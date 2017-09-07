Seldén Mast Job Opportunity: Technical Account Manager

by Seldén Mast today at 1:30 pm

Seldén Mast Ltd is part of the Seldén Group, the world's largest spar manufacturer. Seldén Mast design, develop and manufacture aluminium and carbon fibre masts, booms and poles for boats from 8ft up to 82ft. Seldén masts can be found on boats ranging from Olympic medal winning dinghies to the world's best-known production and premium yachts.

Seldén Mast Ltd is looking is looking for an experienced Technical Account Manager with a passion for sailing to join the team in Gosport.

Facilitating B2B supply of yacht and dinghy products within the leisure market, this role will focus mainly on the rapidly developing dinghy market. The successful candidate will be responsible for sales in defined British and European markets, building business and developing new client relationships. This role requires energy and enthusiasm. There is an expectation of 2 days travel on average per week.

The position will report to the Head of Sales.

Role:

Assist in the development and execution of overall sales strategy

Meet agreed sales targets with new and existing customers using long term sustainable growth

Project sales forecasts and targets and assist in business development plans

Advise design department on the direction of market growth and assist in product development

Liaise with Customer Service Team and Production to ensure the order process is smooth

Attend trade shows and exhibitions to represent product ranges

Liaise with Olympic and world classes to develop cutting edge products

Understand the differing needs of both OEM and aftermarket customers

The successful candidate will have the following skills:

Self-motivation and a drive to succeed

A minimum of 2 years sales experience, preferably in the marine industry

Practical knowledge of dinghy and yacht sailing

Be IT Literate

A proven track record of excellent networking and client development

Apply To:

Kay Dawkins

Email:

Company Name: Selden Masts Limited

Address: Lederle Lane, Gosport, Hampshire, PO13 0FZ