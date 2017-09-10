Phantom National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 1
by Ben Hawkes today at 7:51 pm
8-10 September 2017
High winds on day 1 of the Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe © HSC
After a lengthy delay with wind gusting to over 40 knots and a wild sea state out in the bay the fleet were released to Race. A good call by the Race Officer as a window of weather arrived and the majority of the assembled sixty-plus boat fleet launched.
It was to be a trying affair. The conditions were a test for anyone who ventured out and all skill levels.
The first start resulted in a general recall due to a bit of tide pushing over the line but pointing out the pin end was the place to be. Hawkes in 'Bruce' the only grey in the fleet won the pin in the company of Will Gulliver and Nick Orman.
I could tell you all the exciting ins and outs but suffice to say, it was lumpy and bumpy, sea sick inducing for some. Some people changed places and others stopped to admire the view.
The wind returned with ferocity three quarters of the way through the race causing more people to park on the race course.
The results kindly recorded by the race committee can tell the story of who went fastest and who did not.
At the end, Harry had sailed a good race closely followed by Andy Couch and Will Gulliver. I think most people had some form of mishaps from capsizes to mast breakages and just falling out of the boat.
Ex-Commodore of HSC Paul jumped straight in and eskimo rolled the boat clinging on to the centreboard under water as it went full circle and keeping it from flipping again when it righted itself.
Race 2 did not take place due to the severity of the conditions and the fleet returned to the Club to do what they do best. Tall stories of bravado and daring escapades whilst doing there very best to drink the bar dry. That is the real challenge.
Well done to the race team for getting one in the bank. Four more tomorrow and a slightly kinder forecast will probably cause a few naps to be had before concentrating on the renewing of contacts with old friends and general displays of manliness before fatigue takes over.
Quotes of the day:
"I ran out of paunch", Cabbage / Richard Cumberbatch
"Great sailing, good decision to go out, even better decision to come back again after one race! Top Race Officer!", Ivan
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|Pts
|1
|1441
|Harry Briddon
|Ogston SC
|1
|1
|2
|1456
|Andy Couch
|Leigh and lowton
|2
|2
|3
|1435
|Will Gulliver
|Northampton SC
|3
|3
|4
|1446
|Nick Orman
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|4
|4
|5
|1454
|Simon Hawkes
|Rya
|5
|5
|6
|1346
|Titch Wayling
|Northampton SC
|6
|6
|7
|1448
|Chris Turner
|Lyme Regis SC
|7
|7
|8
|1400
|Jim Hopton
|Shustoke SC
|8
|8
|9
|1453
|Simon Heuson
|Lyme Regis SC
|10
|9
|10
|1394
|Nick Favell
|Wobyc
|11
|10
|11
|1343
|Olly Hopkins
|Bowmoor
|12
|11
|12
|1414
|Steve Popple
|Shoreham
|13
|12
|13
|1430
|Gordon Kingston‑Minnis
|Lee on Solent SC
|14
|13
|14
|1447
|Richard Sims
|CARSINGTON S.C.
|15
|14
|15
|1248
|Mike Webster
|Northampton SC
|16
|15
|16
|1211
|Chris Shelton
|Downs SC
|17
|16
|17
|1300
|Ivan Walsh
|Shoreham
|18
|17
|18
|1266
|Ben Falat
|Waveney & Oulton Broad YC
|19
|18
|19
|1406
|Tom Whittingham
|Bowmoor SC
|20
|19
|20
|1305
|Ian Miller
|Alton Water SC
|21
|20
|21
|1386
|Nick Mason
|Island Barn Sailing Club
|22
|21
|22
|1329
|Neville Taylor
|Hunts SC
|23
|22
|23
|758
|Neil Cardno
|Derwent Reservoir SC
|24
|23
|24
|827
|Ian Simons
|Creeksea S C
|DNF
|60
|25
|1007
|David Sellar
|Shoreham SC
|DNF
|60
|26
|1140
|Jon Cooper
|Bowmoor SC
|DNF
|60
|27
|1184
|Graham Dale‑Jones
|Creeksea SC
|DNS
|60
|28
|1233
|Warren Martin
|CSC
|DNF
|60
|29
|1244
|Bill Taylor
|creeksea
|DNS
|60
|30
|1259
|Martin Watts
|Netley s
|DNF
|60
|31
|1271
|Stuart Swift
|Poole
|DNS
|60
|32
|1273
|Tim Gold
|Creeksea SC
|DNS
|60
|33
|1277
|Peter Harlow
|Lilliput
|DNS
|60
|34
|1278
|Jon Shaw
|East Lothian YC
|DNF
|60
|35
|1280
|Ian Stone
|Maidenhead Sailing Club
|DNS
|60
|36
|1297
|Dean Griffiths
|Bowmoor sc
|DNS
|60
|37
|1309
|Matt Nield
|Royal Windermere yacht club
|DNF
|60
|38
|1318
|Dave Patrick
|Broadwater SC
|DNF
|60
|39
|1320
|Roger Smith
|
|DNS
|60
|40
|1347
|Chris Biglin
|Shustoke
|DNF
|60
|41
|1348
|Richard Cumberbatch
|Castle Cove Sailing Club
|DNF
|60
|42
|1362
|Jimmy Sandison
|East Lothian Yacht Club
|DNF
|60
|43
|1384
|Neil Boughton
|Royal Plymouth Corinthian YC
|DNF
|60
|44
|1392
|Leigh Riddell
|Broadwater SC
|DNF
|60
|45
|1395
|Chris Roberts
|Creeksea Sailing Club
|DNS
|60
|46
|1404
|Eric Howe
|Creeksea sailing club
|DNS
|60
|47
|1408
|James Dawson
|RYA
|DNF
|60
|48
|1412
|Adam Perry
|Pennine SC
|DNF
|60
|49
|1415
|paul Church
|alton water
|DNS
|60
|50
|1419
|Paul Birbeck
|Wimbleball
|DNF
|60
|51
|1420
|Clive Morley
|Minnis Bay
|DNS
|60
|52
|1423
|Alex Dawson
|Island barn sc
|DNF
|60
|53
|1424
|Simon Clark
|Whitefriars SC
|DNF
|60
|54
|1431
|Rob Starling
|Burghfield
|DNS
|60
|55
|1432
|matthew House
|royal Harwich YC
|DNS
|60
|56
|1433
|Peter Shuttleworth
|Stone
|DNS
|60
|57
|1434
|Martin Knott
|Ribble
|DNS
|60
|58
|1438
|Mike Tustin
|Bowmoor SC
|DNF
|60
|59
|1443
|Phil Longley
|Stone Sailing Club
|DNF
|60
