Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2

Boat Wraps, MacGlide & Propspeed - Protect your boat in more ways than one

by Gemma Scarth, Grapefruit Graphics today at 12:00 pm 11 September 2017
Oriole's hull wrap graphics by marine branding experts Grapefruit Graphics © Grapefruit Graphics

Grapefruit Graphics are more than just a Marine Graphics company... we install high quality vinyl hull wraps, and are the exclusive UK suppliers for both Mactac MacGlide fouling release film wraps and Propspeed; a fouling release propeller coating.

So why get a vinyl boat wrap?

Giving your boat a vinyl wrap isn't just a cost-effective and quick way to transform your boat... thanks to the durable material it also protects the surface and stops the UV effects from the sun, so if you decide to sell the boat the wrap can be removed revealing a 'good as new' coat underneath.

It's not just the outside of your boat that can get some TLC from vinyl wraps, our huge range of vinyl's can also be used inside your boat whether you want modern carbon-look panels or different colour walls and cupboards.

Interior Vinyl Wrap - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
Interior Vinyl Wrap - photo © Grapefruit Graphics

Our boat wraps & graphic products include:

  • Standard Colour Wraps
  • Matte & Metallic Wraps
  • Digitally Printed Wraps
  • Protective Film Wraps
  • Event Bow Decals
  • Hull Sponsor Logos
  • Boat Names
  • Vinyl Striping
Vinyl Boat Wraps - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
Vinyl Boat Wraps - photo © Grapefruit Graphics

MacGlide vs Antifouling Paint – what's the best antifoul solution?

Unfortunately, most antifouling paints use a material called Control Depletion Polymers (CDPs) which works by releasing particles to kill the marine fouling organisms. These particles are very toxic for the environment and the scale of the damage caused by such this is irreversible.

Thankfully, MacGlide have engineered an eco-friendly, biocide-free, fouling release film which can be used as an alternative to antifoul. It can be applied to your boat at your boatyard by skilled installers and it takes between 2-3 days for the work to be completed on a standard 30ft-40ft yacht.

Due to its smooth surface, MacGlide self-cleans at around 7 knots so maintenance is minimal. Also, the fouling release film lasts for 5 years which is comparable to the 1-2 years for standard antifouling paint, meaning you'll spend less time worrying what's happening below the waterline and more time enjoying what's on top!

Studies have found that over a 5-year period there is a 20% saving on cost by using MacGlide compared to conventional antifouling products.

MacGlide Hull Wraps - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
MacGlide Hull Wraps - photo © Grapefruit Graphics

Protecting your Prop with PROPSPEED® and any other metal fittings for that matter...

You wouldn't put your boat in the water without fouling protection, so why do it to your props and running gear? If you've ever had the task of cleaning a fouled prop, rudder or shaft you'll know how much time and effort goes into making them shine again.

Luckily for boat owners, Propspeed is a biocide-free, eco-friendly coating which is applied to running gear to help improve performance, fuel costs and to ultimately prevent marine growth from sticking to the surface for 1-2 years! The foul release coating system is made up of a two component etching primer, followed by a clear silicone based coat.

Propspeed can be used on:

  • Propellers
  • Rudders
  • Shafts
  • Struts
  • Trim tabs
  • IPS drives
  • Thrusters
  • Keel coolers
  • Underwater lights (clear coat)
  • Any underwater metal services
Propspeed - photo © Grapefruit Graphics
Propspeed - photo © Grapefruit Graphics

Want more information on vinyl boat wraps, MacGlide or Propspeed? Just visit our website (www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk/services) or give our team a call on +44 (0) 1489 570055.

Related Articles

Royal Southern YC September Regatta
Including the Contessa 26 Nationals The Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series came to a conclusion with the September Regatta, incorporating the Contessa 26 National Championship. Posted today at 7:01 am Hempel Weymouth Regatta 2017
Including the IRC Spinlock Southern Championships Last weekend, yachts from along the South Coast enjoyed a hotly contested IRC Spinlock Southern Championships as part of the 2017 Hempel Weymouth Yacht Regatta. Posted on 9 Sep Milford Marina Weekend Regatta
Sailors of all abilities enjoy the racing Sailors of all abilities enjoyed the Milford Marina Weekend Regatta during the recent bank holiday break, organised by Pembrokeshire Cruiser Racing Club. Posted on 7 Sep Early Bird Discount ends 7 September
For the 36th Hamble Winter Series The 36th edition of the Hamble Winter Series will hold fast to its renowned reputation of offering challenging Solent Racing, and providing a great atmosphere ashore at the Hamble River Sailing Club. Posted on 6 Sep RORC Cherbourg Race
Lady Mariposa over the Moon Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, has won the 2017 Cherbourg Race, after holding off a strong challenge from James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX. Posted on 4 Sep 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep Conwy Land Rover Abersoch Keelboat Week
Competitive and varied racing with a user-friendly start time The continued sponsorship by Conwy LandRover has been very welcome and this year the emphasis was on creating competitive and varied racing for all types of boat together with a user-friendly start time and a fantastic social programme.... Posted on 3 Sep Queensland Yachting Championships preview
Southport Yacht Club to host the event in October Over 30 Queensland and interstate entrants are expected to compete in the championships, sailing a range on windward/leeward and passage courses offshore the magnificent beaches on the Gold Coast. Posted on 3 Sep RORC Cherbourg Race Preview
Penultimate race of the Season's Points Championship The RORC Cherbourg Race is the penultimate race of the RORC Season's Points Championship, between the record breaking entry for the Rolex Fastnet Race, and the highly acclaimed Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 31 Aug The World Sailing Show - September 2017
Featuring the Rolex Fastnet Race and Moth Worlds The Rolex Fastnet Race, the sailor's Everest and this year there was a bumper entry and some fiercely close racing. Posted on 29 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner UBS Jersey Regatta for Cruising Yacht and Quarter Tonner
Royal Channel Islands YC- 15 Sep to 17 Sep Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Open Meeting for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 16 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep Upper Thames SC pre 1985 Merlin Rockets DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep Paxton Lakes SC SigneT Towy Nail Trophy for SigneT
Paxton Lakes SC- 17 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy