Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Long Sleeve ZhikDry Top
Zhik Men's Long Sleeve ZhikDry Top

Galateia again at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2017

by James Boyd, www.sailingintelligence.com today at 10:11 pm 3-9 September 2017

A singleton windward-leeward race for the Maxi 72s and Wallys was held on what for all the other classes was a lay-day at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo. Two races were scheduled to make up for those lost earlier in the week, but, after the first was completed, the wind suddenly piped up to 28 knots causing PRO Peter Craig to suspend racing for the day.

Held for the world's largest racing yachts, the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is jointly organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the International Maxi Association, the body sanctioned by World Sailing to represent the Maxi classes.

Today's one race was a trailblazer, showing off the strong wind and blazing sunshine for which the Costa Smeralda is famous.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

Following her victory in yesterday's second race, the new Wallycento Galateia blasted around the race track once again claiming both line honours and the win under IRC corrected time. She now leads the Wally class, 8 points ahead of the Wally 80 Nahita, with the Wally 77 Lyra a further point behind.

"It is surprising to us!" said a beaming David M. Leuschen, Galateia's owner. "The boat is new. We raced half the season last year when the crew was new. We have improved because the crew co-ordination is better. We did a lot of work on the boat over the winter and we bought a new suit of North Sails, which we like a lot more."

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

They have also been luckier. Last year, in their first outing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup, Leuschen remembers they suffered a collision and a spinnaker forestay wrap. "We haven't had anything like that happen this time, but we are probably due for it..."

Today's race Leuschen said was "phenomenal". They sailed the final downwind particularly well to add distance on the water between them and the Wally 107 Open Season of International Maxi Association President, Thomas Bscher. "We saw 23 knots a couple of times and over 20 pretty consistently."

Second today, moving her up to third behind Nikata overall in the Wally class, was the Wally 77, Lyra. Navigator Will Best said of their race: "We have a good J3, so the boat is well balanced and we are quite confident upwind. But we are really quick downwind." On the final downwind Lyra achieved a new top speed of 16 knots. "It was good fun. At start time the wind was 14 knots and we were nervous we were under the wrong jib. But when we finished we had 24-25."

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

International Maxi Association member, Dieter Schön on Momo made it three wins in a row. The German team now leads the Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship by 4.75 points.

For the 72s, the wind was typically 17-22 knots from 270-290 degrees. "It was much more complicated than yesterday," advised Momo's tactician Markus Wieser. "Out of the start suddenly there was less pressure on the left and the right began paying half way up, so the boat on the windward side could hold the whole fleet out."

Three wins in a row for Dieter Schön's Momo in the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex
Three wins in a row for Dieter Schön's Momo in the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo - photo © Carlo Borlenghi / Rolex

Momo pulled into the lead on the first downwind, but was rolled coming into the leeward gate by Dario Ferrari's new Cannonball. Both boats rounded the port gate mark but Momo tacked and had pulled out a significant lead at the second top mark.

Weiser believed it was the right call to cancel today's second race. "We had puffs of up to 28 knots - it was on the edge. It would have been fun, if you'd have survived!"

A boat to benefit from the usually unfavoured right today was Alex Schaerer's Caol Ila R. This being her first Maxi 72 inshore event of 2017, the Swiss boat has been lagging at this year's Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship. The crew was therefore delighted to lead at the top mark. "It shows that if you sail well the boat is still competitive against the new ones even in strong winds, when we are more optimised for lighter wind," said Schaerer. Sadly this was not to last. Their A2 the spinnaker promptly blew up upon hoisting.

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo day 4 - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

They were not alone in blowing up sails. Hap Fauth's normally immaculate Maxi 72 Bella Mente ripped the top off her J3 four minutes into the first beat. Her crew carried out the speediest of jib changes, bareheaded. Despite this incident, they pulled up the fleet and at one point were up to second. "Everyone on the boat did a phenomenal job after the jib breakage to get us back into the race," observed strategist Adrian Stead.

The Wallys also had their share of damage with the Wally 94 Sensei blowing up her kite as the wind filled in on the final run into the finish.

Tomorrow will be the penultimate day of racing at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Mistral wind is forecast to abate to 7-12 knots.

Tonight the Annual General Meeting of the International Maxi Association is taking place at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

For more information visit www.internationalmaxiassociation.com or the YCCS's event site.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup day 3
Two bullet day for Momo As Bryon Ehrhart, owner of Lucky, put it: "Today was great sailing - Chamber of Commerce stuff!" After difficult conditions for some of the seven classes at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup yesterday, there was solid breeze for day three of racing. Posted on 6 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup day 2
Glamour day for the Mini Maxis Tricky conditions and dual breezes made life difficult on day two of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo. Posted on 6 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup day 1
A day of surprises in Porto Cervo Racing began today at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship in Porto Cervo. This annual event is jointly organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the International Maxi Association. Posted on 4 Sep Form wide open
For next week's Rolex Maxi 72 Worlds Competition is set to be the tightest ever at next week's Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship, taking place once again as part of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. Posted on 30 Aug 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race
L'Ottavo Peccato wins The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past. Posted on 29 Aug New faces and hardware
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2017 Action between the world's largest racing yachts on the world's most magnificent race course is due to take place over 3rd to the 9th September. Posted on 27 Aug Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo preview
48 yachts from 18 to 36 metres Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean's greatest festival of big boat competition. The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary Posted on 26 Aug Gill sponsor the J/70 Worlds in Port Cervo
As the Official Technical Clothing Partner Gill, the leading global sailing clothing brand is proud to be the official technical clothing sponsor to the J/70 Worlds, held in Porto Cervo. Posted on 17 Aug A September to remember
Coming up in Porto Cervo With the first half of the sporting season now completed, the Club is preparing for an equally busy time in September. Before then there will of course be the Club's participation in the traditional Trofeo Formenton. Posted on 13 Aug Rolex Farr 40 World Championships overall
Plenty wins in Costa Smeralda Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Posted on 16 Jul

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy