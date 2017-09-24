Henri Lloyd Presence at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017
by Henri Lloyd today at 1:31 pm
15-24 September 2017
Land Rover BAR Cap © Henri Lloyd
Henri Lloyd will be exhibiting their Technical Marine range at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year, via their Marine Retailers, where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.
The Land Rover BAR Replica range will be available on the Andark stand and Henri Lloyd will be running daily offers on selected products from our technical collection for the duration of the show.
- Force 4 – B017
- Marine Superstore – F006
- Andark Diving – F001
- You Boat – B006
www.henrilloyd.com