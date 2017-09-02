Rooster SE Topper Travellers at Medway Yacht Club
by Tim Townsend today at 11:15 am
2 September 2017
Toppers at Medway in 2016 © Mike Spurgin
On Sunday 3rd September 2017, Medway Yacht Club hosted the latest round of the Rooster SE Topper Travellers' Series.
29 competitors entered the event which was sailed in a southerly breeze of 12-16 knots. Most of the competitors were zone squad members, and were keen to demonstrate their skills around the race course but especially on the start line.
Races 1 and 2 were sailed over a three lap triangular course. Race 1 was comfortably won by Curtis McKay from Queensmead. Leo Wilkinson from Maidenhead SC/Datchet Water SC finished second. Several boats ruined perfectly respectable results when they discovered they had sailed the incorrect course, failing to cross the start/finish line at the end of each lap. Race 2 was won by Thomas Williamson from Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club, while Aaron Evans from Silver Wing SC was the runner up.
Leader over lunch was Curtis with 4 points while Leo and Aaron shared second place, three points adrift.
Races 3 and 4 were sailed over a windward/leeward course in a slightly stronger wind. With an early cut-off to racing, the Race Officer set a short course for Race 3, to enable Race 4 to start before the deadline. Finlay Swanton, from Felpham SC, dominated the afternoon and won both races. Leo finished runner-up in Race 3 while Aaron finished second in the final race of the day.
Going into the final race, three competitors were on equal points at the head of the fleet. Finlay's last race win enabled him to win the open meeting overall. Leo and Aaron secured the other places on the podium. Curtis, who won the first race, was always in contention but unable to achieve the high results he needed to maintain his lunchtime lead. Elsewhere in the fleet, competition was keen but sociable with plenty of chatter on the downwind legs.
Prizes were awarded to the first five finishers overall, and to the first boy and girl non-squad sailors, by the Club Commodore, Colin Weston, who congratulated the competitors on the quality of their racing and thanked the event sponsors, Rooster Sailing and Pirates Cave Chandlery.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|47649
|Finlay Swanton
|Felpham SC
|3
|‑6
|1
|1
|5
|2nd
|48249
|Leo Wilkinson
|Maidenhead SC/DWSC
|2
|‑5
|2
|3
|7
|3rd
|47780
|Aaron Evans
|Silver Wing SC
|‑5
|2
|4
|2
|8
|4th
|47531
|Curtis McKay
|HOAC/Queensmead
|1
|3
|‑5
|5
|9
|5th
|46046
|Lily Barrett
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|‑7
|4
|3
|4
|11
|6th
|47956
|Anabelle Esqulant
|Docklands SWSC
|6
|‑9
|6
|6
|18
|7th
|48027
|Thomas Williamson
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|‑12
|1
|7
|12
|20
|8th
|47779
|Robin Stein
|Crawley Mariners/QMSC
|4
|10
|9
|‑16
|23
|9th
|48246
|Lawrence Donnelly
|Surrey Docks
|9
|‑21
|11
|7
|27
|10th
|47806
|Yana Skvortsova
|
|(DNF)
|7
|8
|13
|28
|11th
|47077
|Oliver Williamson
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|11
|‑13
|12
|8
|31
|12th
|47902
|Henry Koe
|South Bank SC
|10
|12
|10
|‑15
|32
|13th
|47796
|Cameron Sword
|Papercourt SC
|‑13
|11
|13
|10
|34
|14th
|45975
|Johnny Woolgar
|Papercourt SC
|(DNF)
|14
|15
|9
|38
|15th
|47099
|Harry Newton
|Hampton Pier SC
|‑18
|15
|18
|11
|44
|16th
|3
|Joseph Warwicker
|Bough Beech SC
|8
|8
|(DNC)
|DNF
|46
|17th
|45417
|Luka Franklin
|Bough Beech SC
|15
|17
|14
|‑18
|46
|18th
|47950
|Oliver Hickling
|QMSC/Wembley SC
|14
|‑18
|16
|17
|47
|19th
|45047
|Miles Vidler
|CMYC
|(DNF)
|19
|17
|14
|50
|20th
|1
|Caspar Barton
|Bough Beech SC
|16
|‑22
|19
|19
|54
|21st
|45616
|Morgan Glass
|Medway YC
|19
|16
|(DNC)
|20
|55
|22nd
|28337
|Amelia Lawrie
|Medway YC
|21
|‑24
|20
|21
|62
|23rd
|26882
|Anna Baker
|Medway YC
|17
|23
|(DNC)
|DNC
|70
|24th
|16492
|Frances Daubeny
|Bough Beech SC
|20
|(DNF)
|21
|DNF
|71
|25th
|45770
|Bjorn Handley
|QMSC
|(DNF)
|20
|DNC
|DNC
|80
|26th
|47654
|James Smaggasgale
|HOAC/Queensmead
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|90
|26th
|47808
|Coco Barrett
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|90
|26th
|21337
|Reuben Hudson
|Newhaven and Seaford SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|90
|26th
|48177
|William Hudson
|Newhaven and Seaford SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|90
