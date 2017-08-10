Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 1

by Clive Eplett today at 9:52 pm

The format for the day was to be six 'Sprint' races. Mo Farrah better look out because, our OOD Barrie Harding has massive confidence that 100 sailors can sprint for longer than Mo runs a 10,000m.

In reality, the result is lots of aching bones and muscles, even tho the 6th race had to be deferred as someone had pulled the bath plug and the water was disappearing.

Conditions were gusty, shifty, blowing across Southampton water in a breeze that grew over the day but always varied between sub and post planing. Lots of opportunities to make gains and losses, but no snakes or ladders were seen anywhere.

It comes as a relief for your correspondent to report that his runners and riders appraisal was not too far wide of the mark. Leading with a 3, 2, (10), 3, 2 is 2015 Champion Brett Aarrons, who showed great powers of recovery at times, particularly finding a personal lane of wind 50 yards above your correspondent and Greg Booth in the last race to nick that second.

Demonstrating the fleet's strength in depth, is last years champion Al Dickson in second overall, but with up-and-down results of (15), 1, 1, 6, 8.

Channelling his inner Geoff Hurst was Weston based Steven Lee, with a 2, 6, 5, (19),5, followed by European Champion and retiring class chairman Mark Harrison. He took a while to wake up, with a (14), 14, 3, 1, 7.

Cursing his trigger-finger is the Young Pretender Robert Richardson who found the early conditions much to his liking with a 1, 3, 1. Sadly, the second bullet was actually an OCS, becoming his discard and followed with a 16, 6. This is getting too much like hard work, he told me. Wait until you are as old as the rest of us Robert.

The inevitable dark-horse turned out to be Dutchman Pim van Vugt. Unlucky that his charter boat's main halyard went bang when in the top bunch, tipping him in, he calmly swam to the mast top, tied it up and sailed on, albeit to a 37. After that, he got better and better, scoring a 17, 4, 4, 1.

Chew boys Andy Jones and Chris Goldhawk, separated by one point in 9th and 10th, (just behind bidding-their-time-for-more-wind Huw Powell and Greg Booth) did actually manage to complete every race but seem more excited by the hot-tub at their accommodation, so have gone home early, bless them. We are sure they will be very happy together. Not sure where Andy's brother Steve fits in this cosy relationship. Watch this space.

Other highlights include Mostyn Evans forgetting to sail thru the leeward gate before the finish and Nils Joliffe jousting Netley club-mate Luke Goble with his kite pole. I was not going to mention your correspondent capsizing downwind in two successive races whilst endeavouring to pass behind boats on starboard, but there seems to be an insistence not to omit this.

Leading the Silver fleet in 16th overall is Ed Jones also of Chew Valley. His hot tub preferences are yet to be determined. Top of the bronze fleet is Frensham's Simon Lomas-Clarke in 30th.

After sailing, at the class AGM, stepping-down Chairman Mark Harrison was thanked by all for his three years sterling service and David Smart (after promising to actually come sailing next year and avoid the pathetic injury excuses) was unanimously elected New Chairman in his stead. Well done David.

Four races tomorrow and more wind. It's happy days in the RS100 fleet.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 527 Brett Aarons Gurnard SC 3 2 ‑10 3 2 10 2nd 410 Alistair Dickson Gurnard SC ‑15 1 1 6 8 16 3rd 314 Steven Lee Weston SC 2 6 5 ‑19 5 18 4th 379 Mark Harrison Gurnard SC ‑14 14 3 1 7 25 5th 140 Robert Richardson Royal Windermere YC 1 3 (OCS) 16 6 26 6th 288 Pim van Vugt WSV H2O ‑37 17 4 4 1 26 7th 508 Huw Powell Red Wharf Bay SC 12 ‑30 2 2 11 27 8th 523 Greg Booth Port Dinorwic SC ‑13 13 7 5 3 28 9th 480 Chris Goldhawk Chew Valley Lake SC 11 4 6 11 ‑12 32 10th 172 Andrew Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 4 ‑19 12 9 10 35 11th 509 Clive Eplett Frensham Pond SC 10 8 ‑17 14 4 36 12th 312 Iain Horlock Exe SC 5 5 13 17 ‑30 40 13th 370 Nils Joliffe Netley SC 7 11 ‑16 13 9 40 14th 259 Ian Gregory Frensham Pond SC 6 12 8 ‑23 19 45 15th 130 Steve Jones Chew Valley Lake SC (DNF) 22 9 7 13 51 16th 218 Ed Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 8 15 23 10 ‑28 56 17th 472 Stewart Hawthorn Netley SC ‑24 9 21 15 15 60 18th 180 John Richardson Royal Windermere YC 17 10 ‑28 21 14 62 19th 359 Giles Peckham Gurnard SC 9 7 27 (DNF) 23 66 20th 362 Adam Knight Guernsey SC 25 (DNF) 11 8 27 71 21st 154 Simon Geyman Datchet Water SC 16 20 20 ‑25 17 73 22nd 348 Nick Sandison Netley SC 18 18 ‑22 18 20 74 23rd 421 Jeremy Troughton Netley SC 20 16 ‑26 24 16 76 24th 407 Michael Rhodes Netley SC 22 ‑31 14 12 29 77 25th 255 Kevin Moore Weston SC ‑26 21 18 20 18 77 26th 526 Mostyn Evans Mounts Bay SC (RET) 24 19 22 25 90 27th 302 Daniel Craft Weston SC 23 28 25 26 ‑32 102 28th 127 Luke Goble Netley SC 19 23 15 (DNF) DNS 103 29th 229 Nick Shuttleworth Netley SC 21 ‑33 30 30.5 22 103.5 30th 366 Simon Lomas‑Clarke Frensham Pond SC ‑35 25 33 30.5 21 109.5 31st 305 Jeremy Gilbert Mounts Bay & Penzance SC 30 ‑37 29 28 24 111 32nd 492 Nick Griffin Castle Cove 28 26 24 ‑34 34 112 33rd 221 Martin Wilson Datchet Water SC 32 32 31 27 ‑33 122 34th 188 Samuel Spencer Weston SC 27 ‑39 35 35 26 123 35th 156 Chris Brown Weston SC 33 27 32 36 ‑37 128 36th 333 Paul Craft Teign Corinthian SC ‑36 29 36 32 35 132 37th 491 Simon Jones Teign Corinthian SC 34 35 34 29 ‑36 132 38th 3791 Martyn Prince Netley SC ‑39 34 37 33 31 135 39th 205 Jim Wicks Locks SC 29 38 ‑39 37 38 142 40th 222 Cindy Doennecke‑Herz CKA 38 ‑40 38 38 39 153 41st 266 Andy Trickett Netley SC 31 36 (DNF) DNC DNS 159 42nd 148 Paul Drewery Banbury SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 184 42nd 364 Julian Hines Netley SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 184 42nd Thomas Southwell Netley SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 184 42nd 413 Tom Powell Llandefedd SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 184