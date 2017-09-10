Europe UK National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 1

by Lucy Boreham today at 7:36 pm

Europe sailors from across the country converged on Highcliffe Sailing Club this morning for the UK Nationals, sharing with the Phantom class.

The initial outlook for sailing today didn't look great, but the race committee held their nerve, kept the fleet ashore until almost 2pm before launching into the 20 knot breeze.

A brisk sail out and a few Europes just checking the depth of water with the tips of masts and we were ready to go. A short postponement whilst the course was set and a further delay whilst the Phantoms decided to start early resulting in a general recall.

The Europes were better behaved and got away first time, with Malcolm Morley port taking the fleet at the pin end to win the start, Chris Gill showed that he's not forgotten how to sail a Europe whilst he's been off sailing Fireballs and led the fleet around the top mark, followed quickly by Malcolm Morley, Terry Curtis and Christine Slater. Off everyone went on a rapid top reach in great planing conditions, the Gybe mark saw a number of casualties with gains to be made for those who stuck the gybe, whilst others inspected the bottom of their boats.

A frisky broad reach down to the leeward mark with Chris extending his lead and Richard Eagleton showing the fleet how to control the boat in what was ever building conditions coming through into 2nd. Another windy upwind saw the fleet stretch out and with an ever increasing wind the race officer decided to shorten at the leeward mark, but this meant the fleet had a wobbly downwind with many of the fleet taking a swim or 2 on their way to the finish.

Chris maintained his lead with Richard in 2nd, Terry in 3rd and Malcolm 4th, the boys showing the way today!

The race officer abandoned for the rest of the afternoon and the fleet made their way ashore, with dinner in the club his evening all sailors have a few stories to tell from today. Four races are scheduled tomorrow with a better forecast some close racing is expected.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Club Helm R1 Pts 1 352 Portishead SC Chris Gill 1 1 2 377 Bexhill SC Richard Eagleton 2 2 3 317 Castle Cove Terry Curtis 3 3 4 402 Overy Staithe SC Malcom Morley 4 4 5 351 Christchurch Andrew Rushford 5 5 6 11 Weston Kathy Sherratt 6 6 7 330 Highcliffe SC Pete Bell 7 7 8 331 Clare Stubbs 8 8 9 389 Whitstable YC Natalie Adams 9 9 10 355 Chichester Lucy Boreham 10 10 11 332 Portishead SC Christine Slater DNF 17 12 393 Chichester Geoff Newman DNS 17 13 394 Staunton Harold George Crammond DNF 17 14 398 Bexhill SC Neil Smith DNF 17 15 401 Overy Staithe SC Hamish Morley DNS 17 16 3651 Oxford SC Caitlin Tweedle DNF 17