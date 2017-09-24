Rooster® set for TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

Rooster Pro Laced Boot © Rooster Sailing

by Lucy Burn, Rooster Sailing today at 3:27 pm

New products revealed, sales promotions exclusive to the Show, end of season clearance bargains and much more!

Rooster® will once again be exhibiting at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show from the 15th – 24th September, 2017.

Come and see us on stand B036 near the Holiday Inn and take advantage of our exclusive show offers. We will also have a number of new and updated products on display, including our eagerly anticipated Pro Laced and All Purpose Boots.

Boat show exclusives include 25% off this season's Buoyancy Aids, Gloves, Headwear and Socks, plus plenty of end of season clearance bargains.

#SailThroughWinter with our latest 5/4mm Supertherm® Steamer which will be available to purchase at the show following a summer spent in hibernation undergoing subtle transformations ready for the cold season.

Also on display will be our new Pro Hikers now with a full-length leg and fixed battens, made from 5/3mm glued and blind stitched neoprene.

Buy discounted tickets to the Show by Thursday 14th, September by visiting this link and entering code EPTOM3SBQL

About Rooster®

Rooster® are a leading supplier of own brand technical dinghy clothing and specialist chandlery items. Our technical clothing range is suitable for all water activities and allows different combinations, or layers, of protection to be worn to suit the prevailing conditions.

Visit www.roostersailing.com for more information.