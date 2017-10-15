Please select your home edition
Gul Allspars Final Fling to be held on 14-15 October in Plymouth

14-15 October 2017

Although our 1884 Series has now drawn to a close, we still have lots of sailing events coming up in the next few months.

Don't forget our Autumn Series starts this Sunday – further details and online entry can be found on our website here.

Our Win or Swim Dinghy Series will start again on Saturday 7th October and run until Saturday 16th December, more information to follow in the next week so keep an eye on your emails for more details!

We are pleased to announce we will be running the 'Gul Allspars Final Fling' Dinghy Regatta on Saturday 14th – Sunday 15th October! NoR & entry forms will go up on the website nearer the time!

For more information on any of these events please contact the Royal Western Yacht Club office.

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib and Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Kielder Water SC Monohull dinghies Handicap Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Kielder Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Datchet Water SC Flying Fifteen Mercedes Open for Flying Fifteen
Datchet Water SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Desborough SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Desborough SC- 9 Sep Staines SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Staines SC- 10 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
