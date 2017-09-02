Please select your home edition
Rooster SE Topper Travellers at Medway Yacht Club

by Tim Townsend today at 11:15 am 2 September 2017
Toppers at Medway in 2016 © Mike Spurgin

On Sunday 3rd September 2017, Medway Yacht Club hosted the latest round of the Rooster SE Topper Travellers' Series.

29 competitors entered the event which was sailed in a southerly breeze of 12-16 knots. Most of the competitors were zone squad members, and were keen to demonstrate their skills around the race course but especially on the start line.

Races 1 and 2 were sailed over a three lap triangular course. Race 1 was comfortably won by Curtis McKay from Queensmead. Leo Wilkinson from Maidenhead SC/Datchet Water SC finished second. Several boats ruined perfectly respectable results when they discovered they had sailed the incorrect course, failing to cross the start/finish line at the end of each lap. Race 2 was won by Thomas Williamson from Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club, while Aaron Evans from Silver Wing SC was the runner up.

Leader over lunch was Curtis with 4 points while Leo and Aaron shared second place, three points adrift.

Races 3 and 4 were sailed over a windward/leeward course in a slightly stronger wind. With an early cut-off to racing, the Race Officer set a short course for Race 3, to enable Race 4 to start before the deadline. Finlay Swanton, from Felpham SC, dominated the afternoon and won both races. Leo finished runner-up in Race 3 while Aaron finished second in the final race of the day.

Going into the final race, three competitors were on equal points at the head of the fleet. Finlay's last race win enabled him to win the open meeting overall. Leo and Aaron secured the other places on the podium. Curtis, who won the first race, was always in contention but unable to achieve the high results he needed to maintain his lunchtime lead. Elsewhere in the fleet, competition was keen but sociable with plenty of chatter on the downwind legs.

Prizes were awarded to the first five finishers overall, and to the first boy and girl non-squad sailors, by the Club Commodore, Colin Weston, who congratulated the competitors on the quality of their racing and thanked the event sponsors, Rooster Sailing and Pirates Cave Chandlery.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st47649Finlay SwantonFelpham SC3‑6115
2nd48249Leo WilkinsonMaidenhead SC/DWSC2‑5237
3rd47780Aaron EvansSilver Wing SC‑52428
4th47531Curtis McKayHOAC/Queensmead13‑559
5th46046Lily BarrettIsland Barn Reservoir SC‑743411
6th47956Anabelle EsqulantDocklands SWSC6‑96618
7th48027Thomas WilliamsonIsland Barn Reservoir SC‑12171220
8th47779Robin SteinCrawley Mariners/QMSC4109‑1623
9th48246Lawrence DonnellySurrey Docks9‑2111727
10th47806Yana Skvortsova (DNF)781328
11th47077Oliver WilliamsonIsland Barn Reservoir SC11‑1312831
12th47902Henry KoeSouth Bank SC101210‑1532
13th47796Cameron SwordPapercourt SC‑1311131034
14th45975Johnny WoolgarPapercourt SC(DNF)1415938
15th47099Harry NewtonHampton Pier SC‑1815181144
16th3Joseph WarwickerBough Beech SC88(DNC)DNF46
17th45417Luka FranklinBough Beech SC151714‑1846
18th47950Oliver HicklingQMSC/Wembley SC14‑18161747
19th45047Miles VidlerCMYC(DNF)19171450
20th1Caspar BartonBough Beech SC16‑22191954
21st45616Morgan GlassMedway YC1916(DNC)2055
22nd28337Amelia LawrieMedway YC21‑24202162
23rd26882Anna BakerMedway YC1723(DNC)DNC70
24th16492Frances DaubenyBough Beech SC20(DNF)21DNF71
25th45770Bjorn HandleyQMSC(DNF)20DNCDNC80
26th47654James SmaggasgaleHOAC/Queensmead(DNC)DNCDNCDNC90
26th47808Coco BarrettIsland Barn Reservoir SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC90
26th21337Reuben HudsonNewhaven and Seaford SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC90
26th48177William HudsonNewhaven and Seaford SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC90
