Europe UK National Championship at Highcliffe Sailing Club - Day 1

by Lucy Boreham today at 7:36 pm 8-10 September 2017

Europe sailors from across the country converged on Highcliffe Sailing Club this morning for the UK Nationals, sharing with the Phantom class.

The initial outlook for sailing today didn't look great, but the race committee held their nerve, kept the fleet ashore until almost 2pm before launching into the 20 knot breeze.

A brisk sail out and a few Europes just checking the depth of water with the tips of masts and we were ready to go. A short postponement whilst the course was set and a further delay whilst the Phantoms decided to start early resulting in a general recall.

The Europes were better behaved and got away first time, with Malcolm Morley port taking the fleet at the pin end to win the start, Chris Gill showed that he's not forgotten how to sail a Europe whilst he's been off sailing Fireballs and led the fleet around the top mark, followed quickly by Malcolm Morley, Terry Curtis and Christine Slater. Off everyone went on a rapid top reach in great planing conditions, the Gybe mark saw a number of casualties with gains to be made for those who stuck the gybe, whilst others inspected the bottom of their boats.

A frisky broad reach down to the leeward mark with Chris extending his lead and Richard Eagleton showing the fleet how to control the boat in what was ever building conditions coming through into 2nd. Another windy upwind saw the fleet stretch out and with an ever increasing wind the race officer decided to shorten at the leeward mark, but this meant the fleet had a wobbly downwind with many of the fleet taking a swim or 2 on their way to the finish.

Chris maintained his lead with Richard in 2nd, Terry in 3rd and Malcolm 4th, the boys showing the way today!

The race officer abandoned for the rest of the afternoon and the fleet made their way ashore, with dinner in the club his evening all sailors have a few stories to tell from today. Four races are scheduled tomorrow with a better forecast some close racing is expected.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoClubHelmR1Pts
1352Portishead SCChris Gill11
2377Bexhill SCRichard Eagleton22
3317Castle CoveTerry Curtis33
4402Overy Staithe SCMalcom Morley44
5351ChristchurchAndrew Rushford55
611WestonKathy Sherratt66
7330Highcliffe SCPete Bell77
8331 Clare Stubbs88
9389Whitstable YCNatalie Adams99
10355ChichesterLucy Boreham1010
11332Portishead SCChristine SlaterDNF17
12393ChichesterGeoff NewmanDNS17
13394Staunton HaroldGeorge CrammondDNF17
14398Bexhill SCNeil SmithDNF17
15401Overy Staithe SCHamish MorleyDNS17
163651Oxford SCCaitlin TweedleDNF17
