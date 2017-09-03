Please select your home edition
Allen RS600 Inland Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Lee Bratley today at 6:36 am 2-3 September 2017

The revitalised RS600 class saw 26 boats enter for this event, 17 of which were travelling helms from as far away as Pembroke and Shoreham proving that the class rebuilding is really gathering pace.

On Saturday the lack of wind meant no racing was possible, although three 600s joined in the Club Sociable Saturday race in the afternoon.

With the loss of racing on Saturday, Sunday was rescheduled as 4 races with one discard to provide a stern test for the sailors.

Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis
Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis

Race 1 got underway at 10am in a brisk south-easterly 12-15 knots. It was won by local GWSC sailor Jon Bradbury while several others retired either with gear failure, injury or finding the conditions too much.

Races 2, 3 and 4 were sailed alongside the Club races, with the first two of these won by Jamie Mawson from Notts County SC.

Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis
Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis

Going into Race 4 after lunch places at the top of the fleet were very close, with several sailors capable of being crowned Inland Champion. The wind had moderated a little and 10 boats finished the final race with Jamie Mawson taking line honours and the event title. Jon Bradbury finished in 2nd, with George Smith of Shoreham SC in 3rd place.

This was the first championship event for the RS600 class for a while and the fleet are hoping the great turnout and successful event is further evidence of a continued renaissance for the class.

Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis
Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis

It's been a fantastic year for the 600s with new events, new sailors and a wonderfully inclusive feel amongst the fleet as we attract helms fresh to the boat, in addition to the old hands who were more than willing to give a helping hand to anyone struggling with the demands of this challenging but incredibly rewarding dinghy.

Our huge thanks have to go to all at Grafham for helping with this event, providing great race management, allowing us to crown a very well deserved Inland Champion for this year.

Jamie Mawson wins the Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis
Jamie Mawson wins the Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham - photo © Will Davis

We should also thank all of the sailors for actually supporting the work of the new class committee through the year – 26 boats was a superb turnout and just goes to show how much love there is out there for the 600.

Last, but not least, we have to send our very best 'get well soon' message from all of us to Phil Clarke who got out of racing by dislocating his shoulder out on the water. A great effort by the safety team to get Phil ashore and off to hospital efficiently and smoothly.

We're in the process of compiling our 2018 calender – as well as hosting our own stand at the RYA Dinghy Show – so keep your eyes open for both the calendar and boats for sale so you can join us at our future events.

Visit the RS600 Facebook group and see the enthusiasm for yourself.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st810Jamie MawsonNotts County SC‑141113
2nd853Jon BradburyGrafham Water Sailing Club1‑9326
3rd957George SmithShoreham SC242(DNC)8
4th654Ian MarshallOxford S.C334‑510
5th951Michael IszattKing George SC‑626311
6th866Brian BriggsGrafham Water Sailing Club58(DNC)417
7th918Ian MontagueMarconi SC‑855717
8th898Nigel KingLymington Town SC768‑921
9th900Alex PiggottNotts County SC9‑119624
10th702Luke LazellMarconi SC12‑13131035
11th676Ian JubbHayling Island SC47(DNC)DNC38
12th648Alistair FarmanGrafham Water Sailing Club(DNC)DNC7842
13th933Cliff HaslamHickling Broad Sailing Club151614(DNC)45
14th958Chris OwensPembrokeshire Yacht Club(DNC)1011DNC48
15th655Jack NapolitanoSnettisham Beach Sailing Club1014(DNC)DNC51
16th942Bradley FieldHill Head SC / Bewfleet YC(DNC)1512DNC54
17th885Simon HibbertNotts County SC(DNC)DNC10DNC64
18th881Dave GoudieGrafham Water Sailing Club11(DNC)DNCDNC65
19th802Guy HumphreyGrafham Water Sailing Club(DNC)12DNCDNC66
20th904Will DaviesGrafham Water Sailing Club13(DNC)DNCDNC67
21st815Ed BellamyGrafham Water Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNC81
21st645Phil ClarkeStewartby Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNC81
21st680Lee BratleyManor Park Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNC81
21st895Peter LewisGrafham Water Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNC81
21st884Mark RushtonGrafham Water Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNC81
21st721Tom WhiteOlton Mere / Draycote SC(DNF)DNCDNCDNC81
