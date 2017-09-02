North West Junior Travellers at Redesmere Sailing Club
by Peter Baldwin today at 10:37 am
2 September 2017
Early arrivals at Redesmere on the 2nd September were disappointed to find thick fog and no wind. The forecast had indicated little or no wind until at least 13:00, but there was no sign of fog.
However, the strong sunshine soon burnt off the fog and by the time the sailor's briefing was held, there was bright sunshine and the temperature was already increasing. The RO explained that the fleet would not be launching until the breeze had materialised and so there was likely to be a good delay. The AP was displayed and the wait began. An early BBQ was made available by the galley at 12:15 (great weather for eating outside!), but there was still no wind after everyone had finished.
Soon, there were some initial indications of a breeze forming and at 13:45, the RO requested sailors to prepare for launching. After a short second briefing the fleet of 16 visitor's and two home handicap boats launched in 4 to 5 knots of breeze and racing finally got started. Race 1 started cleanly and the lead 4 Radial's soon established a lead of half a leg from the next group led by the Topper of Tom Platt. The RO hoped that the Radial's could do three laps, but the breeze dropped for the last broad reach and so a decision was made to stop them after two laps, with the last boat taking a further 25 minutes to finish. On handicap, the winner was Noe Peckham who passed two other Toppers on lap 2, followed by the Radials of Adam Din and Tom Burke, with places 2 to 6 separated by only 30 seconds on corrected time.
As soon as the last boat had finished, the sequence for the start of Race Two began. This time there was one boat OCS, who fortunately had sufficient room to quickly return and restart. There was slightly more breeze for the sailors and sufficient to complete the same course in less time than the first race. This wind also favoured the Radial sailors who took the first four positions on corrected time. The winner this time was Brindley, with Burke second and Din third.
With only two races completed due to the late start of racing, both races were to count and there were three sailors on an equal five points. Local sailor Brindley took first, with Burke second and Din third. In the U14 classification, Leah Fidling was first, William Burbedge second and Owen Fidling third.
Round 9 of the NWJTT series continues at Bolton on the 7th October and the final event is at Leigh & Lowton on the 28th October.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Division
|Boat Type
|Sail No
|PY
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1st
|
|LASER RADIAL
|207703
|1139
|Thomas Brindley
|
|Redesmere
|4
|1
|5
|2nd
|
|LASER RADIAL
|201940
|1139
|Tom Burke
|Various
|Coniston
|3
|2
|5
|3rd
|
|LASER RADIAL
|191313
|1139
|Adam Din
|Olivia Zuniga
|Hollingworth Lake
|2
|3
|5
|4th
|
|TOPPER
|46023
|1347
|Noe Peckham
|
|Leigh & Lowton
|1
|7
|8
|5th
|
|LASER RADIAL
|212948
|1139
|Isabel Lamb
|
|Chester
|5
|4
|9
|6th
|
|TOPPER
|47266
|1347
|Tom Platt
|
|Leigh and Lowton
|6
|5
|11
|7th
|
|TOPPER
|47765
|1347
|Marcus Howard
|
|Redesmere
|7
|6
|13
|8th
|U14
|TOPPER
|47394
|1347
|Leah Fidling
|
|Chester
|8
|8
|16
|9th
|U14
|TOPPER
|47393
|1347
|William Burbedge
|
|Chester
|9
|9
|18
|10th
|U14
|TOPPER
|43561
|1347
|Owen Fidling
|
|Chester
|10
|11
|21
|11th
|
|RS FEVA XL
|5003
|1240
|Emily Page
|Molly Parrish
|Budworth
|13
|10
|23
|12th
|U14
|TOPPER
|48079
|1347
|George Welsh
|
|Chester
|12
|12
|24
|13th
|U14
|TOPPER
|15899
|1347
|Jacob Din
|Harriet Wood
|Hollingworth Lake
|14
|13
|27
|14th
|
|TOPPER
|47851
|1347
|Rebecca Isbell
|
|Chester
|11
|17
|28
|15th
|
|LASER RADIAL
|201124
|1139
|Alison Hughes
|
|Chester
|15
|14
|29
|16th
|
|LASER RADIAL
|204565
|1139
|Alex Isbell
|
|Chester
|18
|15
|33
|17th
|
|LASER RADIAL
|91110
|1139
|Jake Thurlow
|
|Shropshire
|17
|16
|33
|18th
|U14
|TOPPER
|44388
|1347
|Ned Rayner
|
|Chester
|16
|DNF
|35
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!