Allen RS600 Inland Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Lee Bratley today at 6:36 am

The revitalised RS600 class saw 26 boats enter for this event, 17 of which were travelling helms from as far away as Pembroke and Shoreham proving that the class rebuilding is really gathering pace.

On Saturday the lack of wind meant no racing was possible, although three 600s joined in the Club Sociable Saturday race in the afternoon.

With the loss of racing on Saturday, Sunday was rescheduled as 4 races with one discard to provide a stern test for the sailors.

Race 1 got underway at 10am in a brisk south-easterly 12-15 knots. It was won by local GWSC sailor Jon Bradbury while several others retired either with gear failure, injury or finding the conditions too much.

Races 2, 3 and 4 were sailed alongside the Club races, with the first two of these won by Jamie Mawson from Notts County SC.

Going into Race 4 after lunch places at the top of the fleet were very close, with several sailors capable of being crowned Inland Champion. The wind had moderated a little and 10 boats finished the final race with Jamie Mawson taking line honours and the event title. Jon Bradbury finished in 2nd, with George Smith of Shoreham SC in 3rd place.

This was the first championship event for the RS600 class for a while and the fleet are hoping the great turnout and successful event is further evidence of a continued renaissance for the class.

It's been a fantastic year for the 600s with new events, new sailors and a wonderfully inclusive feel amongst the fleet as we attract helms fresh to the boat, in addition to the old hands who were more than willing to give a helping hand to anyone struggling with the demands of this challenging but incredibly rewarding dinghy.

Our huge thanks have to go to all at Grafham for helping with this event, providing great race management, allowing us to crown a very well deserved Inland Champion for this year.

We should also thank all of the sailors for actually supporting the work of the new class committee through the year – 26 boats was a superb turnout and just goes to show how much love there is out there for the 600.

Last, but not least, we have to send our very best 'get well soon' message from all of us to Phil Clarke who got out of racing by dislocating his shoulder out on the water. A great effort by the safety team to get Phil ashore and off to hospital efficiently and smoothly.

We're in the process of compiling our 2018 calender – as well as hosting our own stand at the RYA Dinghy Show – so keep your eyes open for both the calendar and boats for sale so you can join us at our future events.

Visit the RS600 Facebook group and see the enthusiasm for yourself.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 810 Jamie Mawson Notts County SC ‑14 1 1 1 3 2nd 853 Jon Bradbury Grafham Water Sailing Club 1 ‑9 3 2 6 3rd 957 George Smith Shoreham SC 2 4 2 (DNC) 8 4th 654 Ian Marshall Oxford S.C 3 3 4 ‑5 10 5th 951 Michael Iszatt King George SC ‑6 2 6 3 11 6th 866 Brian Briggs Grafham Water Sailing Club 5 8 (DNC) 4 17 7th 918 Ian Montague Marconi SC ‑8 5 5 7 17 8th 898 Nigel King Lymington Town SC 7 6 8 ‑9 21 9th 900 Alex Piggott Notts County SC 9 ‑11 9 6 24 10th 702 Luke Lazell Marconi SC 12 ‑13 13 10 35 11th 676 Ian Jubb Hayling Island SC 4 7 (DNC) DNC 38 12th 648 Alistair Farman Grafham Water Sailing Club (DNC) DNC 7 8 42 13th 933 Cliff Haslam Hickling Broad Sailing Club 15 16 14 (DNC) 45 14th 958 Chris Owens Pembrokeshire Yacht Club (DNC) 10 11 DNC 48 15th 655 Jack Napolitano Snettisham Beach Sailing Club 10 14 (DNC) DNC 51 16th 942 Bradley Field Hill Head SC / Bewfleet YC (DNC) 15 12 DNC 54 17th 885 Simon Hibbert Notts County SC (DNC) DNC 10 DNC 64 18th 881 Dave Goudie Grafham Water Sailing Club 11 (DNC) DNC DNC 65 19th 802 Guy Humphrey Grafham Water Sailing Club (DNC) 12 DNC DNC 66 20th 904 Will Davies Grafham Water Sailing Club 13 (DNC) DNC DNC 67 21st 815 Ed Bellamy Grafham Water Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 81 21st 645 Phil Clarke Stewartby Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 81 21st 680 Lee Bratley Manor Park Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 81 21st 895 Peter Lewis Grafham Water Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 81 21st 884 Mark Rushton Grafham Water Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 81 21st 721 Tom White Olton Mere / Draycote SC (DNF) DNC DNC DNC 81