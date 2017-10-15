Gul Allspars Final Fling to be held on 14-15 October in Plymouth

Although our 1884 Series has now drawn to a close, we still have lots of sailing events coming up in the next few months.

Don't forget our Autumn Series starts this Sunday – further details and online entry can be found on our website here.

Our Win or Swim Dinghy Series will start again on Saturday 7th October and run until Saturday 16th December, more information to follow in the next week so keep an eye on your emails for more details!

We are pleased to announce we will be running the 'Gul Allspars Final Fling' Dinghy Regatta on Saturday 14th – Sunday 15th October! NoR & entry forms will go up on the website nearer the time!

For more information on any of these events please contact the Royal Western Yacht Club office.