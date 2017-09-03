SailingFast Waszp Scottish Championship at Loch Lomond Sailing Club

by Duncan Hepplewhite today at 6:19 am

The inaugural SailingFast Scottish Waszp Champs took place over the weekend of 1st- 3rd September. With seven Waszps making the trip to Loch Lomond Sailing Club we all knew we were in for a fun weekend.

The majority of boats arrived on Friday to stunning blue skies and 12-14 knots, enough time for some boat bimbling and a quick on the water session before the team went to the local pub for dinner.

Saturday began with light airs and an AP before a late launch and three marginal foiling races. Race one began with 7 boats foiling off the start line, an epic sight!

As the fleet arrived ashore they were greeted with beer from the sponsor followed by a club BBQ.

Sunday's forecast was more exciting with gusts of 20 knots plus a prospect. Sadly the winds were a little less and led to 4 races of marginal foiling conditions.

After 7 races Rory Rose was victorious and claimed the stunning trophy, donated to the class by the team at Sailing Fast. 2nd Place went to Ewan McLellan and third to Duncan Hepplewhite. Thank you to all those who participated and made the long drive.

We were very fortunate to share a race course and banter with the Scottish Moth fleet.

The weekend was a huge success, we can't wait for round two.

For more information on the class and future events please contact the Sailingfast team or Victoria, the WASZP UK Secretary.

Happy Foiling!