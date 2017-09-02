Please select your home edition
North West Junior Travellers at Redesmere Sailing Club

by Peter Baldwin today at 10:37 am 2 September 2017

Early arrivals at Redesmere on the 2nd September were disappointed to find thick fog and no wind. The forecast had indicated little or no wind until at least 13:00, but there was no sign of fog.

However, the strong sunshine soon burnt off the fog and by the time the sailor's briefing was held, there was bright sunshine and the temperature was already increasing. The RO explained that the fleet would not be launching until the breeze had materialised and so there was likely to be a good delay. The AP was displayed and the wait began. An early BBQ was made available by the galley at 12:15 (great weather for eating outside!), but there was still no wind after everyone had finished.

Soon, there were some initial indications of a breeze forming and at 13:45, the RO requested sailors to prepare for launching. After a short second briefing the fleet of 16 visitor's and two home handicap boats launched in 4 to 5 knots of breeze and racing finally got started. Race 1 started cleanly and the lead 4 Radial's soon established a lead of half a leg from the next group led by the Topper of Tom Platt. The RO hoped that the Radial's could do three laps, but the breeze dropped for the last broad reach and so a decision was made to stop them after two laps, with the last boat taking a further 25 minutes to finish. On handicap, the winner was Noe Peckham who passed two other Toppers on lap 2, followed by the Radials of Adam Din and Tom Burke, with places 2 to 6 separated by only 30 seconds on corrected time.

As soon as the last boat had finished, the sequence for the start of Race Two began. This time there was one boat OCS, who fortunately had sufficient room to quickly return and restart. There was slightly more breeze for the sailors and sufficient to complete the same course in less time than the first race. This wind also favoured the Radial sailors who took the first four positions on corrected time. The winner this time was Brindley, with Burke second and Din third.

With only two races completed due to the late start of racing, both races were to count and there were three sailors on an equal five points. Local sailor Brindley took first, with Burke second and Din third. In the U14 classification, Leah Fidling was first, William Burbedge second and Owen Fidling third.

Round 9 of the NWJTT series continues at Bolton on the 7th October and the final event is at Leigh & Lowton on the 28th October.

Overall Results:

PosDivisionBoat TypeSail NoPYHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
1st LASER RADIAL2077031139Thomas Brindley Redesmere415
2nd LASER RADIAL2019401139Tom BurkeVariousConiston325
3rd LASER RADIAL1913131139Adam DinOlivia ZunigaHollingworth Lake235
4th TOPPER460231347Noe Peckham Leigh & Lowton178
5th LASER RADIAL2129481139Isabel Lamb Chester549
6th TOPPER472661347Tom Platt Leigh and Lowton6511
7th TOPPER477651347Marcus Howard Redesmere7613
8thU14TOPPER473941347Leah Fidling Chester8816
9thU14TOPPER473931347William Burbedge Chester9918
10thU14TOPPER435611347Owen Fidling Chester101121
11th RS FEVA XL50031240Emily PageMolly ParrishBudworth131023
12thU14TOPPER480791347George Welsh Chester121224
13thU14TOPPER158991347Jacob DinHarriet WoodHollingworth Lake141327
14th TOPPER478511347Rebecca Isbell Chester111728
15th LASER RADIAL2011241139Alison Hughes Chester151429
16th LASER RADIAL2045651139Alex Isbell Chester181533
17th LASER RADIAL911101139Jake Thurlow Shropshire171633
18thU14TOPPER443881347Ned Rayner Chester16DNF35
