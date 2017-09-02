North West Junior Travellers at Redesmere Sailing Club

by Peter Baldwin today at 10:37 am

Early arrivals at Redesmere on the 2nd September were disappointed to find thick fog and no wind. The forecast had indicated little or no wind until at least 13:00, but there was no sign of fog.

However, the strong sunshine soon burnt off the fog and by the time the sailor's briefing was held, there was bright sunshine and the temperature was already increasing. The RO explained that the fleet would not be launching until the breeze had materialised and so there was likely to be a good delay. The AP was displayed and the wait began. An early BBQ was made available by the galley at 12:15 (great weather for eating outside!), but there was still no wind after everyone had finished.

Soon, there were some initial indications of a breeze forming and at 13:45, the RO requested sailors to prepare for launching. After a short second briefing the fleet of 16 visitor's and two home handicap boats launched in 4 to 5 knots of breeze and racing finally got started. Race 1 started cleanly and the lead 4 Radial's soon established a lead of half a leg from the next group led by the Topper of Tom Platt. The RO hoped that the Radial's could do three laps, but the breeze dropped for the last broad reach and so a decision was made to stop them after two laps, with the last boat taking a further 25 minutes to finish. On handicap, the winner was Noe Peckham who passed two other Toppers on lap 2, followed by the Radials of Adam Din and Tom Burke, with places 2 to 6 separated by only 30 seconds on corrected time.

As soon as the last boat had finished, the sequence for the start of Race Two began. This time there was one boat OCS, who fortunately had sufficient room to quickly return and restart. There was slightly more breeze for the sailors and sufficient to complete the same course in less time than the first race. This wind also favoured the Radial sailors who took the first four positions on corrected time. The winner this time was Brindley, with Burke second and Din third.

With only two races completed due to the late start of racing, both races were to count and there were three sailors on an equal five points. Local sailor Brindley took first, with Burke second and Din third. In the U14 classification, Leah Fidling was first, William Burbedge second and Owen Fidling third.

Round 9 of the NWJTT series continues at Bolton on the 7th October and the final event is at Leigh & Lowton on the 28th October.

Overall Results:

Pos Division Boat Type Sail No PY Helm Crew Club R1 R2 Pts 1st LASER RADIAL 207703 1139 Thomas Brindley Redesmere 4 1 5 2nd LASER RADIAL 201940 1139 Tom Burke Various Coniston 3 2 5 3rd LASER RADIAL 191313 1139 Adam Din Olivia Zuniga Hollingworth Lake 2 3 5 4th TOPPER 46023 1347 Noe Peckham Leigh & Lowton 1 7 8 5th LASER RADIAL 212948 1139 Isabel Lamb Chester 5 4 9 6th TOPPER 47266 1347 Tom Platt Leigh and Lowton 6 5 11 7th TOPPER 47765 1347 Marcus Howard Redesmere 7 6 13 8th U14 TOPPER 47394 1347 Leah Fidling Chester 8 8 16 9th U14 TOPPER 47393 1347 William Burbedge Chester 9 9 18 10th U14 TOPPER 43561 1347 Owen Fidling Chester 10 11 21 11th RS FEVA XL 5003 1240 Emily Page Molly Parrish Budworth 13 10 23 12th U14 TOPPER 48079 1347 George Welsh Chester 12 12 24 13th U14 TOPPER 15899 1347 Jacob Din Harriet Wood Hollingworth Lake 14 13 27 14th TOPPER 47851 1347 Rebecca Isbell Chester 11 17 28 15th LASER RADIAL 201124 1139 Alison Hughes Chester 15 14 29 16th LASER RADIAL 204565 1139 Alex Isbell Chester 18 15 33 17th LASER RADIAL 91110 1139 Jake Thurlow Shropshire 17 16 33 18th U14 TOPPER 44388 1347 Ned Rayner Chester 16 DNF 35