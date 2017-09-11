Boat Wraps, MacGlide & Propspeed - Protect your boat in more ways than one

Oriole's hull wrap graphics by marine branding experts Grapefruit Graphics © Grapefruit Graphics Oriole's hull wrap graphics by marine branding experts Grapefruit Graphics © Grapefruit Graphics

by Gemma Scarth, Grapefruit Graphics today at 12:00 pm

Grapefruit Graphics are more than just a Marine Graphics company... we install high quality vinyl hull wraps, and are the exclusive UK suppliers for both Mactac MacGlide fouling release film wraps and Propspeed; a fouling release propeller coating.

So why get a vinyl boat wrap?

Giving your boat a vinyl wrap isn't just a cost-effective and quick way to transform your boat... thanks to the durable material it also protects the surface and stops the UV effects from the sun, so if you decide to sell the boat the wrap can be removed revealing a 'good as new' coat underneath.

It's not just the outside of your boat that can get some TLC from vinyl wraps, our huge range of vinyl's can also be used inside your boat whether you want modern carbon-look panels or different colour walls and cupboards.

Our boat wraps & graphic products include:

Standard Colour Wraps

Matte & Metallic Wraps

Digitally Printed Wraps

Protective Film Wraps

Event Bow Decals

Hull Sponsor Logos

Boat Names

Vinyl Striping

MacGlide vs Antifouling Paint – what's the best antifoul solution?

Unfortunately, most antifouling paints use a material called Control Depletion Polymers (CDPs) which works by releasing particles to kill the marine fouling organisms. These particles are very toxic for the environment and the scale of the damage caused by such this is irreversible.

Thankfully, MacGlide have engineered an eco-friendly, biocide-free, fouling release film which can be used as an alternative to antifoul. It can be applied to your boat at your boatyard by skilled installers and it takes between 2-3 days for the work to be completed on a standard 30ft-40ft yacht.

Due to its smooth surface, MacGlide self-cleans at around 7 knots so maintenance is minimal. Also, the fouling release film lasts for 5 years which is comparable to the 1-2 years for standard antifouling paint, meaning you'll spend less time worrying what's happening below the waterline and more time enjoying what's on top!

Studies have found that over a 5-year period there is a 20% saving on cost by using MacGlide compared to conventional antifouling products.

Protecting your Prop with PROPSPEED® and any other metal fittings for that matter...

You wouldn't put your boat in the water without fouling protection, so why do it to your props and running gear? If you've ever had the task of cleaning a fouled prop, rudder or shaft you'll know how much time and effort goes into making them shine again.

Luckily for boat owners, Propspeed is a biocide-free, eco-friendly coating which is applied to running gear to help improve performance, fuel costs and to ultimately prevent marine growth from sticking to the surface for 1-2 years! The foul release coating system is made up of a two component etching primer, followed by a clear silicone based coat.

Propspeed can be used on:

Propellers

Rudders

Shafts

Struts

Trim tabs

IPS drives

Thrusters

Keel coolers

Underwater lights (clear coat)

Any underwater metal services

Want more information on vinyl boat wraps, MacGlide or Propspeed? Just visit our website (www.grapefruitgraphics.co.uk/services) or give our team a call on +44 (0) 1489 570055.