341278Jon ShawEast Lothian YCDNF60
351280Ian StoneMaidenhead Sailing ClubDNS60
361297Dean GriffithsBowmoor scDNS60
371309Matt NieldRoyal Windermere yacht clubDNF60
381318Dave PatrickBroadwater SCDNF60
391320Roger Smith DNS60
401347Chris BiglinShustokeDNF60
411348Richard CumberbatchCastle Cove Sailing ClubDNF60
421362Jimmy SandisonEast Lothian Yacht ClubDNF60
431384Neil BoughtonRoyal Plymouth Corinthian YCDNF60
441392Leigh RiddellBroadwater SCDNF60
451395Chris RobertsCreeksea Sailing ClubDNS60
461404Eric HoweCreeksea sailing clubDNS60
471408James DawsonRYADNF60
481412Adam PerryPennine SCDNF60
491415paul Churchalton waterDNS60
501419Paul BirbeckWimbleballDNF60
511420Clive MorleyMinnis BayDNS60
521423Alex DawsonIsland barn scDNF60
531424Simon ClarkWhitefriars SCDNF60
541431Rob StarlingBurghfieldDNS60
551432matthew Houseroyal Harwich YCDNS60
561433Peter ShuttleworthStoneDNS60
571434Martin KnottRibbleDNS60
581438Mike TustinBowmoor SCDNF60
591443Phil LongleyStone Sailing ClubDNF60
