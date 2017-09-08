Please select your home edition
Phil Sharp wins Class 40 2017 European Trophy

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 11:09 am 8 September 2017
Phil Sharp helming IMERYS © Phil Sharp Racing

Winner of both the Grand Prix Guyader and Normandy Channel Race, and second in the Sables-Horta and Rolex Fastnet Race, Phil Sharp and Imerys achieve victory in the European Trophy.

Dominating the Championship leaderboard with a 138 point lead the team have delivered consistently top results leading to a hands down win in the European Trophy Award. Imerys enter the final race of the year, the Transat Jacques Vabres, with a strong lead at 611 points, with second place's Campagne de France (GBR/FR) on 473 points, and Serenis Consulting (FR) completing the podium on 469 points.

Phil comments:
"It is really pleasing for the whole team, including our partners, to be rewarded with the European Trophy. It demonstrates that we have not only achieved some great race results, but have also shown real consistency as a result of the dedication and enthusiasm of all those that have been involved in the project this year."

Halvard Mabire, Class 40 president commented:
"The European Trophy highlights the vitality and diversity on offer within the Class 40 race programme. While primarily designed for transoceanic racing, Class 40s also make for appealing boats for any offshore racing. With the ever-increasing level of competition in Class 40, it is important to reward performance. Congratulations to team Imerys on their victory!"

Success in all four demanding European events racing against top international teams has given the confirmed Imerys duo of Phil and co-skipper Pablo Santurde significant preparation for this year's transatlantic race. In just under two months more than 40 race boats from four classes will embark on the 4,445 nautical mile Transat Jacques Vabre race to Brazil. As the largest fleet, Class 40 will see 20 boats battling for a win, and team Imerys are fired up for the challenge: "The trophy is a great boost prior to this year's grand slam, but there is no underestimating the strong competition we have for this marathon event. We still have significant boat preparation, development and training to do in order to maximise our performance and reliability in our quest for a top result. We will be giving it everything as the Transat Jacques Vabres is a race I would really like to win!!" Phil continued.

Two months now remain until the start of this year's big ocean race, the double-handed Transat Jacques Vabre starting on 05th November from Le Harve, France to Salvador, Brazil. Track the race and follow Phil and Pablo's story on social media and on the team website at www.philsharpracing.com.

