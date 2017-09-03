Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Lifeproof iPhone Case
Lifeproof iPhone Case

National 12 Open at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

by Neil McInnes today at 7:08 am 3 September 2017
National 12s at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves Photography

A small but keen fleet attended the National 12 Open meeting at Yorkshire Dales SC. We shared the water with the Vortex Northern Championship and the normal Club racing which made it interesting and entertaining at times with the variety of boats on the water.

Wind direction was not normal for Grimwith and so we found reading the shifts and playing the variable wind strength was critical for success.

First race, on a squashed figure of eight course, Mark & Toby took an early lead only for John & Ali and Patrick & Oliver to get past him on the third lap when it went light. Mark & Toby chased back and just got back ahead of John & Ali at the last leeward mark and held them off to the finish.

The OOD decided to get another race in before lunch on the same course. Neil & Oscar tacked off straight after the start and carried a lifting breeze all the way across the reservoir. This put them in a great position and they rounded the windward mark as lead Twelve and ahead of most the fast handicap club fleet. It all went wrong for them on the next windward leg as they got on the other side of the shift and the others got past. Mark & Toby got into the lead only to capsize on the next lap at the windward mark allowing Patrick & Oliver to get into the lead which they held to the end of the race. After the race, we came ashore for a well needed and wonderful YDSC lunch.

After lunch 2 back to back windward leeward races were held, Mark & Toby won them both, with Patrick & Oliver in second place, the author got tired but we had had all enjoyed ourselves ! Thank you to Yorkshire Dales SC for some great sailing, the warm welcome and keeping us fed and watered, and to Paul Hargreaves Photography for taking some brilliant photos.

Overall Results:

1 Mark and Toby Simpson N 3472 (Big Issue) - Scaling Dam SC
2 Patrick Hamilton and Oliver Newbury N3502 (Big Issue 2) – Burwain SC
3 John and Alison Cheetham N3468 (Numinous) – Yeadon SC
4 Neil McInnes and Oscar Ward- Lasckey N3356 (Design 8) – Yeadon SC

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Gul National 12 Championship overall
The most competitive event for some years The Gul sponsored National 12 championship ended with only 3 points separating the first three boats in the most competitive event for some years. Posted on 28 Aug Gul National 12 Championship day 1
Two broken masts, 6 boats OCS in Weymouth The National 12 Burton kicked off with a bang. A strong breeze, two broken masts and 6 boats OCS in the second race of the day. It was anything but dull on the first day and ended with the first 6 boats just 4 points apart. Posted on 20 Aug Gul National 12 Championship preview
More under 30s for this year's Burton Cup The Gul National 12 Championship is being hosted by Weymouth SC and promises to be a great four days. We have more helms and crews under 30 years of age than at any Burton for many years, which augers well for the future of a class over 80 years old. Posted on 16 Aug 68th North West Norfolk Week
Fairly unique event held at multiple clubs This year saw the 68th North West Norfolk Week take place between the 5th and the 12 August. The week is fairly unique in that it comprises racing at a different venues most days at the top of the tide along the North Norfolk coast. Posted on 14 Aug Warm up for National 12 Burton Week
With a day out at Stokes Bay! The Gul National 12 Series hits the open water after the inland, estuary and river sailing of the first half of the season, so it's the perfect opportunity to forget the short tacks and stick the compass back on the boat. Posted on 27 Jun Online Entry Open for 12 Fest
Summer coaching and fun sailing event at Rutland You can now enter online for 12 Fest, the National 12 class' summer coaching and fun sailing event at Rutland Water on 15th/16th July. There will be on the water coaching throughout the weekend with professional coach Steve Irish joining us on Saturday. Posted on 15 Jun National 12s at Royal Harwich
Gorgeous sunny weather for Gul Series ROund 4 The 4th round of the National 12 Gul Series was hosted by Royal Harwich Yacht Club this weekend. Some were put off by the breezy forecast, but those who ventured to the club were blessed with some gorgeous sunny weather over both days of the weekend. Posted on 13 Jun National 12 Burton Week Boats and Crews
Three things to get sorted for the biggest event of the year You only need 3 things to get to the biggest National 12 event of the year, a boat, a helm and a crew. If you're missing one or two of these here's how to get sorted... Posted on 10 Jun SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3
Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task. Posted on 2 Jun Sailing, socialising and sunshine
142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy