Seldén Mast Job Opportunity: Technical Account Manager
by Seldén Mast today at 1:30 pm
7 September 2017
Seldén Masts © Seldén Masts
Seldén Mast Ltd is part of the Seldén Group, the world's largest spar manufacturer. Seldén Mast design, develop and manufacture aluminium and carbon fibre masts, booms and poles for boats from 8ft up to 82ft. Seldén masts can be found on boats ranging from Olympic medal winning dinghies to the world's best-known production and premium yachts.
Seldén Mast Ltd is looking is looking for an experienced Technical Account Manager with a passion for sailing to join the team in Gosport.
Facilitating B2B supply of yacht and dinghy products within the leisure market, this role will focus mainly on the rapidly developing dinghy market. The successful candidate will be responsible for sales in defined British and European markets, building business and developing new client relationships. This role requires energy and enthusiasm. There is an expectation of 2 days travel on average per week.
The position will report to the Head of Sales.
Role:
- Assist in the development and execution of overall sales strategy
- Meet agreed sales targets with new and existing customers using long term sustainable growth
- Project sales forecasts and targets and assist in business development plans
- Advise design department on the direction of market growth and assist in product development
- Liaise with Customer Service Team and Production to ensure the order process is smooth
- Attend trade shows and exhibitions to represent product ranges
- Liaise with Olympic and world classes to develop cutting edge products
- Understand the differing needs of both OEM and aftermarket customers
The successful candidate will have the following skills:
- Self-motivation and a drive to succeed
- A minimum of 2 years sales experience, preferably in the marine industry
- Practical knowledge of dinghy and yacht sailing
- Be IT Literate
- A proven track record of excellent networking and client development
Apply To:
Kay Dawkins
Email:
Company Name: Selden Masts Limited
Address: Lederle Lane, Gosport, Hampshire, PO13 0FZ