Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard

Rooster® set for TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

by Lucy Burn, Rooster Sailing today at 3:27 pm Stand B036, 15-24 September 2017
Rooster Pro Laced Boot © Rooster Sailing

New products revealed, sales promotions exclusive to the Show, end of season clearance bargains and much more!

Rooster® will once again be exhibiting at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show from the 15th – 24th September, 2017.

Come and see us on stand B036 near the Holiday Inn and take advantage of our exclusive show offers. We will also have a number of new and updated products on display, including our eagerly anticipated Pro Laced and All Purpose Boots.

Boat show exclusives include 25% off this season's Buoyancy Aids, Gloves, Headwear and Socks, plus plenty of end of season clearance bargains.

#SailThroughWinter with our latest 5/4mm Supertherm® Steamer which will be available to purchase at the show following a summer spent in hibernation undergoing subtle transformations ready for the cold season.

Also on display will be our new Pro Hikers now with a full-length leg and fixed battens, made from 5/3mm glued and blind stitched neoprene.

Buy discounted tickets to the Show by Thursday 14th, September by visiting this link and entering code EPTOM3SBQL

About Rooster®

Rooster® are a leading supplier of own brand technical dinghy clothing and specialist chandlery items. Our technical clothing range is suitable for all water activities and allows different combinations, or layers, of protection to be worn to suit the prevailing conditions.

Visit www.roostersailing.com for more information.

Related Articles

Rooster Buoyancy Aids to Float your Boat!
Super comfortable with unrestricted movement The super comfortable, compact design of the Rooster® Diamond Overhead Buoyancy Aid features a high-cut waist to allow unrestricted movement and where required, easy access to a trapeze hook. Posted on 18 Aug RS Aero Over Deck Rigging
Helping stop the control lines getting tangled downwind During the recent RS Aero World Championships it became apparent that if I wanted to release the controls downwind efficiently that I would need to change the control lines to over deck take up style. The old style tended to get a little tangled downwind. Posted on 17 Aug Caring for your kit with Rooster
The simplest way to lengthen the life span of your clothing The best way to care for your sailing kit to ensure that it stays fresh, snag-free and lasts, is to hand wash it in a large bucket of lukewarm water and use a specialist shampoo, then allow it to drip dry on the washing line out of direct sunlight. Posted on 24 Jul Celebrating Dad's of the Boat Park
This Father's Day, Sunday 18th June DAD #1: The Boat Bimbler! Always found with his head in the boat tinkering away at every given opportunity. How about something from our extensive boat maintenance range? Posted on 11 Jun Dynema® Shockcord
Steve Cockerill explains why it's worth the money Having used normal Shock Cord and now the Dyneema® Shock Cord, I can vouch for the Dyneema® Shock Cord every time. The slack in the system is much easier to take up as the Dyneema® outer braid has a lower coefficient of friction. Posted on 5 Jun Club Racing vs. Circuit Racing
Charlie South on the pros and cons In 2016 / 2017 I moved from the Topper to racing the Laser Radial. I'd sailed the Laser a bit before, but it was a big change! I thought I'd write a few things on the pros and cons of attending open circuit racing vs. spending time at your home club Posted on 29 May Topper Daggerboard Build Specification Change
Rooster explain how to fill in the notches Due to the change in the manufacturers build specification, you can fill in the notches on your daggerboard, improving the flow of water across your foil. Here Dave Cockerill demonstrates how to do this. Posted on 17 May What to Wear: Principles of Layering
By Lucy Burn at Rooster Sailing Whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned professional, wearing the right kit for the conditions and being comfortable on the water can affect your enjoyment, safety and results. Posted on 12 Apr NEW: Rooster Race Marks - SAVE 35%
Plus the team looks back on the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show We're back from the Dinghy Show and still riding the high! It's always great to get the chance talk to our customers face-to-face and help them with their kit requirements for the coming season. Posted on 12 Mar Steve Cockerill talks on Rooster's new products
Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more! We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes. Posted on 9 Mar

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy