Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Allen A2030TII - 30mm Dynamic tie-on block
Allen A2030TII - 30mm Dynamic tie-on block

Nacra 17 Worlds at Yacht Club de la Grande Motte - Day 3

by Andi Robertson today at 10:01 pm 4-10 September 2017
Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lubeck lead the Nacra 17 Worlds after day 3 © YCGM

The top two crews at the Nacra 17 World Championship both emerged from a challenging Race 7 of the Qualifying Series with their worst results yet. But, showing the hallmarks of potential champions, both regrouped and were immediately back into their stride during the subsequent two heats and so head into Friday and Saturday's Finals with just a small cushion over the third placed team.

The World Championship leaders in La Grand Motte, France, remain Denmark's Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lubeck, local heroes when they won last month's 2018 Aarhus Sailing World Championship Test Event.

The Danish duo who only narrowly missed Olympic selection to rivals Allan Norregard and Annette Viborg, today broke from their usual 'stay with the group and stay consistent' strategy in today's first light winds race, contested in a patchy 10-11kts of cross offshore breeze, only to find themselves hung out to dry hundreds of metres behind their rivals. They battled back to their discard, 19th.

In the same streaky breeze, which was enough, at times, to more favour the lighter crews who could foil and fly for periods, Great Britain's World Ranked 1 duo Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson, who have only been together since May, also sailed their discard. They too bounced back to a 1,5 while the ice cool Danes went 2,2 to lead the Brits into the Finals by two points.

Spain's double Olympic medallist Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets had a similar day in the patchy, up and down sea breeze which did not quite reach the forecast 12kts. They sailing to a good fourth and a good first, but then had to fight back from deep to an eleventh. But while the Spanish aces are up to third in the standings because they already have an eleventh in their scoreline they go into the Finals eight points behind Saxton and Dabson.

With the top 24 duos making the cut today to the Gold Fleet, the business end of the Nacra 17 World Championship will see a big step up in the level. To date none of the Rio Olympic medallists are in the top five, Argentina's Olympic champions Santi Lange and Cecilia Carrannza Carroli are sixth at their first Nacra 17 regatta since their Rio victory. They won the third race of the day. But silver medallists Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin are eighth and bronze winner, Austria's Thomas Zajac with new crew Barbara Matz are 19th.

The Danes Cenhholt and Lübeck have been as impressively consistent on the Camargue's Baie d'Aigues Mortes as they were winning on their home waters.

Britain's leading helm Saxton, who finished ninth in Rio and is one of the most experienced in the fleet having started in 2013 when he was runner up for the world title, warned:

"The Danes are fast, start well and are good upwind and downwind. But it is a going to get a lot tougher. It is wicked to be here among all these good sailors. I relish the opportunity from here."

But theirs is a potent pairing, the fresh drive and impetus brought aboard from the powerful, smart Dabson complementing Saxton's experience, "We are good at cracking on, never switching off, we work hard and are good at regrouping and getting going again and that makes us quite nice and consistent." Saxton said today, "Katie has been great. There are not many sailors could hop on to the boat in May and already have a Europeans medal. Credit to her. She puts a lot of effort in and that goes a long way."

"Some people are playing more than others. I tried a new setting today in the boat, just how you set the power up in the boat, and that seemed to work and so we are learning every day." Saxton concluded.

Fourth in Rio, New Zealand's Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are nicely poised in fourth.

Saunders said: "Overall today we are happy because the wind was a bit fickle on our course. We are happy with our start to the regatta The first objective was to be in the gold fleet and not to do anything stupid Now the serious things start tomorrow. We are in the match but the intensity goes up and up from here. Before the regatta we had worked hard at sailing upwind with the gennaker and that was not allowed so we had to regroup, relearn a lot of stuff. But we have been making good starts which are not usually our best points. So these are good learnings now to carry forwards to the Finals."

Standings after Day 3: (top ten, 9 races, 1 discard)

1 Lin Ea Cenholt Christensen/Christian Peter Lubeck (DEN)29pts (12, 1, 1, 3, 4,4, (19), 2, 2)
2 Ben Saxton/Katie Dabson (GBR) 31pts (6,4,2,6,5,2 (10), 1,5)
3 Iker Martinez/Olga Maslivets (ESP) 38pts (1,(11), 9,4,7,1,4,1,11)
4 Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders (NZL) 40pts (3,5,4,(14), 3,7,5,11,2)
5 Moana Vaireaux/Manon Audinet (FRA) 43pts (6,5,7,4,3,3,9,6,(10))
6 Santiago Lange/Cecilia Carranza (ARG) 45pts (9,7,3,1,8,6,(12), 10, 1)
7 Ruggero Tita/Caterina Banti (ITA) 46pts (12,2,10,6,1,2,3 (18), 10)
8 Jason Waterhouse/Lisa Dalmanin (AUS) 47pts (4,9,12,5,1,5,(13),4,7)
9 Pablo Defazio/Dominique Knuppel (URU) 47pts (5,3,5,5,14,(17), 3,9,3)
10 John Gimson/Anna Burnett (GBR) 50pts (3,4,2,(14),6,7,7,13,8)

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Nacra 17 Worlds at La Grande Motte day 2
Tramontane turns up the heat After a relatively benign, gentle introduction Tuesday to the Nacra 17 Worlds - the first ever in flying, foiling 2020 Olympic mode, La Grande Motte's Baie d'Aigue Mortes in the South of France's Camargue region, progressively turned up the heat today Posted on 6 Sep Nacra 17 Worlds at La Grande Motte day 1
Gimson and Burnett lead GBR 1-2 after US team penalised American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee lead the Nacra 17 World Championships after the first three qualifying races were contested in light, sub 10 kt breezes and pleasant sunshine off La Grande Motte's Baie de Aigues Mortes. Posted on 5 Sep Brave New World
At the Nacra 17 Worlds The Nacra 17 class steps into a brave new world Tuesday as the first world championship for the mixed sex Olympic catamaran in its new 'flying' foiling configuration starts on the Mediterranean's Baie d'Aigues Mortes in the south of France. Posted on 4 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep Gold for Fletcher and Bithell
At a history-making 49er Worlds World number one ranked pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won gold in a history-making feat at the 49er World Championships which drew to a close on Saturday (2 September) in Porto, Portugal. Posted on 3 Sep La Grande Motte set for Nacra 17 Worlds
60 crews representing 25 different nations taking part From September 4nd to 10th, 60 crews representing 25 different nations will battle it out on the Bay of Aigues Mortes challenging for the Nacra 17 World Championships. Posted on 3 Sep Bora Gulari injured in training accident
Prior to Nacra 17 Worlds US Sailing Team Nacra 17 athlete and Rio 2016 U.S. Olympian Bora Gulari suffered an injury during a training incident on Wednesday, as he and teammate Helena Scutt were preparing for the upcoming Nacra 17 World Championship. Posted on 31 Aug Team Allen sailors Fletcher and Bithell win gold
49er sailors top at European Championship in Kiel Team Allen Sailors set down a marker at last month's European Championships at Kiel-Schilksee Olympic Sailing Centre. In the Skiff classes, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell took 49er Gold. Posted on 16 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy