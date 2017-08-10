Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston Sailing Club - Day 1

by Clive Eplett today at 9:52 pm 7-10 August 2017

The format for the day was to be six 'Sprint' races. Mo Farrah better look out because, our OOD Barrie Harding has massive confidence that 100 sailors can sprint for longer than Mo runs a 10,000m.

In reality, the result is lots of aching bones and muscles, even tho the 6th race had to be deferred as someone had pulled the bath plug and the water was disappearing.

Conditions were gusty, shifty, blowing across Southampton water in a breeze that grew over the day but always varied between sub and post planing. Lots of opportunities to make gains and losses, but no snakes or ladders were seen anywhere.

It comes as a relief for your correspondent to report that his runners and riders appraisal was not too far wide of the mark. Leading with a 3, 2, (10), 3, 2 is 2015 Champion Brett Aarrons, who showed great powers of recovery at times, particularly finding a personal lane of wind 50 yards above your correspondent and Greg Booth in the last race to nick that second.

Demonstrating the fleet's strength in depth, is last years champion Al Dickson in second overall, but with up-and-down results of (15), 1, 1, 6, 8.

Channelling his inner Geoff Hurst was Weston based Steven Lee, with a 2, 6, 5, (19),5, followed by European Champion and retiring class chairman Mark Harrison. He took a while to wake up, with a (14), 14, 3, 1, 7.

Cursing his trigger-finger is the Young Pretender Robert Richardson who found the early conditions much to his liking with a 1, 3, 1. Sadly, the second bullet was actually an OCS, becoming his discard and followed with a 16, 6. This is getting too much like hard work, he told me. Wait until you are as old as the rest of us Robert.

The inevitable dark-horse turned out to be Dutchman Pim van Vugt. Unlucky that his charter boat's main halyard went bang when in the top bunch, tipping him in, he calmly swam to the mast top, tied it up and sailed on, albeit to a 37. After that, he got better and better, scoring a 17, 4, 4, 1.

Chew boys Andy Jones and Chris Goldhawk, separated by one point in 9th and 10th, (just behind bidding-their-time-for-more-wind Huw Powell and Greg Booth) did actually manage to complete every race but seem more excited by the hot-tub at their accommodation, so have gone home early, bless them. We are sure they will be very happy together. Not sure where Andy's brother Steve fits in this cosy relationship. Watch this space.

Other highlights include Mostyn Evans forgetting to sail thru the leeward gate before the finish and Nils Joliffe jousting Netley club-mate Luke Goble with his kite pole. I was not going to mention your correspondent capsizing downwind in two successive races whilst endeavouring to pass behind boats on starboard, but there seems to be an insistence not to omit this.

Leading the Silver fleet in 16th overall is Ed Jones also of Chew Valley. His hot tub preferences are yet to be determined. Top of the bronze fleet is Frensham's Simon Lomas-Clarke in 30th.

After sailing, at the class AGM, stepping-down Chairman Mark Harrison was thanked by all for his three years sterling service and David Smart (after promising to actually come sailing next year and avoid the pathetic injury excuses) was unanimously elected New Chairman in his stead. Well done David.

Four races tomorrow and more wind. It's happy days in the RS100 fleet.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st527Brett AaronsGurnard SC32‑103210
2nd410Alistair DicksonGurnard SC‑15116816
3rd314Steven LeeWeston SC265‑19518
4th379Mark HarrisonGurnard SC‑141431725
5th140Robert RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC13(OCS)16626
6th288Pim van VugtWSV H2O‑371744126
7th508Huw PowellRed Wharf Bay SC12‑30221127
8th523Greg BoothPort Dinorwic SC‑131375328
9th480Chris GoldhawkChew Valley Lake SC114611‑1232
10th172Andrew JonesChew Valley Lake SC4‑191291035
11th509Clive EplettFrensham Pond SC108‑1714436
12th312Iain HorlockExe SC551317‑3040
13th370Nils JoliffeNetley SC711‑1613940
14th259Ian GregoryFrensham Pond SC6128‑231945
15th130Steve JonesChew Valley Lake SC(DNF)22971351
16th218Ed JonesChew Valley Lake SC8152310‑2856
17th472Stewart HawthornNetley SC‑24921151560
18th180John RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC1710‑28211462
19th359Giles PeckhamGurnard SC9727(DNF)2366
20th362Adam KnightGuernsey SC25(DNF)1182771
21st154Simon GeymanDatchet Water SC162020‑251773
22nd348Nick SandisonNetley SC1818‑22182074
23rd421Jeremy TroughtonNetley SC2016‑26241676
24th407Michael RhodesNetley SC22‑3114122977
25th255Kevin MooreWeston SC‑262118201877
26th526Mostyn EvansMounts Bay SC(RET)2419222590
27th302Daniel CraftWeston SC23282526‑32102
28th127Luke GobleNetley SC192315(DNF)DNS103
29th229Nick ShuttleworthNetley SC21‑333030.522103.5
30th366Simon Lomas‑ClarkeFrensham Pond SC‑35253330.521109.5
31st305Jeremy GilbertMounts Bay & Penzance SC30‑37292824111
32nd492Nick GriffinCastle Cove282624‑3434112
33rd221Martin WilsonDatchet Water SC32323127‑33122
34th188Samuel SpencerWeston SC27‑39353526123
35th156Chris BrownWeston SC33273236‑37128
36th333Paul CraftTeign Corinthian SC‑3629363235132
37th491Simon JonesTeign Corinthian SC34353429‑36132
38th3791Martyn PrinceNetley SC‑3934373331135
39th205Jim WicksLocks SC2938‑393738142
40th222Cindy Doennecke‑HerzCKA38‑40383839153
41st266Andy TrickettNetley SC3136(DNF)DNCDNS159
42nd148Paul DreweryBanbury SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC184
42nd364Julian HinesNetley SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC184
42nd Thomas SouthwellNetley SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC184
42nd413Tom PowellLlandefedd SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC184
Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals preview
Runners and Riders for the event at Weston And this year's sucker of the year goes to your correspondent for not refusing the Chairman's request to write-up a 'runners and riders' for this year's RS100 Nationals. Posted on 5 Sep RS100 Europeans at Lake Como
A spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show? Is it real, or are we in a spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show movie? The backdrop here at Gravedona, Lake Como is so stunning it's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy. Posted on 3 Aug Cowes Dinghy Week 2017
With fleet racing for Shadows, RS100 and Laser 4.7 Gurnard Sailing Club welcomed around sixty entries to its annual Cowes Dinghy Week regatta, sailed over five days, from 22nd to 26th July. Competitors enjoyed contrasting weather conditions over the five day period. Posted on 29 Jul RS100 Eurocup at Lake Como days 1 & 2
It's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy Is it real, or are we in a spectacular reimagining of The Truman Show movie? The backdrop here at Gravedona, Lake Como is so stunning it's hard to believe it's not a Hollywood fantasy. Posted on 28 Jul 250+ RS sailors off to Lake Como
RS500 World, RS100 European and RS200/RS400 Eurocup 250 sailors and their supporters are busily getting ready to travel to Lake Como, Italy, for their Championships which start on 24 July. Posted on 16 Jul RS100s at Llandegfedd
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 4 The RS100s were joined by the RS Vareos at Llandegfedd on July 1st and 2nd for some classic snakes and ladder sailing. In the absence of your normal correspondents the report was written by a small committee. Posted on 7 Jul RS100s at Hayling Island
Excellent turnout of 24 boats enjoy the sunshine An excellent turnout of 24 RS100s pre-entered for the RS Southerns at HISC on 17/18 June, hoping for waves, wind and perhaps even some sun. Posted on 19 Jun RS100s in the POSH Regatta
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 2 Well it's certainly a weird year for weather. In Ireland, half a mile of rock pools becomes a beautiful looking golden-sand beach "overnight". In the wettest part of the UK, the River Derwent is just a corridor of rocks. Posted on 11 May RS100 Sprints at Rutland
Wind from every point of the compass We need a new weather calculation system it appears. An average of 8 knots and an average direction of X does not take into account that, when it boxes all points of the compass, the net effect is no wind in no direction. Posted on 26 Apr Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr

