Rooster SE Topper Travellers at Medway Yacht Club

Toppers at Medway in 2016 © Mike Spurgin Toppers at Medway in 2016 © Mike Spurgin

by Tim Townsend today at 11:15 am

On Sunday 3rd September 2017, Medway Yacht Club hosted the latest round of the Rooster SE Topper Travellers' Series.

29 competitors entered the event which was sailed in a southerly breeze of 12-16 knots. Most of the competitors were zone squad members, and were keen to demonstrate their skills around the race course but especially on the start line.

Races 1 and 2 were sailed over a three lap triangular course. Race 1 was comfortably won by Curtis McKay from Queensmead. Leo Wilkinson from Maidenhead SC/Datchet Water SC finished second. Several boats ruined perfectly respectable results when they discovered they had sailed the incorrect course, failing to cross the start/finish line at the end of each lap. Race 2 was won by Thomas Williamson from Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club, while Aaron Evans from Silver Wing SC was the runner up.

Leader over lunch was Curtis with 4 points while Leo and Aaron shared second place, three points adrift.

Races 3 and 4 were sailed over a windward/leeward course in a slightly stronger wind. With an early cut-off to racing, the Race Officer set a short course for Race 3, to enable Race 4 to start before the deadline. Finlay Swanton, from Felpham SC, dominated the afternoon and won both races. Leo finished runner-up in Race 3 while Aaron finished second in the final race of the day.

Going into the final race, three competitors were on equal points at the head of the fleet. Finlay's last race win enabled him to win the open meeting overall. Leo and Aaron secured the other places on the podium. Curtis, who won the first race, was always in contention but unable to achieve the high results he needed to maintain his lunchtime lead. Elsewhere in the fleet, competition was keen but sociable with plenty of chatter on the downwind legs.

Prizes were awarded to the first five finishers overall, and to the first boy and girl non-squad sailors, by the Club Commodore, Colin Weston, who congratulated the competitors on the quality of their racing and thanked the event sponsors, Rooster Sailing and Pirates Cave Chandlery.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 47649 Finlay Swanton Felpham SC 3 ‑6 1 1 5 2nd 48249 Leo Wilkinson Maidenhead SC/DWSC 2 ‑5 2 3 7 3rd 47780 Aaron Evans Silver Wing SC ‑5 2 4 2 8 4th 47531 Curtis McKay HOAC/Queensmead 1 3 ‑5 5 9 5th 46046 Lily Barrett Island Barn Reservoir SC ‑7 4 3 4 11 6th 47956 Anabelle Esqulant Docklands SWSC 6 ‑9 6 6 18 7th 48027 Thomas Williamson Island Barn Reservoir SC ‑12 1 7 12 20 8th 47779 Robin Stein Crawley Mariners/QMSC 4 10 9 ‑16 23 9th 48246 Lawrence Donnelly Surrey Docks 9 ‑21 11 7 27 10th 47806 Yana Skvortsova (DNF) 7 8 13 28 11th 47077 Oliver Williamson Island Barn Reservoir SC 11 ‑13 12 8 31 12th 47902 Henry Koe South Bank SC 10 12 10 ‑15 32 13th 47796 Cameron Sword Papercourt SC ‑13 11 13 10 34 14th 45975 Johnny Woolgar Papercourt SC (DNF) 14 15 9 38 15th 47099 Harry Newton Hampton Pier SC ‑18 15 18 11 44 16th 3 Joseph Warwicker Bough Beech SC 8 8 (DNC) DNF 46 17th 45417 Luka Franklin Bough Beech SC 15 17 14 ‑18 46 18th 47950 Oliver Hickling QMSC/Wembley SC 14 ‑18 16 17 47 19th 45047 Miles Vidler CMYC (DNF) 19 17 14 50 20th 1 Caspar Barton Bough Beech SC 16 ‑22 19 19 54 21st 45616 Morgan Glass Medway YC 19 16 (DNC) 20 55 22nd 28337 Amelia Lawrie Medway YC 21 ‑24 20 21 62 23rd 26882 Anna Baker Medway YC 17 23 (DNC) DNC 70 24th 16492 Frances Daubeny Bough Beech SC 20 (DNF) 21 DNF 71 25th 45770 Bjorn Handley QMSC (DNF) 20 DNC DNC 80 26th 47654 James Smaggasgale HOAC/Queensmead (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 90 26th 47808 Coco Barrett Island Barn Reservoir SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 90 26th 21337 Reuben Hudson Newhaven and Seaford SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 90 26th 48177 William Hudson Newhaven and Seaford SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 90